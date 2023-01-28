It may have been an atypical season for the Scarsdale gymnastics team, but it was productive and rewarding on many levels.
The Raiders had a strange schedule with four meets in December and only two meets in January that were three weeks apart, and dealt with difficult injuries that prevented them from reaching their true team potential, but also saw an influx of talent that will carry them with high hopes into next winter.
The Raiders had a season-high 144.0 in December when they were at full strength. They are still chasing 150, a score they nearly achieved last winter with a 149.3. The team finished up with a 1-6 record, beating only Edgemont, and ended the regular season short-handed and with a score of 118.30 against Somers.
“Of course no one goes out to lose — we want to win — but we’re always talking about a personal best and we shoot for 150,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “Somers and Lakeland/Panas and Mahopac are 160 and above and that’s great. I’ve been doing this 20-plus years and we’ve never gotten to 160, so 150 is what we’re shooting for. That’s a big deal for us.”
When Roane started with the team over two decades ago breaking 100 was often the goal. “Our program really started to improve with girls like Maddie Seltzer,” Roane said. “So it’s really the past five or six years consistently in the 130s and then into 140s.”
The Raiders came in with senior Adriana Cha as a four-year standout, senior Hallie Scholl and junior Rachel Coplan both stepping up their game to make a positive impact and sophomores Emma Greenberg, a state qualifier on vault as a freshman. Avery Dickstein and Sophia Cha were back in the lineup scoring well. With senior captain Daphne Boockvar injured from volleyball, the Raiders needed to fill in some holes.
Junior Harmony Bowes joined the team and was scoring between 30 and 34 each meet as an all-around until she got hurt on Jan. 4, while freshmen Melanie Aman, Ava Goldberg, Alexis Levine and Ella Trager got to get their feet wet.
“Our freshmen are doing really well this year and Harmony was a nice addition,” Roane said. “We have four freshmen and they’re all going to compete in the novice meet with Avery. It’s nice because they give out ribbons and it’s a nice experience.”
In December the team was fielding a full lineup, including an exhibition competitor in every event except vault. On Jan. 4 Aman also got injured, but she will return for the novice meet.
What Roane liked was the example set by the veterans.
“Somebody like Harmony, who is injured, is here,” Roane said at the final meet. “Daphne injured herself in volleyball and it never really healed and she tried to do gymnastics, but she’s been hurt and she’s come to every practice. I even mentioned that when we talked about our new captains for next year, to take a lesson from the captains here that just because they’re injured doesn’t mean they forget about the team. This morning they did bagel breakfast at the school and I’m glad to see they’re still dedicated to the team and their spirits are still high.”
With qualifying standards going up this year, Greenberg and Sophia Cha qualified for divisionals as all-arounds, Adriana Cha on beam and bars, and Coplan on floor and beam. Dickstein was one score away from making it on beam.
Coplan is a first-time postseason qualifier.
“Freshman year she had tons of power,” Roane said. “Sophomore year she did well and then this year she’s really been killing it. She’s been doing really well. She’s very dedicated. This is her first year qualifying for divisionals. That’s a big deal. She improved a little bit between ninth grade and 10th grade, but between last year and this year it’s leaps and bounds.”
Against Somers on Jan. 24, the Raiders didn’t have anyone competing as an all-around. On bars, Adriana Cha scored 7.3, Greenberg 6.3, Sophia Cha 5.0, Dickstein 4.5, Trager 4.3. Greenberg scored 8.0 on vault, Sophia Cha 7.9. On beam Coplan scored 8.3, Adriana Cha 7.7, Goldberg 7.2, Trager 7.0, Dickstein 6.65. Coplan led with an 8.45 on floor, Hallie Scholl scored 8.0, Greenberg 7.7, Levine 7.4, Trager 6.7, Goldberg 6.55.
Adriana Cha is a club gymnast who competed all four years for the Raiders. Due to some back issues she eventually focused on beam and bars as an upperclassman as she was constantly practicing between the club and high school teams.
“It was a lot, so I physically couldn’t do it, but as I got farther along in my gymnastics career I began to gravitate toward beam and bars more,” she said. “Since that’s what I was practicing so much here I began to like it a lot more. Those two are my favorite events now and I’m glad I’m able to compete them for school.”
Cha has enjoyed being on the high school team and has seen growth on and off the mat socially and with her confidence.
“You can practice as much as you want, but if you’re not confident when you’re doing it, if you don’t assure yourself you’re going to be OK, especially on beam since it’s a 4-inch-wide thing,” she said. “You have to make sure the actions you are making are right and you have to have faith you practiced enough. That’s manifested in my routine. I would say now my routines are generally solid. But it’s also helped outside the gym. I’m more confident in other things I do.”
Scholl had a different path to success in gymnastics. She participated in the sport when she was younger, but gravitated toward dance and as a freshman was on the varsity cheerleading team. That two-season commitment was too much for her to handle mentally and Boockvar convinced her to try the gymnastics team sophomore year.
“I wanted to do a team that I thought was more light-hearted and fun, but with the same hard work ethic,” Scholl said.
Using her dance and tumbling backgrounds, Scholl competes on floor.
“I was a dancer my whole life and I’ve always loved performing,” she said. “That speaks a lot on my routine. I do a very fun ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ by Shakira routine. I love to perform and when I watch videos I’m always smiling. It has that performance aspect for me while also getting to do tumbling. During practice I’ve tried beam and bars, but I guess I’m just not confident enough for it.”
In addition to her own growth, Scholl has seen the program grow after a tough couple of years during COVID-19. Scholl credited former Raider Claire Scarcella for helping lead her through her first year on the team when the team wasn’t able to do as much interacting. The team has been able to do more bonding and is closer than ever the last two seasons.
“It’s a very underrated sport at my school and it’s not emphasized enough how hard these girls work,” Scholl said. “As I’ve seen the younger girls become juniors and now about to be seniors and captains as well, I’ve seen them work very hard for this. Going into divisionals and sectionals they’ve all really been outstanding under the pressure.”
With the novice meet, divisionals and sectionals left, the Raiders are excited to continue competing.
“All the practices prepared us for this part of the season and divisionals and sectionals if you make it,’ Adriana Cha said. “Now everyone wants to do the best they can and finish the season strong.”
