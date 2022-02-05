From 124.95 in December to 117.60 in early January to 139.60 and 149.30 in back-to-back meets later in the month, the Scarsdale gymnastics team saved the best for last during what turned into a short four-meet regular season.
After scoring the 139.60 on Monday, Jan. 24, coach Jennifer Roane gave her team a “pep talk,” because she thought they were “off their game.” It worked and the next day the team came close to the 150 it had finally broken a few seasons back. The team had several cancellations and postponements for practices and meets prior to the final meets, which could have had an impact.
“I don’t know if they were a little rusty and we did a little reflection talk after Monday’s meet because we really could have done better,” Roane said. “I told them to really focus.”
On Jan. 25, the Raiders lost to Mahopac (160.20) and beat Edgemont (135.25) to take second place in their three-team league as they had previously lost to Brewster.
“They were more focused and they were more united as a team and they did very well,” Roane said. “When you put your mind to it and you focus on what you’ve been practicing for three months, look at the outcome. I think on Tuesday they had a game plan and they knew they could have fun and be a little social and have a team aspect, but they also wanted to do they best they could from an athletic standpoint.
“We’ve been practicing since the middle of November and we haven’t had that many competitions. Each competition we have is ultra-important. What you do in practice and when you work hard, that should reflect when you go to compete.”
Senior Ana Salzinger and freshmen Emma Greenberg and Sophia Cha competed as all-arounds. Greenberg scored 30.6, Salzinger 30.55, Cha 29.6.
On vault, Greenberg scored 8.10, junior Adriana Cha 7.95, seniors Claire Scarcella 7.9, Sophia Cha 7.75, Salzinger 7.70. Salzinger led on bars with a 6.7, followed by Adriana Cha 6.6, Sophia Cha 6.4, Greenberg 6.2 and freshman Avery Dickstein at 4.4. On beam, Salzinger scored 8.05, Sophia Cha 7.85, Adriana Cha 7.75, Scarcella 7.55, Greenberg 7.4.
Scarcella 9.0 had a standout performance on floor with a 9.0, with Greenberg right behind at 8.9. Salzinger scored 8.1, Sophia Cha 7.6, junior Hallie Scholl 7.4.
“This was her first time scoring a 9.0 on floor, which I can’t remember we scored a 9.0 on anything,” Roane said. “Her tumbling is good, but as I said to Liz [Torres], my assistant coach, from an aesthetic standpoint she really connects with the music and she’s got very nice technique and clean lines. She doesn’t rush the routine, there’s no gaps in her routine. Our girls take notice of that because we did pretty well.”
One day earlier, Brewster topped Scarsdale 147.50-139.60. Sophia Cha (28.00) and Greenberg (27.9) competed as all-arounds. Individually, Adriana Cha led on bars with a 6.8, followed by Salzinger at 6.3, Sophia Cha 5.85, Greenberg 5.45, Dickstein 4.0. On beam, Adriana Cha scored 8.0, junior Daphne Boockvar 7.3, Sophia Cha 7.15, Greenberg 6.9, Scarcella 6.4. On vault, Scarcella had a 7.8, Sophia Cha 7.9, Adriana Cha 7.8, Greenberg 7.75, Salzinger 7.65. Greenberg led on floor with 7.8, followed by Scarcella with a 7.75, Scholl 7.3, Sophia Cha 7.1, Salzinger 6.8.
At the Jan. 27 Novice Meet, Sophia Cha won the vault with an 8.0 and Scholl won the floor with a 7.8. Junior Sydney Rossano was third on floor with a 7.10, while freshman Avery Dickstein competed on beam (6.6) and floor (6.4).
