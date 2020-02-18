Scarsdale gymnastics coach Jennifer Roane enjoys having Charlotte Bonanno on her team. Based on her outward appearance, you can’t tell if Bonanno is having her best day (32.85 in the regular) or her worst (29.475 at sectionals).
“She’s a very steady junior,” Roane said. “If she’s nervous you really can’t tell. Even though she’s a junior I still see her being even better as a senior.”
Bonanno joined the team last winter as a sophomore and this year made sectionals for the first time. She’s been competing for seven years and is a Level 6 gymnast who trains at the JCC of Mid-Westchester.
“I think I’ve grown a lot this year,” Bonanno said. “This year I’ve also increased my training hours. Most days I did school practice and then went to my club practice. Just those added hours of practice have made me compete and practice better overall.”
Like many of the gymnasts who have come before her, she knows bad days and injuries are inevitable with the sport, so it gets hard to maintain a high level, especially as you get older. The 29.475 at sectionals was only the second time in eight meets Bonanno scored under 30.5. However, having a rough day at sectionals — she struggled on beam — didn’t spoil Bonanno’s experience.
“It’s definitely disappointing because you know you’ve been practicing and then you mess up on one routine,” she said. “You know you can do it well because you’ve done it before. You have to be optimistic that you’ll do better at your next meet.”
Bonanno is motivated to increase her skills for next year, and she encourages her teammates to do the same to get more girls to sectionals. It was a record number of divisionals qualifiers this year and it could have been more had Molly Grand not gotten hurt and if Moa Kulle had one more meet in order to qualify.
The atmosphere of the high school team is what helped push Bonanno to new heights this winter.
“It’s definitely really different than club gymnastics,” she said. “There’s a lot more people and everyone is more spirited on the school team. At meets everyone cheers more loudly compared to a club meet where everyone is more serious.”
In 2009, Sophie Bernstein became the first Scarsdale gymnast under Coach Roane to qualify for sectionals after scoring 31.35 at divisionals. The next two years she did not qualify as an all-around after posting matching 30.50 scores at divisionals, but advanced in individual events.
In 2014, Laura Pollack scored 31.90 to make it to sectionals, while Kendall Bensche was shy of the 31.0 needed with a 30.475. The next year, Pollack posted Scarsdale’s highest score this century to date with a 33.025, taking 21st in Section 1 at a combined divisional/sectional meet due to inclement weather.
2016 saw Bensche fall .15 short of giving her an all-around of 31.0, but after Roane challenged the scoring, Bensche got the points and advanced to sectionals. That same year, Pollack posted another stellar score at divisionals, a 32.325. In 2017, Pollack scored 29.8 at divisionals and just missed making sectionals on vault and floor.
Grand scored a 31.0 at divisionals in both 2018 and 2019 to advance to sectionals, while last year she was joined by Kulle and Claire Scarcella with divisional all-around scores of 31.6 and 31.025, respectively. In addition, Maddie Seltzer qualified on vault with an 8.3. (Scarcella did not compete due to illness last year and Grand did not finish this season due to injury.)
The 32.85 Bonanno scored in the regular season sits in between Pollack’s two top scores as the second best Scarsdale score this century.
“I think everything just fell into place,” Roane said. “Sometimes the gymnasts are relaxed and things go their way and I think for this day it really came together. She’s a great team player for us and it all worked out.”
Bonanno will never forget her career day. “We started on bars and usually bars is my worst event, but I had a good routine and scored well and that made me very optimistic and motivated for the rest of the meet,” Bonanno said. “Pretty much all of my events were the best routines I’ve done and I got my highest all-around ever for high school.”
Also competing at sectionals this year for Scarsdale were freshman Adriana Cha on vault and beam and sophomore Scarcella and senior Jordy Love on floor. That gave the Raiders one competitor per grade and they were all sectionals rookies.
“They were excited, they were nervous, they were happy to be in that arena, but you could see sometimes when some of the girls were doing their routines our girls were like, ‘Whoa,’” Roane said. “We were warming up on vault and Adriana was like starstruck at one of the floor routines. She was absolutely amazing, but I was like, ‘Hello, Adriana, we need to focus on what we’re doing.’”
Scarcella was excited to be healthy enough to compete after last year’s disappointment.
“We went last on the floor, the only event she did, so she had an opportunity to see all the other routines,” Roane said. “She was a little nervous, but she did very well. She was asking about Cs and Bs in the routine and we said she could put an aerial in and then we said it was not the time to do new stuff. You do stuff you’re comfortable with.”
Roane enjoys watching Scarcella compete. She’s “seamless” on floor.
“It’s aesthetically pleasing to watch her combination of dance and her tumbling,” Roane said. “Some kids on other teams, the floor routine is either too quick or doesn’t have the element of dance — it was just a lot of tumble, tumble, tumble. She was able to incorporate both, which is good.”
Last year at divisionals the Raiders broke 150 as a team for the first time this century and they started this season with scores above that mark. Injuries and illness slowed the team a bit, but they got back to a 150 again late in the season.
For a team that hasn’t had a home meet or home practice space since the 2012-13 season, Scarsdale’s program has thrived as road warriors.
“It’s always exciting, especially under the circumstances of where we practice and the amount of time we practice, what we’re able to accomplish,” Roane said. “These girls amaze me every year and we always have new kids coming out. It’s very interesting and I enjoy it.”
Roane noted that other teams travel, like hockey, ski, swim and bowling, so gymnastics found a way to survive, too.
“As much as I’m not a fan of going three days a week to the Y and one day a week to Westchester Gymnastics and then sneaking in a day or two at the fitness center, those little sacrifices really paid off and the girls had a fantastic season,” Roane said. “Back in the good old days when we had Gyms A and B and we could practice there and we kind of had a home it was even more of a positive experience, but the girls have really stepped up in regards to being a traveling team.”
