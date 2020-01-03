Freshman Brian Nicholas has scored 11 goals through seven games this season, leading the Scarsdale ice hockey team. His latest goal, however, was one of the biggest of the season for the Raiders.
On Dec. 20, just two days after challenging Suffern in a 3-2 loss, the Raiders were down 2-0 in the first period to Horace Greeley. Calvin Chou, who is second on the team with six goals, and Josh Bock, who leads with 10 assists, scored to tie the game and with 5:57 left to play, Nicholas scored unassisted. It was technically his third game-winning goal of the year, but the first two came in blowouts, making this his first meaningful varsity game-winner.
The Raiders improved to 4-3.
“We weren’t having our best game, but we knew we had to come out with a win knowing they were one behind us in the rankings,” Nicholas said. “We couldn’t let them bump ahead of us. We came out in the third period and put in two goals close together. It was nice knowing we could go into the break with a winning record and being one of the top teams in the section.”
The Suffern and Horace Greeley games were reflective of the team’s up and down season thus far.
“Coming off a 3-2 loss to Suffern the next game was pivotal to see how we bounced back, how we showed up against a team that had beaten us the previous year in a tight game 2-1,” Nicholas said. “Obviously we didn’t play the brand of hockey that our team knows we should have that day. Giving up two goals early in the game off of sloppy plays, we were just looking to find the spark the entire game. Luckily there were some patches of nice play we strung together, but definitely not one of our most polished games.”
Over the two games the Raiders showed “that never-say-die type of attitude,” according to Nicholas, though “matching speed, matching effort the entire game” against Suffern was crucial.
“I think we’re right up there with the best teams, but we just have to be much more consistent about our effort and the excitement with which we play the game and show how special it is,” Nicholas said. “I think we then lacked a little bit of that in our final game.”
In addition to his scoring prowess, Nicholas is second on the team with nine assists.
“His hockey IQ on the ice is a little more polished than some others and he’s able to make some plays and his hands are just incredible,” coach James Synowiez said. “He clearly has done a lot to develop his hockey game. He loves the sport so much that you can see some of the intangibles he has that I’m hopeful some of the other guys will start to notice and hone their game as well.”
At times Nicholas likes to take matters into his own hands, which has its plusses and minuses.
“Of course, he’s still a freshman at the end of the day,” Synowiez said. “We don’t expect anyone to be perfect, but we do expect 100 percent effort at all times. Something [assistant coach] John [Felix] and I are preaching is if you’re going to make a mistake, make it going 1,000 miles per hour and after that make up for it with a big hustle play.
“He’s young and our team is young in general, so we do make a whole plethora of mistakes, but we seem to rebound pretty well in terms of making up for them. We watch a lot of film and learn from that.”
Nicholas, who has played for the Westchester Express the last five years, started skating when he was 2 years old and grew up watching his older siblings James (Scarsdale ’15), Stephen (’16) and Erin (’17) play for the Raiders and help lead the team to back-to-back Section 1 titles and New York State semifinals appearances in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
“Whenever I could I would jump on the ice with my siblings, just getting on the ice as much as I can,” said Nicholas, who wears James’ No. 16 jersey. “Growing up I was always looking forward and waiting for my time to finally play on the team. I knew our team could be special just from playing with these kids when I was young. I looked forward to that moment.”
The Raiders were off until Jan. 3 and the team doesn’t play again until Jan. 11 against Rye Town/Harrison. The next day it’s Lakeland/Panas, so practices leading up to that weekend are going to set the tone for the rest of the season.
“I think the first few practices of the new year are critical to see what kind of shape we stayed in as a team, what effort we’re going to bring to the table for the final stretch of the season,” Synowiez said. “We’re seven games in, so that leaves us 13 to go, plus playoffs. The conditioning is the biggest thing for me, that and getting their hands back. Many of them are playing travel hockey and many haven’t put the sticks down. We have to be ready for the big matchup. We split with Rye Town last year and it was a physical game and we scrimmaged them once already.”
The Raiders have speed, but not size, so physicality is something Nicholas wants to see improved in the new year. The chemistry is there and he likes the leadership from captains Luke Schur, Max Kushnick, Josh Bock and Josh Koch.
“They’ve been mentors to all the younger kids,” Nicholas said. “We have a really young team with five freshmen and one sophomore. We’re also a small team, so it’s nice having them as captains. They help us not only on the ice, but off the ice in school and out of school. They help our team bond together.”
Nicholas also likes the coaching from Synowiez and assistant John Felix.
“We’re getting better every practice,” Nicholas said. “We’re getting great coaching from Coach Synowiez and Coach Felix and our are practices are always high tempo. If we want to keep this momentum we need to push ourselves harder and harder.”
It’s been a while since the Nicholases have led the Raiders to a title. No doubt it’s something Brian, with his siblings in the stands, would like to achieve multiple times to keep the tradition going.
