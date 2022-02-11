It was senior night and Scarsdale’s arch-rival Mamaroneck was on the schedule with the Tigers visiting Murray’s Ice Rink. The rivalry has been one-sided in recent years with the Raiders’ last win over Mamo coming during the 2014-15 season. Scarsdale recorded ties with the Tigers in each of the next two seasons.
This season, after starting 2-0, Scarsdale lost to Mamo 9-4 on the road on Dec. 14.
The rematch, however, was quite the opposite. Scarsdale ended its winless streak against Mamaroneck and honored its seniors in style with a 6-4 victory on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“Getting a win over Mamo meant everything to not only the kids on this team but to everyone who has ever worn a Scarsdale hockey jersey,” junior Brian Nicholas said. “It was a perfect way for the seniors to end their time here and we look forward to possibly seeing them in playoffs once again.”
It was also the first win over Mamaroneck for head coach James Synowiez and assistant John Felix.
“Any win against Mamaroneck means a lot to Scarsdale, but on senior night and having the opportunity to earn redemption from our first loss was that much sweeter,” Synowiez said. “The boys were excited all week for the game. Practice was more focused, homework was well thought out and their attitudes were determined.”
Scarsdale started the scoring early. Junior Sam Horner gained control of the puck behind the net and sent a pass to fellow junior Freddy Kushnick. Kushnick found junior Ryan Philips in front and he spun and scored to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the contest.
The Raiders doubled the lead when Nicholas fired in a goal from the point on the power play. Horner and Kushnick had the assists again at the 2:32 mark of the first period.
“Any time you have an opportunity to play a team a second time, you have a better idea of the identity of your opponent,” Synowiez said. “We studied film from our first game and other games to understand how we can improve and situations where we could gain an advantage on them.”
Mamo got a goal back with 10:37 left on a breakaway to make it 2-1.
Kyle Kahan had the answer for the Raiders less than a minute later with Philips setting him up. Scarsdale then increased the lead to 4-1 on an Ian Silberstein goal on the breakaway. Nicholas had the assist with 7:54 left in the second period.
The Raiders kept pouring it on when Nicholas dropped off a pass to Philips and he fired home a wrist-shot for their third consecutive goal and a 5-1 lead at the 4:20 mark of the second period.
“After playing Mamo the first time our team learned that we just have to play simple when there’s no other option and get pucks deep,” Nicholas said. “The overall key to success was just sticking to our game plan, which included a hard forecheck and to shoot everything on net.”
In the first meeting, it was the Tigers who were the aggressors. But the tables turned in the rematch.
“A change in our forecheck and ideology leading into this game limited odd-man rushes for Mamaroneck,” Synowiez said.
Mamo got a goal back with 1:20 left in the second period as the Raiders took the 5-2 lead into the final 17 minutes.
The Tigers cut the deficit to 5-3 a few minutes into the third period. They scored again just 30 seconds later to make it a one-goal game with plenty of time left on the clock.
The score, however, stayed that way until the final minute. Mamaroneck had a prime opportunity but sent what could have been the game-tying shot off the post.
Mamo then pulled its goalie Max Baker to get an extra skater on the ice. The Tigers capitalized when Kushnick stole the puck, raced up the ice and found Silberstein for the empty-net goal with 22.7 seconds left. It was Silberstein’s second goal of the game and Kushnick’s third assist.
Philips finished with two goals and an assist. Nicholas had the one goal and two helpers. Max Siegel made 22 big saves in net to preserve the win.
Four seniors — Zakir Amin, Zev Glassman, Jack Lattman and Aaron Reich — were honored for Scarsdale. Nicholas, a junior, was also recognized as he won’t be playing for Scarsdale next season according to Synowiez. He was drafted by the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers last May, and has played four games with them this season.
The Raiders, who improved to 7-7, ended a two game slide. Prior to that, they had a four game winning streak.
“The last two weeks we have beat John Jay and Mamo, who were both ranked ahead of us and predicted to win,” Nicholas said. “I believe our team is playing our best brand of hockey right now but I also believe we can step it up for playoffs. It’s hard to beat a team that has multiple kids who can score goals and that’s exactly what we have.”
Scarsdale was scheduled to return to action against Rye on Feb. 9 and face Cortlandt the next day at Brewster Ice Arena. The Raiders close out the regular season when they take on Section 9’s Monroe-Woodbury on the road Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The Section 1 Division 1 playoffs are slated to begin Friday, Feb. 18.
“Consistency is everything in athletics,” Synowiez said. “But the boys are playing with belief in each other and it’s a remarkable atmosphere we couldn’t be happier with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.