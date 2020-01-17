When you’re a sophomore on a line with then-seniors Jack Brosgol and Ben Schwartz, you have a lot of responsibility. Even moreso when you’re their fellow captain.
Josh Bock handled his duties and high expectations well last year, learning his role as a team leader, while putting up 29 goals and 33 assists in a season when Brosgol and Schwartz were completing careers in which they combined for 251 points.
As a captain, coach James Synowiez likes Bock’s maturity. His modesty and humility are what make him a great leader as he develops his voice this year as a returning captain.
“It’s definitely a lot different,” Bock said. “It was good last year being the captain with two older seniors as my mentors. It was kind of like a practice round. Obviously I still had some responsibilities, but that meant that this year I was a lot more ready to take the reigns.”
As a junior through nine games, Bock has not disappointed on or off the ice in a pivotal year for Scarsdale. Not only has he grown as a leader, and not only did he himself score his 100th career point in Sunday’s game against Lakeland, but Scarsdale has emerged as one of the top teams in Section 1, a surprise to many for sure.
“This year he’s developed himself where he sees the ice really well and he finds his teammates really well,” Synowiez said. “We call him ‘Empty Net Bock’ because whenever he’s in a position to shoot the puck the goalie is either out of the net or the other side of the goal and he just has to put it in the empty net. That’s not by chance — that’s because he’s always in the right spot at the right time. He’s such a smart player.”
While Bock said he benefited from being on the Killer Bs line last year as a finisher of “garbage rebounds and backdoor passes,” this year he’s creating by taking the puck down the ice. His lone goal is to assist his team. “It all comes down to whatever the team needs,” Bock said.
Bock is the table-setter this year, so much so that sometimes he passes up on scoring opportunities that are no-brainers. He knows that needs to change in the second half of the season.
“It’s continuing to dish the puck and play that role, but I think I do need to get back to my goal-scoring ways a little bit,” Bock said. “I haven’t been cashing in as many goal-scoring opportunities. A perfect example, in the game on Sunday I had a beautiful pass from Calvin Chou, who sent it over to me on the side for basically a backdoor tap-in goal, and for some reason instead of putting it in the net I passed it back to him, which completely killed the play. Luckily Josh Bank took it and put it in the back of the net, but I need to get back to that mentality of scoring when I can. A passer is nice, but you gotta find that happy medium.”
Taking the puck down the ice more often is more physically and mentally exhausting, but Bock is learning to deal with that challenge. “Obviously I have a lot of help there, but there’s definitely a bit more of a weight on my shoulders than last year when Ben and Jack were doing a lot of that work,” Bock said.
Last year Bock had 29 goals and 33 assists, about as even as you can get. This year he’s at six goals and 15 assists as the team is relying heavily on freshman Brian Nicholas, who has 15 goals and 12 assists. His 27 points lead the team.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” Synowiez said of Bock. “I think this can be one of the greatest teams in Scarsdale if they want to be day-in and day-out. The consistency is key. It’s not just showing up when we’re playing one of the best teams. It’s getting over that hump. The best hockey we’ve played has come in games we’ve lost.”
Scarsdale’s success doesn’t come from any one or two players. It’s been a team effort with the likes of Bock, junior defensemen Josh Glassman and Calvin Chou, the aforementioned Nicholas and fellow freshman Ethan Fehrenbaker in goal.
“A lot of other teams tend to underestimate us because we have a very small roster, but we kind of knew coming into this year we had a couple of really good young freshmen coming up and this junior class was really strong in numbers,” Bock said. “We weren’t very surprised to see we could make something happen.”
As a team and a coaching staff, Scarsdale doesn’t care who gets the job done, as long as the team gets the job done together. Synowiez gives helmet stickers for goals, assists, blocked shots and physical play.
“The team was unselfish the last two games,” Synowiez said. “We want assists on our goals. We don’t want that one guy going down. That really came to fruition over the weekend.”
After not playing since Dec. 20, the Raiders came back last weekend and won 6-1 over Rye Town/Harrison and 7-1 over Lakeland on back-to-back days prior to their first meeting of the year with Mamaroneck. It was a good way to get their legs back under them.
Synowiez was pleased with the RT/H game from start to finish. Between the 35 shots and the unselfish play, the Raiders showed their true colors.
“Our mantra before the game was to outwork them, outhustle them in all aspects of the game and you look up and down the ice tonight and time of possession was huge for us,” Synowiez said. “We had the puck a lot in their zone.”
The team got the looks, but did it with a team-first mindset.
“Brian Nicholas could have pulled up and scored his third goal for a hat trick,” Synowiez said. “Calvin Chou rushed the puck, beat everybody on the team and then passed to Zev Glassman. That’s the type of things you can teach, you can tell them to do, but once they actually do it you know they’re listening and looking for each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Defensemen rise in ranks
Glassman in his third year on the team and Chou in his second have developed into being more versatile players for the team. Synowiez saw that Saturday against Rye Town/Harrison.
“Today it was their patience with the puck and their confidence,” he said. “Coming off the long break, not playing since Dec. 20, and we had some really great practices leading up to tonight, I was hopeful we were going to show up the way we did. Those two guys in particular did.”
Glassman was physical — more than usual. Chou’s confidence is through the roof compared to last year and it shows. Each of them scored a goal and has an assist in the win.
“As defensemen we want them to worry about the D-zone first,” Synowiez said. “We spoke a little bit deeper in practice about our D-zone coverage and their responsibilities and both of them did a really nice job taking care of both of those things tonight. Then, when there was an opportunity to transition to offense, instead of having their heads down and shooting the puck, they were confident enough in themselves to pick their heads up, see that they had some time and space, skate the puck up the ice and make things happen.”
Glassman took his underclass years to get comfortable on and off the ice. He knows it’s a big year for him to step up. “Especially being a junior and an upperclassman I have a lot more responsibility,” Glassman said. “That just motivates me to work even harder, to be more confident and push my teammates.”
Chou admitted he was nervous most of his sophomore season and was focused more on playing “solid defense” and passing the puck to “give my teammates a good chance to score.” He’s showing confidence in his moves and working with his teammates to get the best outcome.
“If the offense is struggling to get going or we can’t score, I can rush the puck and get a goal or set up my teammates for easy goals,” Chou said.
Heading into the season the Raiders knew what they were losing and had an idea that some strong players were potentially joining the team, but the outlook was a big question mark.
“Honestly at the beginning of this year I wasn’t so sure how we were going to be because we’re a young team with only two seniors and a lot of freshmen, but that first scrimmage my eyes opened up when I saw what we were playing like,” Glassman said. “I think this whole season we’ve shocked a lot of people. I don’t think they expected us to play how we’re playing now.”
With two “big guns” graduating from last year’s team, Glassman believes everyone realized the group was going to be more important than the individuals this winter. “Everyone has contributed,” Glassman said. “That’s been the key this year.”
Finishing games has been an issue, but Glassman felt the team finally got the job done against RT/H.
“I think this was the first game we played a full 45 minutes,” he said. “Suffern we let up a few minutes and that’s when they scored their goals. Same with the two Buffalo teams. We just have to finish games.”
Chou felt the team was rusty and out of shape after the long layoff. “It’s first game back, but from now on we’ll be pretty good,” he said. “Playing again tomorrow will help us refine our skills.”
Chou credits the team chemistry and improved passing for the success. “It’s less solo puck,” he said. “It’s not one guy skating up and going 1-v-4.”
But when they need it, the Raiders have Bock, Nicholas and others who can take over a game. “I think we have those players,” Chou said.
