Light December, busy January — that’s normally how things go for the Scarsdale gymnastics team. This winter, however, is the opposite.
With five meets in December and only two in January, the Raiders were under pressure to perform early and often, and they stepped up to the challenge.
“In one way we like it because the girls are excited for the season, they’re ready to go, the energy is high, but then we’re dealing with some kids who don’t have enough practices and you have to make floor routines and beam routines for everyone and that takes time,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “Having five in January, like previous years, then you get stuck when you have a problem with weather and maybe they don’t have enough meets to qualify for postseason. I’d rather have it up front.”
The biggest obstacle is that there are nine teams left in Section 1— Lakeland/Panas, Somers, Brewster, Mahopac, Suffern, Wappingers, Clarkstown South, Edgemont and Scarsdale — two don’t have home gyms for meets — Scarsdale and Edgemont — and six meets are needed to qualify for postseason. With only seven meets and the novice meet, gymnasts don’t have much wiggle room.
“It felt a little bit rushed in the beginning, but I got used to it,” sophomore Emma Greenberg said. “I adjusted very fast and the other girls did, too. We’re seeing a lot of sevens and eights, some sixes, which is great because that’s a very high level.”
Practice time is also an issue for the Raiders as they are limited in what they can do on the mat at the high school and get only an hour at Westchester Gymnastics. The team used to have a full gym at the high school with all of the necessary equipment to train and compete, but construction and other priorities for the district forced the team out. There are no longer any teams that compete at high schools — they are all at private clubs — and the latest development is that meets are no longer 4 or 4:30 p.m., but 7 or 7:30 p.m., making for late nights.
Though they prefer the old days, Roane and longtime assistant coach Liz Torres are not ready to let go of the program.
“We’re going to keep plugging away and as long as Liz and I are still coaching we want to keep the program alive,” Roane said. “It’s important for gymnastics and it’s important for girls to have another winter sport to be part of.”
This year’s team of 15-strong includes one new junior, sensation Harmony Bowes, and four new freshmen who are making their mark, Melanie Aman, Ava Goldberg, Alexis Levine and Ella Trager.
“They’re a great group of girls, they’re enthusiastic, they’re inclusive,” Roane said. “We have four new freshmen and one new junior this year and the captains set the tone. They set up the group chat and they’ve included everyone, which is nice.”
Bowes has put up 130s all-around scores, including nearly hitting 134.0 with a 133.8, including 9.0s on beam and floor.
“She decided to balance club with high school this year and we’re so glad that she did,” Roane said. “She’s a very polished gymnast. You can tell she’s a hard worker. She takes her sport seriously and she also knows how to have fun. She’s also easy to coach. Liz gave her a few suggestions and she said she would take them under advisement. She’s a breath of fresh air.”
Bowes started out doing gymnastics at age 7 or 8 at the JCC of Mid-Westchester and after a year off moved to Westchester Gymnastics, where she trains with sophomore Emma Greenberg.
“I kind of wanted a new background, to try something new,” Bowes said. “My friend Emma joined the team last year, so she convinced me to start. It’s really fun, the girls are really nice. It’s really calm, not as big and stressful as club. It’s surprising I’m doing this well, but I like it.”
The team returns Greenberg, who made states on vault as a freshman last winter. Greenberg competes as an all-around with Bowes and sophomore Sophia Cha.
“I’m not really expecting to go to states again,” Greenberg said. “If I did it would be wonderful. I’m really just trying my best to score as high as I can and bond with the team. I love the freshmen. They’re all very good, very sweet, and I love them. We bonded with them very fast. I think it was a smooth transition from last year to this year.”
Senior captain Hallie Scholl and junior Rachel Coplan have had some truly standout scores this season thus far, stepping up to help the team score a season-high 144.00, as they still chase 150.0, having scored 149.3 last January.
“Hallie has done really well on floor,” Roane said. “She’s got great personality on the floor. She’s always smiling.
