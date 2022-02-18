The Section 1 Division 1 hockey playoffs have arrived.
Scarsdale received the No. 5 seed in the sectionals and will host No. 12 Carmel in the opening round at Murray’s Ice Rink at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.
A win there would advance the Raiders to the quarterfinals, where they would face either fourth-seeded Mount Pleasant or No. 13 North Rockland on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
“Our team is playing the most selfless hockey of the season,” Scarsdale coach James Synowiez said. “They’re sharing the puck and excited for teammates’ success. This group has come a long way and I’m excited to see how they battle for each other when the season is on the line.”
The combined Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont squad is the No. 9 seed in the Division 1 sectionals and takes on the No. 8 Rivertown Legends in the first round. That game is slated for 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at PlayLand Ice Casino.
Top-seeded Suffern, the No. 2 ranked team in the state, receives a first-round bye and looms on the same side of the bracket for both Scarsdale and ETBE. The Eagles would face Suffern in the quarterfinals on Feb. 22 with a first-round win.
If Scarsdale wins its first two playoff games and Suffern defeats the ETBE-Rivertown winner, the teams would meet in the semifinals at Sport-O-Rama on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at Sport-O-Rama.
End of season results
The Raiders lost to host Rye 6-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Playland.
Ian Silberstein scored the lone Scarsdale goal with the feed coming from Freddy Kushnick. Max Siegel (18 saves) and Tyler Pierro (17 saves) combined to make 35 saves in net.
Scarsdale bounced back with a 3-2 win over host Cortlandt the next day at Brewster Ice Arena.
Silberstein, Charlie Stemmerman and Sam Horner tallied one goal a piece. It was Stemmerman’s first varsity goal. Kushnick and Kyle Kahan dished out one assist each. Goalie Pierro made 18 saves.
Scarsdale closed out the regular season with a 13-1 rout of host Monroe-Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Brian Nicholas (3 goals, 3 assists), Kushnick (1 goal, 2 assists), Silberstein (1 goal, 1 assist), Ryan Philips (1 goal, 1 assist), Kahan (1 goal, 1 assist), Aaron Reich (1 goal, 1 assist), Horner (2 assists), Ian Bishop (1 goal), Nicky DeRobertis (1 goal), Zev Glassman (1 goal), Lee Kleinman (1 goal), Harry Wolfe (1 goal), Zakir Amin (1 assist), Jack Greco (1 assist), Siegel (9 saves) and Pierro (2 saves) helped stuff the stat sheet. It was the first varsity goal for Reich, DeRobertis, Glassman, Kleinman and Wolfe.
The Raiders won three out of their last four games to finish the regular season 9-8.
ETBE lost to Pelham 4-1 on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Ice Hutch.
Patrick Dotson scored the lone goal for ETBE with the assists coming from Will Stupart and Hero Schmidt. Alex Clark made 16 saves in net.
The Eagles then fell to Rye 6-2 at Playland on Monday, Feb. 14. Dotson netted both goals while Sebastian Henderson passed for two assists. Schmidt had one assist and Clark made 23 stops.
ETBE bounced back and concluded the regular season with a 3-2 overtime win over New Rochelle on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Ice Hutch. Luke Arrighi scored the game winner in OT.
Schmidt and Henderson each had a goal and an assist. Dotson dished out three assists. Stupart had one helper while Clark made 21 saves including a crucial stop on a penalty shot.
ETBE ended the regular season with an 11-6-1 record.
