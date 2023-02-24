Feeding off shutting Mamaroneck out to end the regular season, the Scarsdale ice hockey team dominated in the first two rounds of the Section 1 Division 1 tournament with a 9-1 win over Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem and an 8-3 win over New Rochelle.

“We struggled a little bit in the regular season,” senior Nicky DeRobertis said. “We were missing some pieces, but we’ve been spending a lot of time together off the ice, watching film, becoming closer. I think we knew once we stepped on the ice for playoffs it was just going to click. We have the motivation to do what we’ve got to do.”

shs ice hockey box 2-24 issue.jpg
shs hockey JT2_4610 nicky derobertis.jpg

Nicky DeRobertis
shs hockey JT2_4807 ian bishop.jpg

Ian Bishop
shs hockey JT2_5436 maddie greco.jpg

Maddie Greco scored her first goal for the boys team.
shs hockey JT2_4862 ian silberstein.jpg

Ian Silberstein
shs hockey JT2_4595 jack greco.jpg

Jack Greco

