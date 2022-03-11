Scarsdale freshman Emma Greenberg wanted to compete a Tsukahara at the Section 1 championships in vault, but her coaches talked her out of trying a trick she’d never done before. With her 8.25 front handspring she qualified for the New York State Championships. While Greenberg is glad she listened to her coaches, she was even happier she had three weeks between sectionals and states to work on the move.
The Tsukahara, a round-off into a back tuck, is an extremely difficult trick, but Greenberg headed to states at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo last weekend confident enough to go for it.
“I really think I had nothing to lose and honestly there was nothing more to qualify for so I just felt it would be a good experience competing it,” Greenberg said. “With the higher starting value I had a higher chance of getting a higher score.”
In her best of two runs, Greenberg scored an 8.15.
“I did not land either properly, but it’s OK because at least I went for it,” she said. “It is a scary skill to do. I scored an 8.15, which is only .1 lower than what I qualified for states with.”
The good news is that Greenberg will have a head start on next year for vault already. “It’s very exciting because now I can try to qualify with the Tsuk,” she said. “I hope to get a much higher score and hope to qualify for states. I’m really hoping I will because I really enjoyed it and it was a great experience.”
Assistant coach Liz Torres was proud of Greenberg’s drive and her ability to tackle the Tsuk.
“When she showed up to states pulling a new trick, I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is brave,’” Torres said. “That’s what I love about her — she’s a go-getter. I’ll ask if she’s ever done something before and I’ll explain it to her and she’s like, ‘Oh, OK, I’ll try it.’ She has the best attitude when it comes to gymnastics and in general she’s just such a nice girl.”
In head coach Jennifer Roane’s 24 years with the team, Greenberg was her first state qualifier, so Greenberg made a bit of history.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to qualify for states,” said Torres, who has been with Scarsdale for 10 years. “It was really good to experience that with her, to see the excitement in her face as she made all these new friends from the other schools. I am so glad I went to be there to support her and give her a familiar face rooting her on.”
Torres said it was a long way to go for two vault runs, but “well worth it.”
“I’d do it over and over again for any of our girls that make it,” she said. “It’s a great experience, a great opportunity and you’re amongst the cream of the crop. Who doesn’t want to be there? I think it just pulls out the better gymnast in you when you see all the other girls pulling their tricks you know you got it.”
Greenberg looks forward to spending the next year preparing for a potential return trip to states, honing her skills and adding new stunts to all of her events. She’d also like to finally tackle a back handspring on beam and work on her floor form on her layout so she can add a twist.
She’ll also have the experience of states to give her extra motivation.
“I thought it was a very good experience and it was exciting to compete at that level,” Greenberg said. “This year was just good to get to understand what it’s like competing in high school. Next year I’ll be a little bit more prepared.”
Torres doesn’t think we’ve seen the last of Greenberg. “Her work ethic is amazing, so I don’t think this is going to be her last trip up there,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.