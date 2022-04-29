The Scarsdale boys golf team is so stacked this year that coach Andy Verboys is already trying to get all 13 of his golfers enough matches to qualify for sectionals. The team record is nine, which Scarsdale has achieved twice.
Despite being the elite team in the section for a decade, the Raiders have already had a couple of exciting afternoons on the course where they had to play their best to win against other strong teams within the section.
The Raiders beat Harrison 210-225 at Quaker on April 20. Matt Silver led the team with a 39 and shared medalist honors with Harrison’s Tommy Manga. Sajiv Mehta shot 40, Matthew Choe 41, Jack Spitalny 43, Justin Liu 47, Ari Lemisch 48.
The next day the Raiders topped Mamaroneck 210-215 at Winged Foot. Justin Fox was the medalist for Mamo at 39. Ryan Gerson and Mehta led the Raiders with 41s, followed by a 42 from Silver, 43s by Ryan Nicholl and Choe, and a 49 by Brian Nicholas.
Though senior Silver was in the middle of the pack in the match, he played a key role in the victory after Nicholas struggled having injured himself. With five scores in, Scarsdale was trailing by one stroke with two golfers yet to finish. Silver was 10 yards off the green and chipped in for birdie.
“The kid he was playing against I guess got a little flustered or nervous and ended up three-putting and we ended up winning by five strokes,” Verboys said. “It was exciting.”
Verboys is impressed with Silver so far this season. “He’s been a grinder since he’s been on the team and never really had any kind of breakthrough,” Verboys said. “He’s had a couple of really big matches this year. The competitiveness of our team is really what’s keeping us going.”
Scarsdale opened this week against John Jay-Cross River and Yorktown at Fenway with an A and B lineup. The A group won 195-204 against John Jay, while the B group beat Yorktown — and would have contended with John Jay — with a 207-248 score.
Against John Jay, Mehta was the medalist with a 35 and was followed by Ryan Gerson at 36, Choe 39, Nicholas 41, Silver 44, Spitalny 46. Walter Oestreicher shot 38 for John Jay.
Liu led the way against Yorktown with a 39. Cole Gerson shot 40, Thomas Kronenberg 41, Matthew Steuerman 42, Nicholl 45, Ryan Philips 53. Sean Horlacher led Yorktown with a 45.
“We’re so strong so I’m trying to get guys in matches,” Verboys said. “I wanted to challenge my kids. This is my fewest returners coming back, so I didn’t know where we’d be standing. I played my ones and my twos. Everybody’s in the hunt.”
The Raiders improved to 8-0 the next day with a 194-232 win over Horace Greeley at Fenway. Nicholas was back on his game with a 36 to lead the pack. Ryan Gerson and Choe shot 38, Cole Gerson 39, Ryan Philips 43, Ari Lemisch 48. Alex Mancini led Greeley with a 43.
When the Raiders opened the season prior to vacation with two scores below 200, Verboys hadn’t picked his team, but sat his veterans and played the newcomers as part of the tryout process. They all passed the test.
“It makes it that much harder playing a numbers game trying to rotate guys in and out with who is hot or who needs a little bit of work,” Verboys said. “I’m really keeping an eye on the guys and the conditions. It’s easier to have six kids that don’t rotate, but I have two full teams.”
Panthers setting goals
Edgemont boys golf is 4-4 and has realistic hopes of having a winning team and sending a golfer to sectionals for the first time in several years.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” Panthers coach George DiChiara said. “You need somebody to play in the sectionals for other kids to see that and understand that’s what they’re shooting for. And then you shoot for the second day to compete with the best players. We’re hoping Ben [Tran] can be that person and lead by example.”
The Panthers had a tri-match with Mamaroneck and Tuckahoe at Sunningdale on April 18 and found themselves in the middle of the pack. Mamaroneck shot 214, Edgemont 232, Tuckahoe 254. Ben Tran and Mamaroneck’s Justin Fox tied for medalist honors by shooting 40, while Tuckahoe was led by a 42 from John Carney. Edgemont’s lineup was rounded out by Ethan Sommers shooting 47, Victor Roehl and Ryan Li 48s, Noah Goldstein 49, Milan Patel 56.
Two days later Bronxville was dominant at Siwanoy, beating Edgemont 193-232. Tran shot 42, Sommers 44, Li 47, Goldstein 49, Roehl 50, Patel 52.
On April 21, the Panthers struggled at Westchester County Club in a 236-246 loss to White Plains, which was led by a 41 by Quinn Egan. Tran and Sommers shot 45, Gobind Khosla 51, Jared Borg 52, Goldstein 53, Parker Press 58.
“We were missing Victor, who has been consistently shooting in the either mid to upper 40s, and then also Ryan Li, who has been in the high 40s, and if you throw those two scores in there it certainly creates a much more competitive match, if not a winnable match,” DiChiara said.
Edgemont opened the new week with their best round of the season, topping Rye Neck 220-249 at Sunningdale on April 25. Tran was the medalist with a 41. Sommers shot 42, Roehl and Borg 44s, Li 49, Goldstein 55. David Goldin-McCarthy led Rye Neck with a 42.
“That was definitely our lowest score of the season, but that was also our most complete lineup,” DiChiara said. “Those are the kids that have been playing better overall, but we haven’t had that lineup in every other match. It was nice to see that lineup in place and hopefully that lineup will be in place for as many of the matches that remain.”
Junior Sommers has been a big boost to Edgemont’s lineup this spring.
“The person that’s the surprise is the person that had never played on the golf team before and really just kind of learned the sport during COVID was Ethan Sommers,” DiChiara said. “He’s someone that has not only worked himself into the starting lineup, but keeps moving himself up in terms of positions because he’s shooting such good scores and consistent good scores.”
From seventh graders to seniors, the Panthers have been getting experience on the course this spring, including battling the elements during a cold, wet April. The steady improvement will be key for Edgemont going forward hopefully into better conditions.
“I really like what I’m seeing with the younger kids, but really everybody who is part of the team,” DiChiara said. “Definitely trending upwards.”
