Scarsdale freshman Emma Greenberg gave Jennifer Roane, after 24 years as assistant and head coach, a first last week when Greenberg qualified for the New York State gymnastics championships. Greenberg, who will compete in vault, was the 15th and final member of the Section 1 state team announced at sectionals.
“I was in shock,” Greenberg said. “It didn’t seem real.”
Of Greenberg being her first state qualifier, Roane said, “It’s a big deal.”
Roane had a “funny feeling” that Greenberg and her mom should stick around to the end of the meet just in case not only for the potential excitement, but to get all of state team information if needed, too.
“The mom was like, ‘What?’ and [assistant coach] Liz [Torres] was like, ‘What?’ and I was like, ‘Is this really happening?’” Roane said. “And Emma turns around and looks at us and we’re like, ‘Get up there.’”
Roane, who also coaches girls and boys tennis, has been to countless state meets, just never for gymnastics, so she even had to read up on it to prepare for the March 5 event in Buffalo.
“I can do the tennis state tournament with my eyes closed,” Roane said. “With gymnastics I had to read the book with all the information. I’m like a fish out of water there.”
Greenberg scored an 8.25 on vault for her front handspring — 8.6 starting value — and tied for 10th place at the Section 1 championships. The top three all-arounds made the state team, then the next top three bars individual scores, then beam, then floor and then vault as only the all-arounds will compete at states in multiple events.
“She did a handspring, but she did it well,” Roane said. “It was enough to propel her into the state meet.”
Greenberg is “a very quick learner” and Roane has watched her pick skills up relatively easily throughout the season between the varsity team and her club team at Westchester Gymnastics in Hawthorne. At the divisional meet Greenberg saw that many of the top girls were performing more difficult vault routines and asked Roane if she could do a Tsukhara — Tsuk for short — which includes a quarter turn onto the apparatus and a backflip before the landing.
“I told her this was not the time to start experimenting,” Roane said. “She said she’d done drills and she could do it, but we’d never seen her do it. That’s the type of energy and mindset she has. She wants to do well and she loves gymnastics and it shows.”
Greenberg started participating in gymnastics classes when she was 4 years old and competing three or four years later. It wasn’t until she moved over to Westchester Gymnastics two years ago that she really became confident in herself and in her skills.
“The coaches were always very supportive and so were my teammates,” she said. “We cheer each other on during routines and when we got new skills. The coaches wanted you to move up levels and do better.
“Same with my high school coaches. They’ve both supported me every day at practice and brought us to every meet and put in a lot of time and effort. They definitely were a big part of building my confidence.”
Greenberg found a similar vibe with the varsity team this winter from the coaches to her teammates.
“The first competition I was doing bars, floor and vault because I forgot my beam routine because I was nervous because it was my first meet on the team,” Greenberg said. “Then I started doing all-around and I was going to try to qualify all-around for divisionals, but I didn’t have enough meets because a lot of them got canceled. I ended up qualifying for vault, bars and floor for divisionals and vault for sectionals.”
Greenberg “never expected” to make states, which she said was “kind of insane.” The keys to Greenberg’s success in the event were using her power and sticking the landing.
Greenberg said she hasn’t decided if she will stick with the front handspring or attempt a Tsuk.
“I’ve been doing drills for a while now, so hopefully I can actually start doing it on my own,” she said. “It depends on the skill how long it takes. Some skills come easy to me and some skills don’t. I think skills on vault especially do come easy to me. Usually if I can practice it and do five perfect vaults I feel like I’m ready to compete a skill, but if I’m very inconsistent then I won’t.”
Greenberg said she’s both nervous and excited for states. “I’ve never been with any of these girls before, so I’m going to have to make new friends and get to know everyone else,” she said. “I’m just really excited to represent Scarsdale.”
Divisional roundup
At the Section 1 Division 2 championships earlier in the week, freshman Sophia Cha placed 15th overall as an all-around with a 28.85 — a 31.0 was needed to qualify for sectionals — with scores of 7.9 on vault (tied 12th), 6.0 on bars (24th), 7.0 on beam (tied 20th) and 7.95 on floor (tied 17th).
“She’s a good gymnast, but Monday was not her day,” Roane said. “For her it was a learning experience. She was crestfallen, but now she’s going to go back and say maybe she can add to her routine or clean up a routine. It wasn’t pouting, but thinking ahead.”
Greenberg tied for fourth on vault with an 8.1, which qualified her for sectionals. She was 23rd on bars with a 6.3 and 26th on floor with a 7.3.
Junior Adriana Cha was 12th on bars with a 7.5 and tied for 17th on beam at 7.6.
“She’s very strong,” Roane said. “She tried a new release move on her bar routine and she was like, ‘Should I do it?’ I said let’s see what you’ve got in warmups and she did it. She had nothing to lose there. She was thinking of how to improve at a divisional meet. It wasn’t so far-fetched trying something she’d never done before.”
Senior Ana Salzinger tied for 14th on bars with a 7.3 and tied for 21st on floor with a 7.8. Salzinger had the scores, but not enough of them, to qualify for postseason as an all-around.
