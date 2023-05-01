IMG_7147 scarsdale emma lee*.jpg
Emma Lee

 Todd Sliss Photo

With a 6-0 record and an early win over Ursuline, Scarsdale is likely the girls golf team to beat this season, though there is plenty of season left to go.

“We will definitely be challenging for the team title,” coach Barney Foltman said. “Ursuline still has their group of kids, which maybe on paper makes them a little bit better than we are. We beat them because the back end of our team played pretty well and theirs did not. Their top three kids beat our top three kids, so it’s setting up to be a great showdown.”

