Despite having a strong team of its own, the Scarsdale ice hockey team ran into Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont at the wrong time the last three winters, going 0-3 as ETBE was a section 1 finalist one year and the Section 1 regional COVID champ another year.
For the first time, the Scarsdale’s senior class claimed victory against ETBE with a 10-1 win at Murrays on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
“I got called up midway through freshman year and we were looking good that year, thought we were a top team in the section and we ran into the hot, physical ETBE and they beat us 5-3,” senior Ian Silberstein said. “In a group chat we sent the video of them beating us freshman year around because that’s been in the back of our heads. We lost to them during the COVID year and last year. They beat us up physically in those games, so it was finally good to get one on them.”
Silberstein credited ETBE for its physical play once again, but he believes this time not only did they match it by coming out hard and forechecking, but by also using speed to put them over the top.
“We didn’t give them too many man advantages,” Silberstein said. “We were actually on the power play a lot, scored some power play goals. I think we were faster and that helped us out a lot.”
It was a special win for the Scarsdale coaches, too, as James Synowiez and John Felix had yet to outcoach Steve Forzaglia and Rob Striar.
“We’ve been pretty snakebit by them the past four seasons, so that morale in the locker room for the boys who have been on the team since freshman year and remember their brothers playing previously, it’s definitely a special win in that regard,” Synowiez said.
Silberstein had three goals and two assists, senior Freddy Kushnick two goals and three assists, junior Jack Greco a goal and three assists, senior Kyle Kahan four assists, senior Ian Bishop, senior Sam Horner and junior Lev Mizukovski each a goal and an assist, senior Charlie Stemerman a goal, and senior Lee Kleinman and senior Ryan Philips each an assist.
Junior Max Siegel made 11 saves, junior Tyler Pierro three.
To open the new year the Raiders beat Lakeland 4-1 on Jan. 6. Silberstein had two goals and two assists, Bishop one goal and one assist, junior Joe Sharpe his first varsity goal and there were assists from Stemerman, Mizukovski, Kahan, Greco and Kushnick. Siegel had 11 saves.
“We’re on a hot streak now,” Silberstein said. “I know it’s only been a couple of games, but we’re confident right now. We were close to the top teams in the beginning of the season. We just didn’t have that extra push on the gas pedal at the end of the games. I think we can play with them and we’ll give them a run for their money the second time we see them.”
The Raiders are 7-3 at the midpoint of the season with strong challenges coming up, starting with Rye over the weekend and Suffern on Monday. The first time Scarsdale played Suffern it was a 3-3 game after two periods before Suffern pulled away for a 6-3 win.
“I think we’ve shown some good things, but I don’t think it’s been good enough,” Kahan said. “I think dropping three games is too much, but we do have a great opportunity for the second half. I think we can show what type of team we really are from the next few games.
“We learned we can play with the best teams in the section and the state and that we can’t start games slow. We have to stick to our game to be very successful. When we’re on our game we’re physical, we move the puck well in the neutral zone, power play is good, good D-zone coverage and we communicate a lot. That’s when we play our best.”
Synowiez called a 9-3 loss to John Jay-Cross River as the “big turning point” in the season.
“As tough as it was to lose with that margin, the film session we were able to have after that really opened a lot of their eyes to some things we’d been doing pretty consistently and not in a good way,” Synowiez said. “We were able to look at that. Learning from our mistakes has been a big piece of it, but playing a couple of the best teams in the section to losses, seeing things we can capitalize on next time helps. We get to see every team twice this year, which is by design.”
Kahan believes the lofty goal of winning a state title remains for the Raiders, but it starts locally with winning a Section 1 title.
“I think we had a different expectation than what everyone else thought the expectation was, so for us from the get-go our goal was state champs, but first you have to win a section championship, so that’s our first goal,” he said. “Everyone didn’t think we were going to be nearly as good as we think we can be.”
The Raiders had a lot of key pieces in place, starting with Silberstein.
“Ian is having a big season for us,” Synowiez said. “He was named assistant captain and he’s really stepped into that role nicely. He understands what comes with that role and he understands guys are looking for him to play his best every single day and he’s really been bringing it quite a bit.”
Defensively Kahan and sophomore Harry Wolf are leading the way.
“On the defensive end a lot of players have stepped up,” Synowiez said. “Kyle Kahan has done a nice job playing really physical for us. Harry Wolf stepped up in a big way this season as a sophomore and you can just tell the work he put in in the weight room in the offseason and gotten stronger and his game has grown quite a bit. He’s playing some huge minutes for us, too.”
The Raiders are looking to find their identity and Synowiez hopes it’s a team that starts fast and plays physical.
“We’ve been kind of slow out of the gate this season and we talk about that,” Synowiez said. “We had the opportunity to go up and watch Quinnipiac play against Harvard over the weekend and Quinnipiac is No. 1 in college hockey right now. We watched how they started their game and it was fast and it was physical and intimidating. We really want to try to adopt that same style and come out of the gate hot and not be down by two before we wake up. Hopefully that’s something that clicks sooner rather than later.”
ETBE struggles of late
ETBE is also going through a key period, but at the opposite end. After starting the season with a pair of wins, they are 0-6 since that time, including three losses to end the year and three more to start the year.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Forzaglia said. “We’re not getting a bounce anywhere. We’re showing shifts here and there where we look great and we’re involved and everything is great and then all of a sudden we let up a goal and we’re not scoring goals so we know if we give up one it’s hard to get them back. It’s all of it together.”
ETBE lost to White Plains on Jan. 5, Mount Pleasant 7-1 on Jan. 10 and then Scarsdale 10-1 on Jan. 11.
The stats and score were unavailable for the White Plains game. Against Mount Pleasant, David O’Shaughnessy scored assisted by Luke Arrighi late in the second period. Alex Clark and Edgemont sophomore Reid Sandler combined for 20 saves. Against Scarsdale, O’Shaughnessy scored from Colin Hartnett. Clark had 15 saves, Connor Polidaro six.
“For the most part we’re close in games,” Forzaglia said. “The last couple got bad at the end, but the White Plains game was close and Mount Pleasant was close for a while and then a goal or two here and there and it just changed.”
The team hasn’t practiced since Jan. 2 and with a team mostly made up of underclassmen, that hasn’t been a recipe for success.
“We’ve had games, but no practice in nine days,” Forzaglia said. “We’re not getting the ice time like we’ve had in the past. With a young team and not really having a chance to teach this is kind of what happens. We have freshmen and sophomores and Mount Pleasant had 15 seniors. These are big, strong senior teams. It comes to a point where sometimes it’s not about skill, just the strength and physicality of teams that it’s hard to match that.”
Edgemont senior Kyle Klion is looking forward to some upcoming practices to help get his team up to speed.
“We’re a young team trying to get stuff together,” he said. “It’s their first year learning the system, their first year getting playing time. We’re just trying to teach them and help them gain confidence on the ice. We have a long way to go, so I think we can definitely turn things around.”
Klion has faith in the team to get back to its winning ways through hard work.
“We’re not really a size-dependent team,” Klion said. “David O’Shaughnessy is basically the biggest guy on the team, but we have gritty players working hard all over the ice, just forechecking hard, taking the puck away, just firing on all cylinders.”
Forzaglia is looking for consistency.
“We have to get back to some basics and responsibilities on the ice and not just do it here and there,” he said. “You have to have a little discipline. We have to stop the puck and score a goal. It’s all those little things that are just adding up to losses. It’s not a glaring mistake where a defenseman can’t do that and the forwards aren’t doing this. They do it, just not consistently. You take a shift off against a team like Scarsdale and they’re going to bury it.”
