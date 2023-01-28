Sc gym Hallie Scholl.jpg
Buy Now

Hallie Scholl uses her backgrounds in gymnastics, dance and cheerleading to put together a vibrant floor routine for Scarsdale.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

It may have been an atypical season for the Scarsdale gymnastics team, but it was productive and rewarding on many levels.

The Raiders had a strange schedule with four meets in December and only two meets in January that were three weeks apart, and dealt with difficult injuries that prevented them from reaching their true team potential, but also saw an influx of talent that will carry them with high hopes into next winter.

Sc gym Avery Dickstein 2.jpg
Buy Now

Avery Dickstein
Sc gym Alexis Levine.jpg
Buy Now

Alexis Levine
Sc gym Avery Dickstein.jpg
Buy Now

Avery Dickstein

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.