“She’ll be missed,” Roane said. “She was another very strong competitor and athlete on our team. Her floor routine was very pretty and she was very strong on bars.”
Salzinger has been involved in gymnastics at the YWCA in White Plains for 12 years and was a three-year varsity team member. She’s appreciated the friendships she’s made over the years through the sport and has used it as a positive “outlet.”
“I love the rush that I get from the sport that I’ve been doing for so long,” she said. “I love how from the sport you always have a goal that you’re working towards. It’s really mostly a mental goal. You know that gymnastics has so many skills and you can always improve your skills. You know you want to get from the skill you have right now to a better skill. You just go to the gym, you talk to your coaches and you work really hard so you can show it off at competitions and do well.”
Ending her high school career at divisionals was bittersweet.
“It was definitely very rewarding because I feel like I worked really hard to get there, but at the same time I really enjoyed the process that came with it, including making new friends and getting such a close team together,” Salzinger said. “We went through all the ups and downs together and it’s really about the team bonding that comes with the process from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Senior Claire Scarcella was 10th on floor with an 8.6 — she had scored a 9.0 in the regular season — and though she qualified for sectionals she was yet again unable to attend, which had also happened to her as an underclassman.
“That was a big highlight in her career, scoring that 9.0,” Roane said. “And she did really well, she came with a plan and succeeded and made it to sectionals. It just wasn’t in the cards to be there and I felt for her. She had a really good year.”
Freshman Avery Dickstein and junior Hallie Scholl needed more scores to qualify for divisionals. The Raiders only got in four official meets this season due to weather cancellations.
“There is a lot of promise from the younger people,” Roane said. “We have our three freshmen and Hallie and Adriana, who are juniors. Next year I think the team is going to be very excited to hit the ground running.”
The team graduates Emily Shawn, Paulina Noulas, Abby Fisher, Salzinger, Scarcella and Moa Kulle, who was held back by illness this year after a promising start as an underclassman.
“I think the team is going to do great in the upcoming years,” Salzinger said. “To see where Emma has come from, she really did amazing this season, and that really shows that the team is going to do great things after I’ve graduated. I’m excited to see how the Raiders do in the future.”
Panthers showcase 5 all-arounds
Qualifying five all-arounds for the Section 1 Division 1 championships from an 11-gymnast team that features all underclassmen and middle schoolers was a major feat for Edgemont. The next step is progressing from the bottom to the middle and perhaps some day to the top of the standings.
“It’s enough that we got there, but once they got there it’s a whole different ballgame,” assistant coach Ziggy Scipio said. “It demands a little bit more because it’s the best. You have to prove to yourself that you deserve to be there. Getting there is short-lived once you get there.”
The supportive coaching staff, which includes Scipio and head coach Kathryn Martell, has faith in the girls, who have already come a long way since they rebooted the program after a hiatus of several years.
“They do have a lot of potential, but it’s all about growth,” Scipio said. “They are growing at a fast, fast pace, which I like. They come into practice, they’re buckled down, they’re focused on what we need to focus on at practice and they’re constantly working… It makes our job easier because once they want to get better we show them the right way.”
The Panthers were led by Beatrice Lytton, who scored 28.00 — 31.0 was needed to advance to sectionals — and placed 17th overall. Amongst her teammates, Lytton was the runner-up finisher in every event, showing great consistency. She tied for 20th in the vault at 7.5, tied for 22nd on bars with 6.0, was 20th on beam at 7.4 and 24th on floor with a 7.1.
“One thing that I like about her is she is very coachable and she takes constructive criticism and she picks up on it and works on that specific thing,” Scipio said. “That’s one of the greatest parts of her being consistent, because she constantly works on everything she needs to work on.”
Lexie Klein and Maya Sacks tied for 18th in the all-around with scores of 26.4. Klein led Edgemont in two events, scoring 7.55 on vault (18th) and 7.15 on floor (23rd). She also scored 5.4 on bars to take 24th and 6.3 on beam to place 26th. Sacks was 24th on vault with 7.4, 26th on bars with 5.1, 25th on beam with 7.0 and 25th on floor at 6.9.
Talia Rothschild was 20th in all-around at 26.3 with scores of 7.2 on vault (27th), 5.2 on bars (25th), 7.7 on beam (16th) and 6.2 on floor (28th). Elyse Blumberg scored 25.95 on all-around to place 21st. She was 26th on vault with 7.35, tied for 22nd on bars with 6.0, 27th on beam at 6.0 and 27th on floor at 6.6.
Audrey Mereulo placed 23rd on vault with 7.45.
With six competitors making postseason this year and the regular season individual and team scores — nearly breaking 140 — rocketing, there shouldn’t be as many nerves at divisionals next winter.
“The girls that made it to divisionals are going to take on a much stronger role next season because they already know what it takes to get to divisionals, they already know what it’s like to be there and they’re going to start using that as an example,’ Scipio said. “It was kind of a rough ending to a great ride and now they know how hungry they need to be to go farther next. I hope they use that drive to drive the younger girls to imitate what they’ve done and possibly even do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.