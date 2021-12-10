If the Scarsdale ice hockey team was using the first two games to assess the depth of its talent, the Raiders have got to be pretty happy with the results.
A 10-2 win against the short-handed Cortlandt Rebels on Friday, Dec. 3, and a 4-0 win over Rye Town/Harrison two days later provided plenty of insight into both the veterans and newcomers.
Senior captain Freddy Kushnick scored the first goal of the season and added another against Cortlandt, while rookie Jake Greco, a sophomore, made his varsity debut with a pair of goals and junior captain Brian Nicholas tallied eight points, with five goals and three assists.
In the shutout, sophomore Tyler Pierro made 15 saves in just his second varsity start in goal, while juniors Kyle Kahan and Ryan Philips had their first career goals. Nicholas assisted three of the goals and junior Ian Silberstein was the only player to score in both games, tallying one against Cortlandt and two against RTH.
Over the two games, three other players — junior Sam Horner, senior Zev Glassman and sophomore Lev Mizukovski — had assists and in the first game the Raiders already had a chance to get backup goalie Matt Siegel, a sophomore, some action.
“Expectations are high,” coach James Synowiez said. “As I just said to the team [after beating Cortlandt], every year expectations are high for Scarsdale hockey. That’s what makes [assistant coach] John [Felix] and I want to coach here and continue to want to be better than we were previously.”
Graduating seven key seniors with two, three and four years of varsity experience — Josh Bock, Jason Koch, Charlie Berridge, Josh Glassman, Danny Stonberg, Calvin Chou and Max Kushnick — the Raiders weren’t sure what to expect with so many new players coming onto varsity.
“We were having really great practices, but when you see a different opponent you never know how it’s going to be,” Synowiez said. “[Cortlandt] had two games already where they put up a lot of goals and they played their opponents pretty well, so we weren’t quite sure. Obviously it worked out the way we wanted it to.”
In the first game the Raiders dominated and were scoring even, on power play and even short-handed. The only lowlight of the game was a fight that took place after what seemed to be a clean hit by a Scarsdale player. Ejections and penalties followed, but the chippiness that had been happening earlier in the game was cut down, especially with no ice cuts and the clock running for the entire third period.
“We talked about discipline and not retaliating and staying out of the penalty box because when we play some other teams in Section 1 it will be an issue if that’s how we’re going to play hockey,” Synowiez said. “Hopefully we got that out of our system after game one.”
Synowiez and the Raiders hope the impressive performances continue to shine through.
In the first two games, Nicholas did exactly what he was asked to do, which is to be not only the best player on the ice, but the best teammate, too. His five goals and six assists through two games are exactly what Synowiez wants to see.
“We’re looking for him to distribute the puck as much as he is able to,” Synowiez said. “That’s what these guys appreciate more than anything. They know he’s able to do that and he’s able to look for them and he is doing that. He could have ripped a couple and he knew he needed to find his teammates. That’s how you become a more dynamic player is by making everyone around you better.”
Synowiez was pumped up about the “absolutely incredible” debut for Greco. Seeing Greco and other younger players make their mark early was a big plus.
“I can’t say that anybody didn’t step up among the first varsity game guys,” Synowiez said. “We just gave out some stickers for big hits and hustle plays and things like that. That’s why we love it because it’s not just about the goals and the assists — it’s about the guys backchecking and playing the body and doing what they need to do. We were really impressed with the group for their first outing.”
Pierro stood out to get his first varsity win not only by making eight saves, but by communicating with his defense, which isn’t an easy task for a young player. After serving as the understudy to Max Kushnick, Pierro finds himself in the thick of the action and shows no sign of backing down against any opponent. That was made clear against RTH.
“He was dialed in,” Synowiez said. “His lateral movement and reaction time was the best I’ve seen from him yet. There were a handful of scrambles in front of our net where Tyler continued to make save after save and his teammates were supporting him loud and proud on the ice, and the bench, things coaches love to see. Hopefully in the future he does not have to put on a tremendous acrobatic performance and we can limit our opponent’s opportunities. A really special night for our rookie goalie.”
Also in the opening game Synowiez was pleased with players like Freddy Kushnick, senior Zakir Amin on defense, assistant captains Glassman and Horner, Silberstein on the power play and players like Kahan and junior Lee Kleinman.
“Kyle Kahan did a fantastic job playing the body,” Synowiez said. “We switched him up so he played some offense, played some defense. We have a new guy, Lee Kleinman, who did a nice job for us, too. He played both positions. We’re just trying to get everybody acclimated to the game. We have some guys out with injuries, so we’ll see some new faces on Sunday.”
Kahan stepped up in the second game, too. “Kyle Kahan has been waiting for and wanting this moment to happen for quite some time,” Synowiez said. “When Kyle grabbed the rebound behind the net and buried a smart heads-up wrap around on the power play he was nothing less than ecstatic. The energy and passion Kyle plays with is infectious and gets our team excited to play.”
Philips opened up the scoring against RTH and it proved to be the game-winning goal. “Ryan has been working extremely hard and works to put himself in a great position to get an opportunity like the one he got,” Synowiez said. “Lev Mizukovski put a shot low off of the goalie’s pad that kicked out right to Ryan and he had no doubt where to put it, hopefully the first of many.”
Amin got injured early during the shortened COVID-19 season last year, so was looking to finally establish himself as a force for the Raiders this year. He did that to start the season.
“I haven’t really gotten a lot of chances at the varsity level recently, so I was super excited to get back out there,” he said. “I felt like the whole team was moving the puck really well, we were communicating really well. We were playing good fundamental hockey.”
He saw some of the younger players like sophomore Taj Grewal and Greco during the school day on opening day and helped settle their nerves.
“For both of them to come out and have a great performance today is really great for them and really great for the team,” Amin said. “It’s inspiring and motivating for me and the rest of the team.”
Greco was worried about the speed of the game in his varsity debut as the team didn’t have any scrimmages. “It’s definitely faster and a lot more physical than other games I’ve played,” he said. “Everybody’s out there looking to take the body and stuff, so it took a little bit of getting used to. It’s one of the most physical games I’ve ever played.”
Greco went from “excited to a lot more nervous” to “much less nervous and much more excited.” He called the two goals “a big confidence booster,” as he really wasn’t sure how he would fare. He’s keeping a close eye on Nicholas for pointers.
“It’s pretty sick,” Greco said of Nicholas’ opening day stats. “Not many people can do that. He’s one of the few and to see him do that firsthand as one of my teammates it’s really cool to see. I look up to him and I can see some things he’s doing on the ice and try to work on that for me to get better.”
The Raiders want to keep the momentum going and get into some games against the better teams in the section to truly gauge where they stand.
“We’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working hard, not get ahead of ourselves,” Amin said. “We need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
