Scarsdale is the defending Section 1 golf team champion — for boys and girls — and there’s no reason to believe both teams won’t be defending their titles later this season.
The boys have won six titles in the last eight seasons — not counting 2020 when there was no season due to COVID-19 — and have won four straight. Though they graduated past state qualifiers Charlie Berridge and Steven Lee, the Raiders return all-section golfers Justin Liu, who would have made states last year, and Sajiv Mehta and Brian Nicholas from last year’s 19-0 team. Nicholas is a junior, Liu and Mehta sophomores.
What’s truly scary is that the team played two matches before the break, none of the top returning trio played and the newcomers managed to shoot scores of 190 and 192 in starting off 2-0.
On April 5 in a 190-266 win over Pleasantville at Fenway, junior Ari Lemisch was the medalist with a 34, followed by senior Matthew Silver with a 38, junior Ryan Nicholl 39, sophomore Cole Gerson 39, senior Jack Spitalny 40 and sophomore Thomas Kronenberg 40. Alternates Matthew Choe shot 37, Matthew Steuerman 41. Both are juniors. Pleasantville was led by a 49 from Fitzy Byrne.
Back at Fenway three days later, the Raiders topped New Rochelle 192-254. Nicholl led the way with a 35, Silver shot 38, Lemisch 39, Choe 40, Gerson 40, Spitalny 44. Steuerman posted a 41, Kronenberg 43 as alternates. Jake Fish led New Ro with a 46.
“Once we made our team we had two matches and coach Andy Verboys decided to play our new guys and see what they can give us,” Nicholas said. “They looked really good. Guys were in the 30s and low 40s, so good scores.”
While it will be hard to take some of those top performers out of the lineup, Nicholas expects players like the all-section veterans and senior Ryan Gerson to get out there Monday, April 18, against White Plains.
“I think we’re all excited to play a match again,” Nicholas said. “We’ve all been playing over break and it will be cool because we have a really deep team this year. We had nine qualified for sectionals last year and this year I think we have a chance to have even more.”
The Raiders’ goal each year is breaking 200 each match. This year they’re already talking about breaking 190 and once they get in a groove and improve they expect the juggernaut to keep rolling.
“Last year, as an example, I was the last guy to make the team and Coach Verboys knew I was coming off football and ice hockey, but by the end of the season I was tied for 10th at sectionals,” Nicholas said. “From barely making the team to actually playing consistently your scores will improve tremendously. We had two big losses in Charlie and Steven, but I think our new guys are going to hold their own. The other returners are going to step up and I think we’ll be good.”
Going for the trifecta
After being the Section 1 runner-up in 2017 and 2018, Scarsdale won team titles in 2019 and 2021, and in 2019, the last time there was a state team tournament, the Raiders won that, too.
Graduation doesn’t play a factor in Scarsdale’s attempt to win their third straight title, though they did lose state qualifier Skye Braun for her senior year. They return state qualifier Jacqueline Lu, the lone senior on the team, along with junior Ellie Bowen and sophomores Evelyn Black and Anjali Shoetz, all major contributors last year when they were 14-2 and league and section champs.
Key newcomers are freshmen Chloe Ji, Emma Lee and Alison Kahn.
“Skye is one of the top girls in the section and certainly it hurts us not to have her in the lineup for our team play, but I think I have some young kids that are going to fill in pretty good,” coach Barney Foltman said. “We should have a pretty good year. I have three new girls that are as good as Jackie.”
Freshman Karen Becher is another Foltman is excited to see play.
“I have seven or eight girls who could be sectional qualifiers,” he said, “I think this is the deepest I’ve been. I can’t wait to see them play. We were supposed to have some practice rounds before vacation, but they got rained out. That’s going to be the big challenge, the weather. I have 15 matches on the books and we’ll see if we can get them in.”
Foltman has 23 on the roster, so he will have a competitive team and a developmental team that will get experience at Saxon Woods.
