After four straight losses in which they scored a combined eight goals after coming back from break, the Scarsdale ice hockey team needed a big offensive performance to break out of the funk. Despite trailing the Rivertown Legends 12-11, the Raiders came away with a 15-12 win on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
It wasn’t exactly what they had in mind — scoring 15 goals or letting up 12 — but the game served its purpose and improved the team’s record to 3-5.
In the slugfest win, Brian Nicholas scored five goals and had four assists, Freddy Kushnick three goals and three assists, Ian Silberstein two goals and four assists, Kyle Kahan two goals and three assists, Sam Horner two goals and one assist, Lev Mizukovski one goal and Taj Grewal one assist. Tyler Pierro made 15 saves in goal, Max Siegel 11.
Following a 9-1 loss to Suffern on Jan. 17, Silberstein said getting a win would bring the team’s “spirits back,” bring the team’s morale up and “build off that and keep going.”
Coach James Synowiez planned for the Raiders to be in action throughout the break so there wouldn’t be such a gap between games, but that didn’t work out as he had hoped due to COVID-19 and weather, which gives the team a rough three-week stretch they are in the middle of.
“I wanted to kind of keep the rhythm of the season, so having all that time off, having the boys away from each other it feels like we’re starting all over,” Synowiez said. “To step in and play a strong Iona Prep team, a strong Pelham team, a North Rockland team with a fantastic goalie and now the No. 1 team in the state, it’s not easy, but the schedule looks like that for a good reason. We want to play the best teams and know what it’s like and know that when playoffs come around we can compete with these teams or it tells us what we have to change from these matchups.”
The Raiders certainly learned they have more work to do. Synowiez said he’s looking for “consistency and holding each other more accountable” going forward.
“It’s about competing in practice,” he said. “It starts in practice with that mindset of making your teammates the best they can be so it translates to the games.”
After a long layoff, the Raiders finally got back on the ice for a game on Jan. 10. They lost 9-2 to Iona Prep and then fell 10-3 to Pelham the next day.
On Jan. 14, the Raiders were unable to complete a comeback against North Rockland, falling 3-2, despite controlling the puck and constantly pressuring the goal. Kahan and Jack Greco scored, with Silberstein earning an assist. Pierro made 13 saves.
“You put 50 shots on the net and you hope you score more than two,” Synowiez said. “Their goalie was on fire and I’d like to say we possessed the puck for 90 percent of the game, maybe even more and I will say I am real proud of the effort the boys gave the third period. It was just the hardest I’ve seen our team go as a collective unit and to do that in the third period is huge, especially in a tight game. We just couldn’t find the back of the net. It was a struggle.”
The Raiders trailed 3-0 and fought their way back into the game.
“We had the puck in their zone the entire third period,” Kahan said. “We didn’t give up. We did learn that if we make a dumb mistake we can get it back if we fight to the end. We can’t leave the front of the net open and let in two easy goals. We got them back, but we can’t make mistakes like that.”
On Jan. 17, the No. 1 team in the state, Suffern, topped the Raiders 9-1 as Nicholas returned from an out-of-town hockey trip. Silberstein and Nicholas assisted Kahan for the lone goal. Max Siegel made 23 saves.
“Taking that last stride to the loose pucks — that’s what killed us tonight,” Synowiez said. “A loose puck whether it be in the offensive zone, neutral zone or D-zone, they were taking that extra stride and skating strong with two hands on the stick through the puck whereas we coasted. That will be part of practice.”
Among those Synowiez has seen step up in 2022 are juniors Kahan and Silberstein.
“Kyle Kahan has been playing fantastic the last stretch of games,” Synowiez said. “He stepped up as a bit of a leader and putting some pucks in the back of the net as a defender. That’s been awesome for him.
“Ian Silberstein has been playing well. He’s had a couple of goals the first couple of games back from break, so he got on a little bit of a streak, been doing a nice job for us.”
Kahan has been putting the puck in the net more and it’s paying off for the team. “I was more of a stay-at-home defenseman, but now I’m getting more involved in the offense,” he said. “It’s more fun and I have more of an important role. I go all-out until I can’t go anymore. I go as hard as I can.”
Silberstein said the team needs to focus more on defense because there are too many lapses as the team is “thinking offense too much.” The team will look to find the proper balance going forward.
“[Against Suffern] we got beat to a lot of loose pucks, but other games I think the effort has been there,” Silberstein said. “We just haven’t been able to finish our chances.”
With nine games left in the regular season in a short amount of time, the Raiders are going to have to adjust on the fly as practice time will be more limited. Synowiez hopes to see the team’s “heart” and hard work continue.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Synowiez said. “There’s not a game you look at on the schedule where it’s gonna be a walk in the park. We have to get better and it’s got to be in the short term.”
Silberstein has high hopes for the team turning the season around.
“I think we can do a lot,” he said. “We just haven’t proven it yet. We have the next two weeks to do that.”
