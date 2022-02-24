From a 3-2 loss late in the season to an 8-0 win in the Section 1 Division 1 quarterfinals against North Rockland, the Scarsdale ice hockey team earned its first trip to the Section 1 semifinals since 2016.
The last time the Raiders made the semifinals they fell 4-2 to Mamaroneck in the final year for then-head coach Jim Mancuso, who is now a long-time assistant with North Rockland.
The Raiders have heavy favorite Suffern, the top seed, to contend with on Thursday, Feb. 24 on the road at 6:30 p.m. When the teams first met earlier this season Suffern dominated 9-1 in what was an unexpected first start for now starting goalie Max Siegel and just before junior Brian Nicholas tested positive for COVID-19. What the Raiders believe and hope is that they are a much more refined team the second time around so they can at least keep the game close to give themselves a chance to win.
It’s all part of their playoff redemption tour that started with the win over No. 13 North Rockland, which had upset No. 4 Mount Pleasant in the opening round, which ended up giving Scarsdale a second home game on Feb. 22.
Against North Rockland, Nicholas, who didn’t play during the regular season matchup due to COVID, set the tone offensively for Scarsdale by scoring 15 and 65 seconds into the game for a 2-0 lead that held up into the second period, where the Raiders tacked on four more goals.
“When I was out I watched the game on LiveBarn and it was killing me watching them lose,” University of Michigan commit Nicholas said. “I definitely wanted to come here and get a little redemption. I was happy to be back home to be able to play in the playoffs once again and have our final ride as a team together. We were pumped up and we’re happy with the outcome, but we know we’ve got a challenge ahead of us, but we’ll be prepared.”
This was how the coaches want the team to come out for every game — on fire. “We want to be the team that sets the tone, especially at our home rink in a playoff quarterfinal game,” coach James Synowiez said. “The way he came out like that definitely helped propel us to an 8-0 win. It takes the pressure off the other guys.”
North Rockland plays tight defense when it goes up early, so the Raiders knew getting on the board first was going to make a difference. While scoring that quickly was a surprise, the team gained the confidence it needed.
“To put in two in the first shift definitely helped our confidence and play the style of game we wanted as opposed to the style they wanted,” Nicholas said. “We were kind of able to dictate the game after that.”
Junior Freddy Kushnick said the team won the mental game early on. “We said right before the game the first shift was going to determine everything because we know we’re the better team,” he said. “Last time we might have lost, but we dominated the play and we said if we dominate the first shift it’s going to burn them out and that’s what Brian did for us.”
Lev Mizukovski, who is a first-year varsity player as a sophomore, is in awe of what Nicholas does on and off the ice.
“He can just take a team that is not performing well on the ice and single-handedly push everyone forward,” Mizukovski said. “He’s such a great leader. He knows exactly what to say in the locker-room. When you feel like you’re doing something wrong you go to him and he knows what to say. He can just take a team and push them all forward as opposed to those guys who are just a one-man show.”
Going up early also allowed the team to go deep with the bench and run more lines, which was also key on a 50 degree day.
“It’s really nice because so many guys have a lot of talent on our team — that goes for a lot of teams — and a lot of times you don’t get to show it because you’re running two lines, 2.5 lines, but when you can get guys playing time it’s nice to see them having success,” Kushnick said.
Nicholas, junior Kyle Kahan, junior Ryan Philips, junior Ian Silberstein and Mizukovski skated onto the ice for the quick lead and then got relief and help from senior Zev Glassman, junior Sam Horner, Kushnick, sophomore Jack Greco, junior Lee Kleinman, senior Zakir Amin, junior Charlie Stemerman and senior Jack Lattman to keep the pressure on North Rockland and the shutout in tact.
Greco got a rebound and buried the puck 1:34 into the second period and less than a minute and a half later after Nicholas and Kushnick each hit the right post, Nicholas scored off the crossbar for a 4-0 lead.
Junior Nicky Mantzouris, senior Aaron Reich and junior Ian Bishop got in on the action and in the final five minutes Nicholas and Silberstein scored for a 6-0 lead heading into the final period.
Silberstein and Nicholas also scored the final two goals in the first half of the third period while freshman Harry Wolf got in quality minutes.
“Sometimes you sit there and you’re expected to contribute from the bench and for some players like me it’s hard to get involved like that,” Mizukovski said. “It’s really good for the depth guys to get involved for confidence. It gets the whole team rolling and it’s really important for the team.”
Mizukovski and scoring threat Greco continued to impress the coaches “gaining confidence at this level against some bigger guys,” Synowiez said. “They have been doing a really nice job for us.”
The first time the teams met, goalie Matthew Dworkowitz made 60 saves in defeating the Raiders. Scarsdale changed up its game plan in practice and it paid off, outshooting North 40-5.
“Our game plan was to make that extra pass and look for that extra guy,” Synowiez said. “We have a couple of guys who haven’t scored a goal and they were making the most unselfish passes I’ve every seen. It’s incredible. They’re playing team hockey and that’s what we need at this time of the season.”
Among them were Mantzouris. “Nicky is one of our three guys that don’t have goals — the other two are injured — and he had a few opportunities to take a shot in the slot and he made the extra look, one time to Brian, one time to Charlie Stemerman,” Synowiez said. “He was just playing very unselfish and doing great things out there for us.”
Sophomore Siegel wasn’t very busy in the game, having to make only five saves to secure his second playoff win, and first shutout, after the team had previously defeated No. 12 Carmel 6-2 in the opening round.
Synowiez was impressed with senior Glassman’s performance on defense “playing the body, back-checking, rushing the puck.”
“We gave up less than 10 shots today, so that’s exactly what we wanted the game to be,” Synowiez said. “They were in our offensive zone the whole time. We tried to hold possession and it worked out for us.”
While Suffern may have blown the Raiders out in the regular season this year, Scarsdale lost to them 2-1 at home last year. “We know we can play with them,” Nicholas said. “It’s just a matter of if we show up or not. I think our team has come a long way since we played them the first time.”
Suffern was Siegel’s first start on Jan. 17, a 9-1 loss in which he made 23 saves. He’s come a long way since then and Synowiez said both of his goalies, Siegel and fellow sophomore Tyler Pierro, will be ready when called upon.
“Max has done and incredible job with his confidence and this past week he and Tyler are both challenging each other,” Synowiez said. “They’ve looked the best this week in practice than they have all season and that’s exactly what we want is for them to peak when it’s most important. I was really impressed with their play and challenging our shooters so much. The shooters were getting frustrating when they were making some saves during competitive drills we did.”
Kushnick said the Raiders have bonded on and off the ice all season with film sessions, team dinners, workouts and the ups and downs of a busy schedule. And most importantly, the team doesn’t mind being underdogs.
“We were the underdogs in this game for a few people and it’s great because we can just go out there, play our hearts out and we believe we can win it,” Kushnick said.
The last time the Raiders made the semifinals Synowiez and Felix were coaching the junior varsity team. This is their fourth season coaching varsity, so to have come this far is special for them, and they’d love nothing more than for the season to end like lacrosse did last spring — “In a perfect world,” according to Synowiez — with a championship.
“We haven’t gotten to the semis in a while, but it’s great especially for the older guys,” Mizukovski said. “Even if you’re a sophomore you play for yourself, you play for those older guys, you play for the alumni who never got to come here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.