“I have to get those eight girls a chance to qualify for sectionals,” Foltman said. “I’ll be getting them in and take my top four and get them their six matches right off the bat so it’s not a problem. I will be playing my best kids early on and often. In order to win the team title we have to win our league, so they will definitely be playing in the league matches. The other 16 girls are going to be playing at Saxon Woods to hone their skills and give them a chance to improve and a chance to play on varsity if their scores suggest they should be there.”
The road to states begins next week. “I would like the girls to represent Section 1 again, but it’s a long road to get there,” Foltman said. “I feel we have enough manpower to do it, but we’ll have to see if it actually can be realized.”
Edgemont boys and girls
Both Edgemont teams return one all-league golfer, Kaylie Min for the girls and Ben Tran for the boys. The girls were 5-4 last spring, the boys 5-7.
The girls are a very young team with seniors Jenna Musoff and Rebecca Kim the only upperclassmen. After that they feature sophomore Eve Mellis, freshmen Min and Gianna Porco, eighth graders Nia Sun, Ryan Im and Yihan Qi and seventh grader Alex Lee.
The team opened the season on April 6 with a 238-311 loss to Ursuline at Sunningdale. Defending Section 1 champ Sophia Nogalo shot 37 for Ursuline. Mellis led Edgemont with a 58 and was followed by Musoff 60, Sun 61, Min 63, Porco 69, Kim 77.
The boys have a similar roster makeup, but with three juniors. The top returning players are juniors Tran and Milan Patel and sophomores Jared Borg and Victor Roehl. Junior newcomer Ethan Sommers will also add to the mix this year.
“Ben really has consistently improved and he’s someone with the hopes of making sectionals and hopefully making the second day he would be the one,” coach George DiChiara said. “He’s started off strong already and if he can play the way he is and maybe play better down the stretch that would be great.”
The team graduated four seniors, but has a group of three eighth graders and a seventh grader to build around for the future. Eighth graders Noah Goldstein and Ryan Li return from last year, so they have a season under their belts already. “They will provide that future moving forward,” DiChiara said.
The entire team benefits from having Tran out there not only as an example of someone who has built toward becoming a top player — he shot a 40 in the team’s season opener — but as a leader.
“Ben is such a giving person,” DiChiara said. “He will give his knowledge, look at players when we’re at the range and talk to them. He’s so kind as a person that no one is taken aback by that. They knew who he is and he’s a leader. He wants everyone to have success. He wants the team to have success. He wants to win a league championship. He’s got that mindset.”
The Panthers opened the season with a split on April 4, beating Leffell School 237-263 and falling to White Plains 229-237 at Sunningdale. Tran was the medalist by one stroke over Quinn Egan of White Plains and Leffell was led by Sam Duke, who shot 46. Roehl and Borg shot 47, Li 50, Patel 53, senior Parker Press 64.
The Panthers won their April 6 match over Tuckahoe and had four players at Knollwood to play with Westlake on April 11, but results were not available at press time.
“We’re trying to find our best six because there are some players on that bubble in terms of who will make the fourth, fifth and sixth spots,” DiChiara said. “Once we solidify that — and it’s happening soon because we’ve had three matches already — I think we’re going to have a solid lineup where we should be able to have collectively each player under 50 and that’s going to put you in most matches. If you can shoot around a 225 you’re going to be able to compete with the majority of teams we compete against.”
Edgemont likes to gauge itself against league teams like Rye Neck and Blind Brook, which have had similar programs over the years. Bronxville is a tough league foe, but that doesn’t mean DiChiara won’t be in search of his second league title.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “To be able to have a winning season and then build on that is going to be huge. To have somebody potentially be in sectionals is the direction you want the program to go. The younger kids are hungry. There are a couple of kids in eighth grade that are hungry, they play a lot and they have those same aspirations. To have that kind of drive at that age makes a difference. It’s very similar to Ben.”
