Though Edgemont had several years without a gymnastics program in the 2010s, sophomore Sofia Gisbert became just the third Panther to qualify for the New York State Championships this century.
Natasha Imai made it on vault in 2000, Izzy Puig on vault in 2012 and 2013 and now Gisbert on floor in 2023.
At both divisionals and sectionals last week, Gisbert raised her scores by leaps and bounds. She had averaged 29.15 as an all-around during the regular season with a top score of 32.4, and broke 34.0 at both postseason meets.
“She just really turned it on for divisionals,” coach Kathryn Martell said. “She was on fire. Her scores were amazing. It was bam, bam, bam. She had enough sleep since it was early in the week and we were just so impressed. Then Thursday at the sectional meet she did fantastic again.”
At divisionals, Gisbert placed top 10 in three individual events and as an all-around, taking sixth with a score of 34.65. She was 10th on floor with a 9.2, sixth on beam at 8.9, scored 8.3 on vault and was ninth on bars at 8.25.
At sectionals she scored 34.375 as an all-around, placing 11th. Section 1 champion Carly Sardo of Tappan Zee scored 37.950. Sardo won the floor with a 9.85, while Gisbert placed seventh with a 9.325.
Gisbert took 14th on bars at 8.2, with Lakeland/Panas/Putnam Valley’s Olivia Marricco winning with a 9.6. Gisbert was 16th on beam at 8.80, with Clarkstown’s Khloe Henshaw winning at 9.6. On vault, Gisbert’s 8.05 was 26th, with Sardo winning with a 9.6.
At a time of year when judges are tougher for postseason, Gisbert was able to shine like never before at the high school level.
“I think she just really focused because she’s got the talent and she’s got the skill,” Martell said. “She wanted it and she just did it. She’s very scheduled during the year and during the school week — all of these Edgemont kids are very regimented — so I can see how she’d know that the time to bring it is at divisionals and sectionals. Her floor score for sectionals was so great. That was the best thing I’ve ever seen.”
Martell said Gisbert was “in the zone.” Martell didn’t bother her too much since she didn’t want to break her concentration. She could see Gisbert had no distractions and was going through the routines in her head.
After the all-arounds and team champions were selected, the individual events get filled out for the state team, so it’s hard to predict who will qualify.
“We didn’t know until they announced it,” Martell said. “Each time they called a name I got my body ready to cheer and then I’d relax. Then I’d get my body ready. And then they called her and we weren’t prepared. I didn’t even have my camera out. It was such a nice surprise. She was so surprised.”
Gisbert’s floor routine is a thing of beauty. Martell likes watching Gisbert float “a little higher than you think she can” before sticking her landings.
“All of her tumbling is magnificent, but what I think what she does really well is something not all the other gymnasts do,” Martell said. “If you think about it it’s a dance with gymnastics in it because you’re doing it to music. When you’re dancing is when you’re pausing to breathe in between tumbling. You dance to the music and it’s a flamenco song, so she does flamenco dancing and she hits it very well. She punches everything up after her tumbling and she’s always on cue. She’ll land and the music will go, ‘Bing!’ and she’ll flick her hands to the music. In that way she’s actually really telling a story with the music.”
Gisbert will prepare with the Section 1 team to compete on March 4 under coach Teodora Cepoi, an Olympic bronze medalist from Romania.
“Nobody is going to give her better advice than Teodora,” Martell said.
Raiders compete at divisionals
First-time postseason qualifier Rachel Coplan had Scarsdale’s top marks at divisionals. The junior scored 8.55 on floor and 8.4 on beam.
“She’s a junior on the team for three years and she knocked it out of the park, I thought, with her floor routine,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “She’s very powerful on the floor, but she can control her power. She doesn’t step out of bounds, she doesn’t over-rotate. I really thought she could qualify for sectionals, but they started taking kids at 8.9 and above.”
Roane was equally impressed with All-League Coplan’s beam routine, which she called “dynamite.”
“At the end of the meet when they were announcing who was going to move on I told her I knew she didn’t qualify, but I thought she was amazing,” Roane said. “She hasn’t been before and doesn’t know, but Liz and I have been for many years and we know the kids from Lakeland and Somers and Tappan Zee will come up with the 9.4s and 9.6s. She did very well and did the best for us on Tuesday.”
Sophomore Emma Greenberg had qualified for states last winter as a freshman and even though she scored higher at divisionals than she had at sectionals last year, she didn’t advance to sectionals.
“She had a bit of an injury and instead of doing all-around she decided just to compete in vault and she got an 8.3, which is a nice score,” Roane said. “Last year in divisionals she got an 8.1 and that qualified her for sectionals and in sectionals she got an 8.25 and that qualified her for states. This year they took 8.4 and above.”
Roane is excited for Greenberg’s future. She’ll be a captain next year.
Senior Adrianna Cha ender her high school gymnastics career at divisionals, scoring 7.0 on bars and 7.85 on beam.
“Adrianna did well,” Roane said. “She’s been on the team for four years and she had a good year and made it to divisionals. On bars to get a really good score you have to do giants and certain skills our girls were not doing. On beam she has a really nice routine, but her score didn’t work in her favor for sectionals.”
Sophomore Sophia Cha qualified as an all-around, but opted not to compete on beam. She scored 8.1 on vault, 6.665 on floor and 6.5 on bars.
“Her floor routine she was a little tired and a little off on her timing,” Roane said. “On bars she did a nice job. She had a good year, too, and as a junior next year she’ll come back with a lot of experience as an all-around.”
The Raiders were without junior newcomer Harmony Bowes, who injured herself in early January. She’d been getting strong scores as an all-around throughout the team’s busy December. She’s expected to return next year along with a strong group of freshmen.
“Harmony I’m positive would have had a really good showing at divisionals if she didn’t get injured and we have some really outstanding freshmen, so I’m really optimistic about our season for next year,” Roane said.
The team finished the season 1-7 with “a lot of personal bests,” according to Roane.
The Raiders graduate a big senior class of Daphne Boockvar, Adrianna Cha, Emma Lawrence, Sydney Rossano, Hallie Scholl and Allie Schwartz.
Roane said they were dedicated to the team and had a “fun spirit.”
“Similar to my tennis it’s an individual sport and you get out there and you’re the only one on beam or floor or whatever event, so to bring that team spirit and camaraderie, whether it’s bus rides or once we’re at a practice or a meet or bagel breakfasts or a lunch or a dinner, my captains did a great job with that and the seniors embraced it as well,” Roane said.
