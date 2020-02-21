With five freshmen on the roster for opening day and two more being added late in the season, the Scarsdale ice hockey team’s future has arrived. However, with the playoffs looming this weekend, the Raiders are focusing on the present.
Against Rye, freshman Brian Nicholas had “a monumental night,” according to coach James Synowiez, with five goals and an assist. Nicholas, with 28 goals and 17 assists overall, and Ethan Fehrenbaker, making his name platooning in front of the goal, have been the big names among that up-and-coming freshman class, but two others have really been stepping up their game: Freddy Kushnick and call-up Ian Silberstein.
Kushnick did not expect to make varsity out of tryouts and the coaches weren’t sure what to expect either until Synowiez saw “he was just flying all over the ice.”
Kushnick said he was “on the bubble” at tryouts. Making varsity his first year was never an option for him, which is something he was convinced of as early as middle school. He’d never seen this type of size and competition, which is what planted the seed of doubt.
“Then come the second tryout I started to build up some confidence and I thought I’d have a good chance,” he said. “Then Coach put me on the team. I started out on the third line and played my role and I figured out where I was on the team. I started to move up the ranks slowly and finally made it to the first line and I’ve been moving around a lot. I scored a couple of goals and it’s been boosting my confidence.”
Despite Synowiez’s estimates that Kushnick is 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds, he noticed the rookie is constantly “trying to play the body” and “throws every single ounce of his body around whenever he has the opportunity.”
That’s the kind of player any coach can get behind. With Kushnick it’s consistent no matter what line he’s on as the coaches try to find the right mix. Kushnick is now on the penalty kill and sometimes taking a defensive role, too.
“He’s really Mr. Utility for us now where you can put him in different situations and scenarios and we’re confident with how hard he’s going to go and never let down,” Synowiez said.
Silberstein got the call-up against Pawling on Jan. 24 with seven games left in the regular season and he’s always good for “big minutes,” according to Synowiez, already spending time on the top line with Nicholas and Bock, but, like Kushnick, stepping in wherever he’s needed.
“To come from the JV team where I was able to watch him have some success and then step on the big stage where you’re in games like John Jay, Suffern and Mamaroneck it’s a bit of a wake-up call in terms of the pace of play and the physicality and he’s done a nice job stepping up and making some nice plays,” Synowiez said. “He’s very patient with the puck on his stick and in a game where everybody is trying to hurl your body at you, to have that half a second to pick your head up and see the ice and not just throw the puck to the other team, he’s done a nice job with that. I’m really proud of the way he’s come along.”
Kushnick knows there are going to be good games and bad games, good shifts and bad shifts. What’s important is how he and his teammates respond to the adversity.
“I can just go out there and forecheck my hardest, backcheck my hardest and play my game,” he said.
Silberstein is still getting used to the speed of the game, the size of his opponents and the skill with which they play the game, but he’s progressing in an upward trend.
“Playing with better players gets you better and I’m playing against better competition in practice and games, so I’m getting better every day,” he said.
Being part of the wave of the future isn’t lost on Kushnick.
“I think when we’re older we’re going to go far, have fun and hopefully win a section title,” he said. “We need to stay together — all the core young guys need to build that chemistry. This year I think we can put it together and play a full three periods. We need to play hard with a lot of effort the whole game. We can go far the next few years.”
Despite the individual successes, the roller coaster ride has been real for the 10-9 Raiders this winter. December was about coming close, while January into February was about trying to win games by playing consistent, full 45-minute each day against tough competition. With a 7-1 loss to John Jay-Cross River, an 8-3 loss to Suffern, a 4-3 win over North Rockland, a 7-4 win over Rye, a 3-2 loss to Mamaroneck and a 4-1 loss to Rye Country Day School in a competitive stretch to end the season, the Raiders are still searching.
“North Rockland we started to believe in ourselves and that was key,” Synowiez said. “We squeaked out a win there and then we showed up against Rye and played with a ton of confidence… From the first puck drop of the game we were just outhustling them to every single loose puck. We were hopeful that was going to carry over into tonight [against Mamaroneck].
“It did at times, but again the lack of consistency with that letdown in the second period and that was the game. Then the third period we registered three shots on goal and you can’t win a game if you’re trying to make a comeback. And the three shots weren’t super high quality.”
After a scoreless first period, Mamo scored twice within 40 seconds in the first 95 seconds of the second. While Synowiez was proud to see his team battle from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game at 2-2 with goals from veterans Calvin Chou and Josh Bock, it’s the falling behind part that is worrisome.
“We’ve done that a couple of times now and it’s great to battle back, but not to go down by two,” Synowiez said. “As cliché as it is, we’re playing better hockey when we score the first goal. We don’t want to be the team that’s always trying to make the comeback.”
When Scarsdale and Mamaroneck first met earlier in the season, Mamo took a 2-2 game heading into the third period and made it a 6-3 win. This time a 3-2 loss was closer, but still a loss exactly one month later. Mamo scored the winner with 8:18 left in the second period.
“We talk about wanting to beat Mamaroneck in every sport at Scarsdale and it’s just getting over the hump because nobody on this team has ever beaten Mamaroneck in a varsity hockey game,” Synowiez said. “Not one of them. We thought tonight could be the night.”
“I told them in the locker room that they showed a lot of heart in the third period, but you can’t pick and choose the shifts when you want to show the heart,” Synowiez said. “When you take that foot off the gas pedal that’s when mistakes happen and lapses in judgment and the puck ends up in the back of our net.”
Synowiez was pleased to see junior Calvin Chou continue to step up on both ends of the ice as he has done all season, scoring and assisting against Mamo to reach 10 goals and 17 assists on the season.
“He’s a defenseman, but he’s played forward on other teams and he loves to rush the puck and it’s just the finesse that he does it with,” Synowiez said. “He’s not skating a thousand miles an hour, but he’s got head fakes and shoulder fakes and looks people off. At his own pace he just weaves through people. It’s really special because not a lot of people on our team are offensive-style defensemen that like to rush the puck like that. It’s great.”
The Raiders are a young team with two seniors and they are all still trying to find their groove with contributions from all grade levels. But the time is officially now to step it up as the No. 3 Raiders host No. 14 New Rochelle Saturday at Murray’s at 5:40.
“I hope everyone takes this feeling after this hard loss and we let it sting and we go forward with it and fight and react better than we have after past losses,” Kushnick said after the Mamo game. “We need to stay together as a team, keeping hanging out. We’re all very good friends. We go really well together.
“It’s definitely cool that we know we’re only losing two guys this year and we know that in the future we should be the No. 1 team the next three years or so. We have to try to keep our eyes on this year and hope us young guys can produce more than we’ve been doing.
“We have to know we can win a section title this year.”
No. 3 Scarsdale hosts No. 11 New Rochelle, Saturday, Feb. 22, at Murrays at 5:40 p.m.
