With three losses dating back to the Section 1 Division 1 semifinals in 2022 of 6-0, 6-3 and 4-0, the Scarsdale ice hockey team needed to play a perfect game against Suffern in this year’s semifinals in order to upset the No. 1 team in New York State. On Feb. 23 at Sport-o-rama, the Raiders came close.
In even situations Suffern scored three goals. Man-up, Suffern scored what ended up being the game-winning goal 6:36 into the second period.
Of the three goals Scarsdale scored in the 4-3 loss, all three came on the power play, with the last two coming with the Raiders trailing 4-1.
“We showed what type of team we are to battle down 4-1,” senior Kyle Kahan said. “It was not our first time. We were down 4-1 against John Jay and we won that game. We were down 4-1 against Rivertowns and tied it back up. It showed the type of team we are.”
Senior Charlie Stemerman said the success on the power play was “huge.”
“That was something we focused on all year and we changed it around a little bit throughout the entire year, but to go 3 for 3 in our final game it was great,” he said. “Prior games, we were struggling with that a little bit, so this was awesome.”
Working constantly on the power play all season it just so happened that the final power play unit consisted of the team’s five captains — Ian Silberstein, Sam Horner, Stemerman, Kahan and Freddy Kushnick — as they were the most consistent down the stretch of the season.
“We were kind of up and down with our power play this year and we spent a lot of time, whether it was off ice meeting and talking about new things and strategies and seeing what they were the most comfortable with and seeing what they believed was most effective,” coach James Synowiez said. “It was actually not our sharpest power play practice the day before the game, so it was really awesome to see them make it happen and make it work when it really mattered the most.”
Silberstein, Kahan and Kushnick each scored and Stemerman had an assist on each goal. Stemerman didn’t have as many points as he wanted the last two years and was always looking to contribute more, but the coaches were pleased with what he brought to the team.
“He was his most difficult critic, so we always tried to make sure to pump him up with confidence and let him know it was all the things that aren’t on a stat sheet that he was doing that matter the most,” Synowiez said. “Whether it’s eating shots or picking a teammate up when they’re down, Charlie was a team-first guy this year and I’m happy he was able to have his best game of the season. I think that was probably his highest point total in a game, so that’s a nice way to close out your career.”
Kushnick was a four-year impact player for Scarsdale and tied the game at 1-1. “As a senior leader and someone who is willing to do all the tough jobs on the team, whether it’s telling the team something they need to hear, but they don’t want to hear at some of those pivotal moments, or whether it’s going into the corner knowing that there’s two guys on the other team in there and he’s 5-5 probably and he’s going to get hit, he’s the guy who’s going to go in there every time without a second thought,” Synowiez said. “For him to score that goal on the biggest stage in the biggest game of his high school career is awesome, especially as he broke two sticks in the first period of the game.”
Freshman call-up Manu Trelles offered up his stick for Kushnick to continue playing with. Synowiez called it a “selfless move.”
With Silberstein and Kahan, among the team’s top players all season, completing the power play hat trick, the Raiders were back in the game with 6.5 minutes left in the third period.
“I wish we’d have gotten one or two more power plays in that regard, but I wish we’d have gotten a couple of even strength ones as well,” Synowiez said. “Suffern did a nice job of blocking the center of the ice and the middle lane we were trying to break into. They have three or four guys back every time and it was really challenging for us to generate an odd-man rush where we had numbers on our side and then if it didn’t work out on the rush to continue to sustain some offensive zone pressure, they just don’t let you get comfortable and they’re in your face the entire game. The offensive zone pressure was tough to generate for an extended period of time.”
In those final minutes the Raiders had many chances, but just couldn’t get the puck in the net to force overtime.
“It was so close,” senior Maddie Greco said. “We’ve always talked about playing the last minute. We conditioned so we’re ready to play in the third and if we needed to go into overtime we were prepared to do that. We were able to play a full 51 minutes. We peaked in the third period, which is something our team has always tried to progress to do. We wanted to come out strong and continue to stay strong until the end. The fact that we were able to do that and keep up with Suffern throughout the entire game and play our best in the last couple of minutes was the right progression of the game.”
Another standout was junior goalie Max Siegel, who made 40 saves.
“A shoutout to Max Siegel for having 40 saves in a Section 1 semifinal against a team that at the time was ranked No. 1 in the state,” Synowiez said. “He stepped up in a big way. I think guys were blocking shots, but it had a lot to do with him being totally locked in. If you saw him before the game he wasn’t really talking to anyone — he was super focused and just worrying about what he knew he needed to do. I think two of the Suffern goals we put in ourselves with a tip-in or us trying to take the puck out of the crease there. That’s a little bit of a devastating way to go down, but hockey is a game of inches and bounces like that.”
Stemerman was proud of his team’s effort, in spite of the ultimate result.
“As anyone’s last game you want to make sure you go in there and give it your all every single time,” he said. “I think that’s what we did. I think we had a great game. Obviously there were some mishaps that led to goals, but we really did give it our all. It was a great season.”
Greco also saw the positive in the improvement her team showed.
“We played Suffern so many times and it was never that close,” she said. “It was such an important game and for us to be able to pull through and play as well as we did against such a good team, it was so much fun to watch. Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted it was still a really competitive game. It felt good to go out on a high note.”
Scarsdale, which carried 16 skaters and two goals, graduates 11: Ian Bishop, Nicky DeRobertis, Maddie Greco, Sam Horner, Kahan, Lee Kleinman, Kushnick, Nicky Mantzouris, Ryan Philips, Silberstein and Stemerman.
“It was pretty emotional, sad,” Kahan said. “I’ve been with them since mites. It was a great experience playing with them throughout the years. I hope the returning players see that talent is not the primary factor of how good a team can be. Suffern definitely had more talent than us, but I think we were a better team than them. And if you’re down by a lot of goals you can still get yourselves back into a game.”
Greco played junior varsity with the boys as an underclassman, was on the Section 1 championship girls team last winter and decided to play with the boys on varsity for her final high school season.
“By far this was my favorite experience,” Greco said. “I got to play with these boys — I was doing the math last night — 14 years almost. A lot of them are like my brothers — one of them is my brother — and to be able to come back and finish my senior year with them and finish in maroon and white meant a lot to me. I was just so happy to be part of the program and I was happy we made it that far.”
The Raiders will return both junior goalies, Tyler Pierro and Siegel, along with juniors Jack Greco, Lev Mizukovski and Joseph Sharpe, sophomore Harry Wolf and freshman Daniel Zhu.
“Just sitting in the locker room after the semifinal game you could hear the underclassmen and how they spoke about the seniors and thanked them and the things they had to say just gives us a lot of hope that the program is headed in the right direction in terms of the culture that the seniors have developed and that we’ve tried to instill here, that it’s not good enough getting to the semifinals or the previous years the quarterfinals,” Synowiez said. “If we want to be that team that gets to hold the trophy up on the Sunday of late February we have to make sure we’re putting in more work in the offseason and bringing the guys along that are young who aren’t yet with us so they understand how important this is. A lot of the kids that are on this team aren’t going on to play sports in college, so this is kind of the Mecca, the most competitive team and atmosphere they’re going to be in likely for the rest of their lives.”
