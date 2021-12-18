All it took was a few Scarsdale mistakes and Mamaroneck took complete control of the game in the second period.
The Tigers rattled off four straight goals over an eight-minute stretch to blow open a one-goal game. Host Mamaroneck went on to defeat rival Scarsdale 9-4 Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Hommocks Ice Rink.
While he acknowledges that there is plenty to learn from the game, Scarsdale coach James Synowiez said he was proud of the Raiders’ efforts despite the final score.
“After the game we spoke about our team motto of continuing to believe, especially in the face of adversity,” Synowiez said. “We took a step forward and learned a lot about our team. Although the score doesn’t reflect it, we’re very proud of a lot of what we saw. However, of course there were a lot of mistakes that we will continue to improve on as the season progresses.”
The first goal of Mamaroneck’s second period run came with 13:45 remaining. Just over a minute later, the Tigers extended the lead to 5-2 with some pinpoint passing.
Scarsdale goalie Tyler Pierro made a save on a breakaway but 10 seconds later the Tigers scored to take a 6-2 lead with 8:41 on the clock.
“Mamaroneck came out to begin the second period on a mission,” Synowiez said. “Their forecheckers outskated our guys in the defensive zone. They also were able to create odd-man opportunities by skating hard on their breakouts. This type of tenacious attitude is one we were hoping to see on our end to begin that period.”
The Raiders had a chance to get a goal back after a Brian Nicholas slap shot from just inside the blue line. The puck was loose in front but the Raiders were unable to capitalize as Mamaroneck goalie Max Baker smothered it.
Mamo increased the lead to 7-2 on a breakaway goal with 5:54 left in the second period.
The Raiders got a goal back when junior Ian Silberstein fired a shot that was deflected by Nicholas into the net with a minute left in the period.
On the ensuing face-off, Scarsdale gained possession and senior Zakir Amin skated through traffic. He fired a wrister but the shot was saved by Baker. Mamaroneck took the 7-3 lead into the final period.
Just 19 seconds into the third period, Scarsdale senior captain Freddy Kushnick fired a goal into the top left shelf after Silberstein dumped off a pass to him. Just like that, the Raiders were within three goals.
But Scarsdale was unable to get any closer than that. Mamo added an insurance goal with 3:15 to play, then got an empty netter with a minute remaining.
The game started in fast and furious fashion. Mamaroneck took a 1-0 lead with 14:12 left in the first. Sophomore Jack Greco, however, won the ensuing face-off for the Raiders, raced up the ice and finished to tie the game just seven seconds later.
“There were two instances in the first period and in the third period where we saw our boys play with a lot of heart and determination,” Synowiez said. “These are traits we hope to gain consistency with and continue to build upon. We were very proud of how they responded after going down early.”
The Tigers regained the lead with 10:20 left in the first. Silberstein won a face-off and snuck a goal into the net on a wrister to tie it up at 2-2 with 3:57 on the clock. Mamaroneck answered just 40 seconds later to take the 3-2 lead.
Silberstein finished with a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders. Nicholas had an assist on top of his goal. Sam Horner added an assist. Pierro made 22 saves while backup goalie Matt Siegel came on and made one save.
Baker stood on his head for Mamaroneck, making 38 saves in net.
The Raiders, who fell to 2-1, had their scheduled contest on Friday, Dec. 17 with powerhouse Suffern postponed.
