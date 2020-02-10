After four years of volleyball and three seasons each of indoor and outdoor track, Jordy Love decided to make a change for the winter of her senior year. While she will return to the track and field team in the spring, Love spent this winter with the Scarsdale gymnastics team.
Love, encouraged by senior Leila Shelon, joined the gymnastics team despite not having participated in the sport since she was in fifth grade.
“I was getting a little tired of running — I was getting burnt out,” Love said. “Leila is one of my best friends and she joined the team last year and said it was so much fun.”
Love competed on floor and vault this season. She’s never competed on bars and getting back on the beam after all these years seems a bit daunting.
“Beam scares me now that I’m older,” she said. “It was hard coming in because I was so out of practice, hadn’t tumbled in so long, but I came back pretty quickly. Even the first day of practice I threw my back tuck. Once I started throwing things I started getting them. I think that’s the only way you can learn here is to try it. Then you do it wrong until you do it right.”
Love was rewarded not only by being a key team member in Scarsdale’s best team season of the century, but by making the Section 1 Division 2 Championships on both of her events, and qualified for sectionals on floor.
“It was the most exciting thing when I found out,” Love said. “Two meets before the regular season ended I was .1 away from qualifying for floor. I had qualified for vault earlier in the season. Then my last two routines for floor were both above the standard and I got a 7.7 my last meet, which was my highest until today, when I got an 8.0, which was crazy for me.”
Love got a boost from adding a front tuck step out round-off back tuck, which includes two flips, to her routine.
“It’s a skill you don’t have, you don’t have and then you have it,” she said. “It’s not an in-between and today I had it after not having it before.”
Coach Jennifer Roane was impressed with Love all season.
“She really did well,” Roane said. “You always want to say, ‘What if she was on the team last year?’ but she had some of her highest scores today, which says something because they score them a bit tougher than they do during the regular season.”
Sophomore Claire Scarcella made divisionals for the second time. Last year she made sectionals as an all-around and this year she came about a point and a half shy of repeating the feat with a 29.525 at divisionals, but qualified on floor.
Scarcella quit club gymnastics in eighth grade due to too many injuries, but thanks to the high school gymnastics team in the winters she is a three-sport athlete, also competing in swimming in the fall and track in the spring.
“I think high school gymnastics was such an awesome opportunity for me to pursue my favorite thing ever,” Scarcella said. “It was much harder. The beginning of this season I started out competing half the skills I competed last year and then by the end I was able to compete the same routines. It took a while. It’s definitely one of those sports where taking a seven-month gap isn’t a good idea.”
Scarcella, who will be a captain next year, is hoping to get more offseason workouts for the team “to help us gain more strength before the season starts.”
With the exception of the final meet of the regular season when the team was short-handed due to injuries, the Raiders were in the high 140s and low 150s all season, improving upon last year’s scores individually and as a team.
Even without all-arounds Molly Grand, a senior, and Ana Salzinger, a sophomore, who were both injured, and sophomore Moa Kulle, who was one meet shy of making postseason, the team scored a 147.7 at divisionals.
“This is probably one of the most selective sports ever,” Scarcella said. “It has to do with having an on or off day. Beam is one of my best events and I fell twice today, which is upsetting. Some days you have those days. It’s so hard to see three of our best gymnasts be out, but it’s made everyone else step up. And everyone did step up. The ups and downs just bring us together.”
Freshman Adriana Cha qualified for postseason in all three events she competes — beam, bars and vault — in her first season on varsity. She is a year-round club gymnast who heard great things about the high school team.
“I’ve made a lot of friends,” Cha said. “The competitions are so fun. When you’re with your friends the stress doesn't matter as much so you’re able to do your best.”
Cha doesn’t compete on floor for high school, which has different rules than club, which allows for gymnasts to have a spotter on the mat. In high school, you get a deduction if you have a coach on the mat. “If I gain enough confidence I would do it here,” Cha said.
Cha’s best event is vault, which she qualified for sectionals on, in addition to beam.
“I like vault because it’s mostly power-based,” she said. “You just run and not attack, but you throw yourself at the vault and it’s over quickly. It’s really fun when you’re off the table flying.”
Junior Dylan Tuchman made sectionals for the second time in three years. “She always gets nervous, but she always pulls through,” Roane said.
Ella Isak, another junior, built on a strong year. “Ella is one of the most consistent gymnasts we have,” Roane said. “She is very even keel. We had a girl who got injured over the weekend, so we had to scratch her and we put Ella in. She had a good season and she’s a real team player, which is nice.”
Shelon also qualified for the first time. “She also stepped up,” Roane said. “She qualified for vault, not for floor, but we needed her for floor when Ana came out. I put Ella in for Ana and then when I found out we were in the team competition I put Leila in.”
Junior Charlotte Bonanno led the Raiders with a 31.75 to qualify for sectionals as an all-around and will be joined by Cha on beam and vault, Love and Scarcella on floor. Last year Scarcella and junior Maddie Seltzer made sectionals as all-arounds, but fell short this year.
The team will graduate Grand, Love, Shelon and another first-year varsity gymnast, Zoe Sussman, but the girls are looking to step up and continue breaking team records.
“I look forward to being on the team next year because I had a really good experience and hopefully that will come into next year as well,” Cha said.
