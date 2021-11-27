Scarsdale’s hockey team is looking forward to a return to normalcy this season after the Raiders only played seven games last season during a shortened campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our program is very excited to have a complete schedule and opportunity to compete against some of the top talent in Section 1,” said Scarsdale coach James Synowiez, who enters his third season as head coach. “With so much uncertainty last year, I’m hopeful the team does not take for granted the ability to be together as a group each day.”
The Raiders’ success will likely hinge on the status of junior Brian Nicholas. Nicholas was drafted by the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL last May. He received a call from the team Sunday, Nov. 14, that he was needed to fill a spot on the Musketeers due to injuries for two weeks. Nicholas was on a 9 a.m. flight the next morning and later in the week tallied his first career point with an assist in an 8-2 win over Sioux Falls on Friday, Nov. 19.
The junior star has only practiced once for Scarsdale thus far but will return to New York on Sunday, Nov. 28, and will be at practice the next day in preparation for the Raiders’ first game of the season. Scarsdale opens the campaign when it hosts Lakeland/Panas/Hendrick Hudson on Friday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. at Murray’s Ice Rink.
“It’s going to be hard knowing that I could get called up to Sioux City at any time,” Nicholas admitted, “but I am going to do my best to be at every high school game.”
Nicholas, who plays forward and defense for the Raiders, is a two-time all-section selection.
“Brian brings a fantastic knowledge of the sport, a competitive edge and incredible vision,” Synowiez said. “His strengths are his soft hands and acceleration.”
Joining Nicholas at forward are a pair of key returning players in juniors Freddy Kushnick and Ian Silberstein.
Defensively, Jack Lattman, Zakir Amin and Zev Glassman are returning seniors. Starting in goal for the Raiders will be sophomore Tyler Pierro.
Some key newcomers to the team are a pair of junior forwards in Lee Kleinman and Ryan Philips, along with sophomore forward Lev Mizukovski. Freshman Harry Wolf is a new face on defense for the Raiders.
Synowiez believes that Scarsdale’s strengths as a team this season are work ethic and coachability.
Nicholas said the Raiders’ “biggest strength this year is our speed and offensive ability.” He also thinks their depth will aid them as they have many players capable of putting the puck in the back of the net.
“Looking at the roster for this year’s team, really anyone is capable of scoring a goal at a big time moment and taking over a game,” Nicholas said. “For the last couple years it has really been our first line doing most of our teams scoring but I believe this year the scoring will be coming from everyone.”
Synowiez said the Raiders’ team goals are to “improve every single day and consistently believe.”
Nicholas’ goals were a bit more specific.
“With the state championships returning this year, I would have to say our team’s ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” he said. “Obviously, to win a state championship you have to win a section championship, so I would have to say our short-term goal is to first win a league championship, then a section championship and then lastly a state championship.”
