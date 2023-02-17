A win on the final day of the regular season was key for the Scarsdale ice hockey team for a multitude of reasons.
The second half of the season hadn’t gone as planned and the team hadn’t felt the joy of a great victory in quite some time. With an 8-9-2 record, the team was fighting to get back to .500. And perhaps the most important thing of all, the Raiders’ game on Feb. 10 was at rival Mamaroneck, a team they tied 2-2 earlier in the season.
With a 4-0 win, Scarsdale had the momentum it desired to head into sectionals.
“It’s a great feeling to get a win right before the playoffs start,” senior Lee Kleinman said. “That first time we tied we took that as a loss. We knew it was a fluke game. We knew we were better than them. We’ve had this game marked on all of our calendars for a while. Mamo is our rival and we wanted it. Fifty-one shots today. We came in with everything we’ve been working on.”
Kleinman credited his team for being “the aggressors” and keeping the Tigers “on their heels their whole game.”
“We knew coming into this game if we threw the body they weren’t going to want to touch the puck,” he said. “That’s exactly what we did.”
The Raiders got to loose pucks and won the battle along the boards.
“We did a great job with that tonight and not only did we do that, but we did that consistently every shift,” senior Ryan Philips said. “There was also the physical piece of playing the body and wearing them down.”
Philips said it was nice for the team to break the “skid” the team had been on and get back to playing better hockey.
“The mindset was what better way to end the season and get back on track than by beating our rivals at their home rink?” he said. “We knew if we could come in and get a win we’d be able to use that as momentum going into the playoffs. We were forgetting about the past and we knew if we could take care of this today we’d be good going into playoffs.”
Senior Freddy Kushnick, senior Ian Silberstein and junior Jack Greco one goal and one assist each, senior Kyle Kahan two assists, Philips one goal and Kleinman one assist.
Scarsdale outshot Mamaroneck 51-7 — Mikey Dillon made 47 saves for Mamo — and at one point late in the game the Raiders had given up as many shots as they had scored goals. Scarsdale hit seven or so pipes, including a few in the final minutes of the game, so they were firing on all cylinders even though the game wasn’t high scoring.
“We had four pipes on the power play and we tried some new power play formations and we know that if we get the chances the shots will fall,” senior Sam Horner said.
Junior goalie Tyler Pierro had seven saves and the shutout for the Raiders. “It was great to se Ty get in there. He deserved to play. I don’t know if he’s going to be starting in playoffs, but I’m confident in both goalies. Both of them are playing on their heads right now and I love it.”
Junior Max Siegel had played the previous stretch of games in goal, but the coaches decided to change things up once again and give Pierro another shot.
“We’ve gone back and forth,” coach James Synowiez said. “Max had a pretty long stretch there, but we’ve been on a bit of a tough stretch here so Tyler is a good team guy and he’s always there cheering for Max and everybody else, so we thought we’d give him an opportunity tonight and he made the most of it.”
Synowiez noted the team started and ended the regular season with a shutout.
“We watch film and everybody’s well aware of the highest-scoring area of the ice being right in front of our net and when you limit the opportunities of your opponent right in front of that and you have guys who are stepping into shooting lanes to block shots, which is, in my opinion, the most selfless thing a hockey player can do because you don’t get any points for it,” Synowiez said. “Taking a puck to the shin doesn’t feel good either, but when we’re doing those types of things we’re the best hockey team on the ice every single time. I was really proud of the way they did that tonight and they clogged up the center of the ice and didn’t allow second chance opportunities on rebounds or anything like that. It’s been a large focus of the way we scripted our practices, so I’m glad that we were able to put it into a game.”
In the team’s previous game on Feb. 8, the Raiders lost 6-4 to Clarkstown after leading 3-1. They were outshot 48-21 and Siegel made 42 saves. Silberstein scored three goals, Philips one and there were assists from sophomore Harry Wolf, Kahan and Siegel.
The Raiders hope the up and down season doesn’t continue because a down day in playoffs will mean the end of the road. They can’t change the regular season, so the Raiders are looking ahead as they look to the season-long consistent play of Silberstein and Kahan, whom Horner said are constantly encouraging teammates.
“This is the most leadership we’ve ever had before,” Horner said. “We have five captains this year and I think everyone’s really vocal, even the non-captains, every senior. Everyone is vocal.”
With 11 seniors on the 18-player team, the seniors are trying to set the tone. “We had five seniors out on the ice that last shift,” Horner said. “We wanted to take advantage of it before playoffs. I think it’s great to do this with all these guys. I wouldn’t ask for anything else.”
Kahan and Silberstein, with very different styles, have been the team’s go-to examples of top-notch work ethic all season.
“Kyle Kahan is probably the most consistent and Ian Silberstein is up there, too, in terms of playing their roles,” Synowiez said. “Kyle plays fast and physical and Ian’s more of the finesse type of guy. He was snake-bitten by a few pipes tonight, but he was able to wind up with a goal and an assist as well.”
Synowiez felt Kushnick played “the most complete” game of his strong career against Mamaroneck.
“He did not get beat to a loose puck along the boards or in the open ice the entire night,” Synowiez said. “Whether he was the closest to it or not, his legs were moving faster than they ever have and every single loose puck he grabbed we had another possession, we had another opportunity where he found a teammate. He was just motoring all over the place. He wound up getting a goal and an assist and he played way bigger than that tonight.”
Horner played the most physical game of his career. “He was just body-checking everyone in sight and the bench was excited about it, he was excited about it and you could just see his game style pick up from doing that,” Synowiez said. “That was huge for us.”
Juniors Lev Mizukovski and Greco stepped up. “Lev went to the dirty areas and wasn’t afraid to take body checks tonight,” Synowiez said. “Jack has been someone who has really stepped up as a junior in regard to the selfless types of plays and blocking shots and going to the corner.”
Kleinman continued a stretch of games playing “really consistently smart and hard,” according to Synowiez, and Philips, who has scored the team’s first goal a couple of times recently, has been playing “phenomenally.”
“They played well and they played for each other and that’s exactly what I want every single game, to care more about the players on the ice and bench with them than the scoreboard,” Synowiez said. “Then when it works out in both favors it’s pretty special.”
The Raiders didn’t play out of section this year, but they played all of the tough teams in the section multiple times.
“A lot of the big teams we played were close games, so we know we can play with anybody,” Kleinman said. “It’s just a matter of if we show up that day. We’ve just got to take what we did today, keep our momentum and go back and work hard and keep the training going.”
The No. 4 Raiders open the Section 1 Division 1 tournament hosting Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem at Murray’s on Friday, Feb. 17, at 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals at the higher seed will be Monday, Feb. 20, against the No. 5 New Rochelle/No. 12 White Plains winner. The semifinals will be Thursday, Feb. 23, the finals Sunday, Feb. 26, at Sport-O-Rama.
“Before we played [Mamo] we said this game would determine how we play in the playoffs,” Horner said. “That last period when we were up 3-0 we played like we were down 3-0. We needed to keep playing hard because we know how we play our next game will be a direct result of how we played this game. I think we’re really proud of our effort here and we’re going to carry that into playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.