“Rachel Coplan this year has really been surprising for us. She’s a junior and she’s done really well on beam and floor. Everyone is really stepping up, which is nice.”
Senior captains Daphne Boockvar and Allie Schwartz have also made strides, with Boockvar concentrating on beam, Schwartz on floor.
The team has stepped up on beam this year.
“We got a compliment from one of the judges that we’ve got a solid group on beam,” Roane said. “We always were not that talented on beam and now we’ve got kids waiting to get on. You get only one exhibition and I’ve got three of them. Vault we’re a little low in. We’ve only got four for vault, which we really should have five or six.”
Coplan has seen the team’s improvement over her three years on the team and she’s already getting her teammates hyped for next year and recruiting new gymnasts.
“It’s definitely a struggle, but the students here care about it a lot,” Coplan said. “We have an Instagram where we post highlights. A girl in my art class saw it and was like, ‘That’s so cool,’ and after the pep rally the students showed they care about it.”
With two more meets in January, the pressure will be on for the team to perform well.
“I hope a lot of them get to go to postseason,” Coplan said. “I hope I get to go to postseason. I remember last year as a freshman Emma went to states, which was really exciting. I hope more and more people can go to postseason. Last year I couldn’t compete, but I still went to practices. I missed the competition season and when she qualified I was hopeful more girls can go since our team is getting a lot better.”
Raiders roundup
Though the Raiders are 0-5, they focus on the individual and team scores for their meets.
In the team’s third meet on Dec. 14, they scored 133.35 against Lakeland/Putnam Valley. In the all-around, Sophia Cha scored 28.7, Greenberg 27.4, Bowes 27.1. On bars, Adrianna Cha scored 6.9, Sophia Cha 6.2, Bowes 5.2, Greenberg 5.0, Trager 4.5, Aman 4.0, Levine 4.3 as an exhibition. On vault, Greenberg earned 8.1, Sophia Cha 7.7, Bowes 7.4, Aman 6.9. On beam, Adriana Cha scored 8.6, Sophia Cha 7.8, Greenberg 7.4, Coplan 7.2, Boockvar 6.7, Bowes 6.1, Avery Dickstein 6.6 as an exhibition. On floor, Bowes got 8.4, Coplan 8.2, Scholl 7.25, Sophia Cha 7.0, Greenberg 6.9, Trager 6.25, Goldberg 6.35 as an exhibition.
Three days later, the team fell to Suffern 160.01-144.00. Bowes scored 33.8 as an all-around, Greenberg 29.8, Sophia Cha 28.9. On bars, Bowes earned 7.45, Adriana Cha 6.8, Greenberg 5.8, Sophia Cha 5.45, Levine 4.8, Goldberg 4.7. On vault, Bowes scored 8.35, Sophia Cha 8.35, Greenberg 8.3, Aman 6.5. On beam, Bowes soared with a 9.0, Coplan 8.9, Greenberg 8.0, Sophia Cha 8.0, Adriana Cha 8.0, Aman 7.3, Trager 7.0 as an exhibition. On floor, Bowes had another 9.0, Coplan 8.4, Scholl, 8.1, Greenberg 7.7, Sophia Cha 7.1, Goldberg 6.8, Levine 7.0 as an exhibition.
In a 168.00-122.50 loss to Clarkstown on Dec. 20, Bowes scored 30.45, Greenberg 30.15 as all-arounds. On bars, Bowes scored 7.4, Adriana Cha 7.2, Greenberg 6.8, Goldberg 5.1, Dickstein 5.0, Levine 4.0. On beam, Coplan got 7.7, Greenberg 7.6, Adriana Cha 7.4, Dickstein 7.0, Bowes 6.5, Trager 6.4. On vault, Greenberg scored 8.1, Bowes 7.8. On floor, Bowes earned 8.75, Scholl 7.75, Greenberg 7.65, Levine 7.55, Trager 7.2, Goldberg 6.8.
