Sc Jack Greco.jpg
Buy Now

Jack Greco

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Despite having a strong team of its own, the Scarsdale ice hockey team ran into Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont at the wrong time the last three winters, going 0-3 as ETBE was a section 1 finalist one year and the Section 1 regional COVID champ another year.

For the first time, the Scarsdale’s senior class claimed victory against ETBE with a 10-1 win at Murrays on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Scarsdale ice hockey vs ETBE photo Silberstein
Buy Now

Ian Silberstein
ETBE Zach Philips.jpg
Buy Now

Zach Philips

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.