Though Edgemont had several years without a gymnastics program in the 2010s, sophomore Sofia Gisbert became just the third Panther to qualify for the New York State Championships this century.

Natasha Imai made it on vault in 2000, Izzy Puig on vault in 2012 and 2013 and now Gisbert on floor in 2023.

shs ehs gymnastics box 2-17 issue.jpg
Sc gym Emma Greenberg 2.jpg
Emma Greenberg
Sc gym Adriana Cha 2.jpg
Adriana Cha
Sc gym Rachel Coplan 2.jpg
Rachel Coplan

