Forwards have shifts.
Centers have shifts.
Defensemen have shifts.
For the Scarsdale ice hockey team, goalies sometimes have shifts, too.
It all started in the second game of the season. After junior captain Max Kushnick helped the Raiders to a 10-0 shutout in the first game, he had SATs for the next game, so freshman Ethan Fehrenbaker saw his first real taste of high-level varsity ice as part of the Fab 21 showcase at the Ice Hutch as he held St. Joe’s (Buffalo) close in a 4-3 loss.
The next three games, Kushnick and Fehrenbaker were platooning between periods, between goals, during timeouts — whenever coach James Synowiez wanted to switch things up.
“They both deserved to play, so we tried this out the last three games,” Synowiez said. “Maybe next game one of them will be playing or they’ll be splitting. We’ll see how they practice.”
The Raiders have had strong goalies over the years, including times when there was depth.
“It’s a very good problem for a coach to have a tough decision of what goalie to put in the net when they’re both playing well,” Synowiez said. “When they’re both playing poorly it’s a different story. They’re both very confident and their teammates are very confident in the way they’re playing as well.”
It was an adjustment for Kushnick, who was the lone goalie on the team last year. He had been called up to varsity during his freshman year.
“It’s definitely different,” Kushnick said. “I’m having to adjust to the split period thing. I’m used to getting in all the reps from being the only goalie last year, but it’s nice. He’s a good goalie and it’s fun to have someone that’s going to push you to get better. We push each other.”
Kushnick is working hard to set himself apart on and off the ice. “I’m working on my angles,” he said. “I’m focused on getting used to the split thing, getting used to getting off halfway through the period and getting back to where I started when I’m on. And my role as a captain I want to make sure everyone is like family here.”
Meanwhile Fehrenbaker was simply happy to be seeing varsity ice time as a freshman. “That was probably the craziest hockey experience I’ve had,” Fehrenbaker said of St. Joe’s. “I was very nervous before, so it was great to have the guys there and the results. Even though we didn’t come out on top, it was probably the most fun hockey experience of my life and I loved it.
“That team was very fast, physical. We were a little undisciplined, but we played a great game and next time we could come out on top.”
Fehrenbaker adjusted easily to the short shifts. “I like the quick shifts like that, every seven minutes,” he said. “I think it’s fun. It keeps you warm and it keeps you in the game.”
No matter who is in goal, Fehrenbaker is constantly learning from the varsity veteran. “Max has been playing great recently,” Fehrenbaker said. “Just being an older kid he’s got a lot of varsity experience. I’ve learned how to block out noise and stuff like that.”
That three-game platoon stretch ended on Wednesday as the Raiders took on Suffern at home. Fehrenbaker got the start and played the entire 45 minutes of a 3-2 loss. He made an impressive 30 saves in the game. His team didn’t test the opposing goalie as much, as counterpart Jimmy Rorro only needed to make 18 saves.
Whether he’s on the ice or watching from the bench, Kushnick is taking the same approach to the goalie situation as he is the team. “There have been years when I felt like there was a divide between the ages, but so far everyone is loving it,” he said. “I really don’t feel that divide, I really feel like we’re on an equal level. We all love hanging out with each other.”
The makeup of the team is atypical as there are two seniors, one sophomore and five freshmen. The eight juniors are exactly half of the team.
“We’re young, but I’ve been telling these guys I see a lot in them,” Synowiez said. “Yes, we graduated a lot of talent, a lot of goal scoring, but there’s a lot in that locker room that I’d be nervous for other teams playing us if we show up to play the game the way I’ve seen we can play.”
Synowiez could have gone with an older team, but he chose the hard-working, ready-to-go roster.
“The first few weeks of the season were pretty tough,” Synowiez said. “The conditioning during tryouts some of the kids who are on the JV program didn’t anticipate, but some of the guys who are on the team with us came in in shape and were ready to battle. That’s the type of guys we were looking for. We’re young agewise, but when we play our game we play very tight as a group and very maturely.”
Scarsdale doesn’t yet have that proven go-to player, so Synowiez is preaching balance. “We’re not looking for one person to light up our score sheet,” he said. “We’re looking for four or five guys to contribute every single time, if not more.”
The Raiders have spent too much time in the penalty box, putting pressure on the line of freshmen Brian Nicholas and Sam Horner, junior captain Josh Bock and junior Danny Stonberg, and junior defensemen Charlie Berridge, Josh Glassman, Calvin Chou and senior Arthur Mortreux to kill penalties. “We’re also trying to bring a more physical game than we’ve had in the past, but that’s a daily struggle,” Synowiez said.
The 3-3 Raiders have missed some chances, including a pair of one-goal losses against top competition, so the promise is there.
“Our biggest test has been the two teams from Buffalo,” Synowiez said following a 4-2 loss to St. Mary’s. “We played St. Joe’s last Saturday with one of our goalies out and Charlie Berridge out and we played one of the best hockey games I’ve seen a Scarsdale team play. We got in the penalty box a lot, but we killed the penalties and it was a one-goal game. Tonight we only showed up for one of the three periods and when you’re playing a decent team you can’t win a game that way, especially taking that many penalties.”
Fehrenbaker said the Raiders want to be a team that is fast, physical and smart.
“We want to be known as a team that works hard, plays clean and doesn’t take bad penalties,” he said.
Oh, and stopping shots on goal no matter who is in the net.
