Following an 8-3 loss to Suffern on Feb. 7, Scarsdale ice hockey coach James Synowiez talked to his team about playing a full 45-minute game. Despite having an 8-7 record following the game, the Raiders had yet to do that against the truly competitive teams.
The tight losses from early in the season, including 3-2 against Suffern, showed the team’s potential. Now, with a handful of games left before postseason, it’s time to realize that potential.
“We talked in the locker room about minimizing our mistakes and capitalizing on opportunities, all the little things that make up the big picture of the game,” Synowiez said. “I’m not upset that we haven’t yet, but we’ve needed to in order to win games.”
Scarsdale hopes it started to turn the corner the very next night with a 4-3 win over rival North Rockland. The Raiders led 2-0 and 4-2, letting up a goal with 15 seconds left after North had pulled its goalie.
“We came out of the gate pretty hot, scored two goals early to take a 2-0 lead,” Synowiez said. “After that it was just preaching to the team the right way to play with a lead. That’s something we hadn’t done in a while, gotten up on a team early. We preached that the score was 0-0 and continued to play with that fire that we knew we had inside of us, but knew we hadn’t shown the past couple of games.”
Heading into the third period tied at 2-all, it truly was a 0-0 game again. In the end it was Josh Bock with the team’s fourth goal, which proved to be the game-winner.
“We were hustling as much as we could, laying out for every loose puck,” Synowiez said. “That was the difference in that game.”
Synowiez hadn’t pressed the team much early as far as the up and down play because it’s a team with only two seniors still trying to find its way. That said, crunch time is here with three games left to play.
“We’ve been through our peaks and valleys for sure,” senior Luke Schur said after the Suffern loss. “We just need to find ourselves again, play our game, the game we know how to play when we started the season. From there it will all come together. But until we find ourselves and win these big games it’s not going to go our way.”
Schur said it’s not for a lack of effort on or off the ice. The coaches have been working new practice plans and warm-ups, anything to help spark the team.
“We were just riding our high horse and then we faced a little bit of adversity,” Schur said of the team’s early-season success. “It’s really just how kids handle it. Some of us back down a little bit and some of us are trying to get everyone to rally again. It’s definitely tough.”
Getting blown out by Suffern — it was 7-1 late in the game when the Raiders put two more in and Suffern scored on an empty net — was definitely a blow to Scarsdale’s psyche after hanging with the Mounties in December.
“It’s definitely not what we wanted, but the whole game we were getting outscored and in the third period we only got outscored 3-2, so it just goes to show if we play our game the whole way out — unfortunately it started for us in the third period — we can hang with the big dogs,” Schur said. “It’s a matter of us actually getting there and it took us two periods to actually get there.”
Synowiez also found solace in the strong third period against Suffern, and was glad to see that carry over to North Rockland.
“We lost the third period 3-2, but we hadn’t scored two goals in a third period in quite some time in a game against a top 10 school,” Synowiez said. “That proved that we have heart.”
Prior to back-to-back losses to John Jay-Cross River and Suffern, Raiders had some games they expected to be less competitive in their favor, so they bolstered their small roster with a couple of freshman call-ups from junior varsity, Ian Silberstein and Kyle Kahan. Silberstein netted a goal against North.
“We had an opportunity to play a couple of teams where we knew that they could get some ice time and the pace wasn’t going to be like this and we’d ease them into it,” Synowiez said. “They’re freshmen and they played big minutes for us tonight to get a taste of the Sportorama crowd and Suffern… It can be intimidating and there’s a lot of factors here that don’t usually go your way. They’re doing a nice job and the guys have accepted them and they’re trying to help them minimize their mistakes.”
Scarsdale has three games left to prepare for sectionals.
“We have two big league games with Mamaroneck and Rye,” Synowiez said. “We saw Rye and scrimmaged with them before the season so we had a little bit of an idea, but they’ve definitely hit their stride late in the season. Mamaroneck we lost to them once already, so hopefully we can get some redemption there, some points for playoffs to better our positioning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.