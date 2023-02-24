Feeding off shutting Mamaroneck out to end the regular season, the Scarsdale ice hockey team dominated in the first two rounds of the Section 1 Division 1 tournament with a 9-1 win over Brewster/Yorktown/Somers/North Salem and an 8-3 win over New Rochelle.
“We struggled a little bit in the regular season,” senior Nicky DeRobertis said. “We were missing some pieces, but we’ve been spending a lot of time together off the ice, watching film, becoming closer. I think we knew once we stepped on the ice for playoffs it was just going to click. We have the motivation to do what we’ve got to do.”
Scarsdale has a small roster that features 11 seniors.
“I think it means everything,” senior Ian Bishop said of the two wins. “Getting the first goal in a game means everything. Once we have that momentum we just feed off it. Being on the bench or on the ice it just feels so different.
“It’s great because we’re really tightknit. We know everybody really well. We’re all best friends and we’re family. We look out for each other, but most importantly we compete for each other.”
The wins put the Raiders back in the semifinals for the second straight year.
“Ever since last season it’s one of the games you want to play, you want to get another chance at,” senior Nicky Mantzouris said. “To have that opportunity to come back to Sport-o and just give everything, this is my last season, I’m a senior, so it’s everything.”
With the three-game winning streak, the Raiders have gone from 8-9-2 to 11-9-2.
“I think we got a lot better,” Mantzouris said. “Everybody is so close. We’ve grown so close as a team. I love all my teammates. I think that makes it a lot better. We’ve had a lot of reflecting to do since last season and I think we’re going to come out even harder. We love the struggle. The struggle is important. Once you’re down all you can do is go up. Bouncing back is huge.”
Said Bishop, “When we have our highs we’re really high and I think we had a good chance in this season to get our lows out. We lost some games we shouldn’t have, but we know how to come out flying now and we changed our season because of that.”
While senior Ian Silberstein led the charge with five goals over the two games, the Raiders got goals from senior Kyle Kahan (two), senior Charlie Stemerman (two), senior Maddie Greco, senior Sam Horner, DeRobertis, junior Lev Mizukovski, junior Joseph Sharpe, senior Freddy Kushnick, Mantzouris and senior Ryan Philips.
“Everyone was playing their role,” DeRobertis said. “Every single player on our team has a different role and everyone is fitting in perfectly. We’re moving the puck to everyone and most people are getting on the ice. It’s great to see everyone contribute.”
For DeRobertis, Greco and Mantzouris, it was their first goals of the season. “To get your first goal of the season there’s no better time to do it than in postseason,” coach James Synowiez said.
In the opener, Silberstein scored three and had three assists, which Synowiez called “a huge night.”
“I would go out on a limb and say that was our most complete game of the season playing a full 51 minutes and really not taking a shift off, whether it was backchecking or forechecking or the communication piece,” Synowiez said. “I was really pleased with the way we played, especially in the first round of playoffs and carrying over from our win to end the regular season. That was exactly how we wanted to start.”
Synowiez credited “a handful of players up and down the lineup” who made their mark off the stat sheet with blocked shots, hustle plays, lifted sticks on the backcheck and clogging up the slot.
“Sam Horner played incredible in terms of hustle and getting back and worrying about our defensive zone first,” Synowiez said. “Ryan Philips has been on a bit of a great streak right now doing incredible things for us. We shifted lines a little bit and he was able to move up because of how well he’s playing, which is awesome.”
Kahan continued to be a leader. “He’s done an incredible job from the blue line rushing pucks and playing unselfish,” Synowiez said.
DeRobertis “played an incredible” game and scored his first goal of the season, while Greco scored her first boys’ team varsity goal after playing for the Westchester girls team last winter. “Those two stepped up in a big way,” Synowiez said.
The Raiders continued to show depth against New Ro with seven scorers.
“That’s what we want, depth in every line and for them to be rolling and attacking like crazy,” Synowiez said.
On defense the Raiders had Kahan and sophomore Harry Wolf, DeRobertis and senior Lee Kleinman, and Greco and Bishop as their main pairings.
They bring “consistency,” Synowiez said.
“In the earlier part of the season we were averaging giving up five goals or more a game, so to get the numbers down the past few games has been really awesome,” he said. “You look at New Ro is a five seed, one below us in seeding, so it could have gone either way in that regard, but we knew going in we were a much better hockey team. We just had to prove it for 51 minutes.”
The depth in the two playoff games included starting goalie Max Siegel and backup Tyler Pierro, who had the big shutout against Mamo. Both are juniors.
Synowiez said Siegel has shown increased confidence.
“He’s been covering the puck a lot more instead of leaving some loose rebounds in front,” Synowiez said. “That’s been a large basis of what we talked about in practice and clearing those things out of there so there’s no second chance opportunities. He’s jumped all over those, whether he’s covering them with his glove or putting his body over them so nobody else gets a chance.”
Pierro played half the game in the opening round and part of the third period in the quarterfinals.
“Tyler is coming off the bench, which is never easy for anybody to do when you’ve been standing there half the game, and he’s done an incredible job stepping in,” Synowiez said. “When you have two goalies that are each other’s biggest fans you have a really great situation where they’re cheering for each other when they’re on the bench and they’re making saves and they’re ready to come right in there and support their team.”
The coaches have preached for each player to be gritty in doing their jobs this season and playing time will come.
“If you’re someone who can get the puck out of the zone, and that’s a tough job as a winger, consistently you’re going to play for us,” Synowiez said. “If you’re someone that can walk through half the defense and shoot and score you’ll do that. If you’re someone that can lay the body and go to the dirty areas in the corners and take hits and keep your feet moving when it’s not a glorious job, it’s just as important as the ones putting the puck in the back of the net. We make that known so that no one is above anybody else on this team. They’ve really embraced that and become closer as a team. It’s been really awesome to see.”
For the second straight year, the Raiders earned a trip to the Section 1 semifinals against Suffern. Last year Suffern dominated 6-0. In the regular season this year the Raiders lost 6-3 and 4-0 to Suffern.
“With a group of 11 seniors that were all with us last year and were at Sport-o-rama against Suffern in the semifinals it’s the one we all wanted,” Synowiez said. “We want a shot at Suffern. We want to play the best team that is No. 1 in the section and we want to right our wrong. We lost to them twice this season, so we’re hopeful that the third time’s a charm and we play our best game.
“Our best game, I continue to tell them, is just our best effort. It doesn’t have to be perfect — it just has to be a perfect effort and that means not taking any shifts off, no backchecks off, no forechecks off, playing with our head up and communicating and we’ll be just fine.”
