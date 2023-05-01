With a 6-0 record and an early win over Ursuline, Scarsdale is likely the girls golf team to beat this season, though there is plenty of season left to go.
“We will definitely be challenging for the team title,” coach Barney Foltman said. “Ursuline still has their group of kids, which maybe on paper makes them a little bit better than we are. We beat them because the back end of our team played pretty well and theirs did not. Their top three kids beat our top three kids, so it’s setting up to be a great showdown.”
Though beating Ursuline was a big match as they are a senior-heavy team, Foltman knows the big match that counts will be in the Section 1 finals. That’s an approach he uses from his days as a wrestling coach.
“When we play them in sections for a team title that’s when I want the kids to step up their game and play,” Foltman said.
Thirty girls tried out for the team and Foltman took 12 on the roster.
“I want kids who can play and contribute, and the other girls are working with Travis Richards on an intramural level and they’re getting an opportunity to play,” he said. “If their skills warrant them to be on the varsity we will do that, but for now that’s a good place for them. The 12 girls I have are really talented. Everybody knows how to play and everybody can score, but I have a core of kids that are exceptional.”
Foltman knew he had a talented group returning, and only one senior in Ellie Bowen. She’s off to a strong start.
“This is Ellie’s senior year and she’s also our captain,” Foltman said. “Ellie had COVID last year and when she came back after COVID it hurt her. Her skills were not as good and she lost a little bit of an edge. It was another prisoner of COVID and she came back refreshed this year and she’s playing well.”
Veteran juniors Evelyn Black and Anjali Schoetz are the team’s other upperclassmen and the Raiders have a core of sophomores in Chloe Ji, Allison Kahn, Emma Lee and Sophie Peyser.
Five freshmen making the team — Sophie Black, Liya Chu, Ellie Lee, Rory Winston and Zoe Winston — will continue to ensure a bright future for the team.
“I can put out a good group against almost any team,” Foltman said. “We beat Ursuline the other day because I got these two new girls, Zoe and Rory Winston. They may be sectional contenders as well. They’re shooting in the 40s and some of these teams, their fifth and sixth players just can’t do that. A lot of teams just have a good one and two. We happen to have a good one, two, three, four, and even our No. 5 and 6 are very capable golfers.”
Foltman hopes to get more than his top six to sectionals. So far the team is off to a positive start on and off the course.
“They’ve been a pleasure to work with,” Foltman said. “They’re polite and respectful and they really love the game, which makes it so pleasurable for me.”
The team won its latest match 234-251 over Edgemont April 19 at Sunningdale. Emma Lee shot 39, Chu 40, Schoetz 50, Bowen 52, Zoe Winston 53, Peyser 56. Gianna Porco and Kaylie Min shot 43s for Edgemont.
Sophomore Emma Lee, who was All-State as a freshman, is looking to get the Raiders back on top after a runner-up finish to Ursuline last spring.
“I remember seeing them last year and they were really intimidating because everyone on there is such a good player,” she said. “Seeing them this year we beat them, so I think we’ll be able to keep that streak going.”
The team put in the work to be ready for the regular season and is already building a strong community.
“Everyone is really supportive,” Lee said. “The team is so sportsmanlike. I think our season is going to be great. We got a few new players like Liya and some other freshmen, so I think we’ll have a strong team this year.”
Freshman Chu has been playing since she was 10, but that was mostly following around her older brother. She started competing over the past year and she’s already one of the best around.
“It’s definitely super fun,” she said. “I loved meeting everyone here. Everyone is super nice and it’s definitely an experience. Even though every day is different and it’s not always your best day, everyone is always there supporting you. I feel like this has definitely helped with my game.”
So has playing on different courses in different weather conditions, which will help in May and June, which can also have unpredictable weather.
“I feel like that really tests your skill and going to all these different matches is helpful because you can experience everything you might need to overcome some day,” Chu said.
