SHS ice hockey polar plunge photo

On Nov. 12, players from Scarsdale ice hockey team participated in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, raising over $2,000.

 Contributed Photo

With 13 of 18 players available for the first game of the season, the Scarsdale ice hockey team didn’t falter. Despite being short-handed, the two forward lines, two defensive pairings and two goalies took care of business in a 7-0 win over Stepinac on Nov. 22.

“We obviously had the support of everyone on the bench all dressed up, but unfortunately not everyone was able to play,” senior captain Freddy Kushnick said. “I think it’s kind of a message for our team moving forward that there’s going to be adversity and a lot of us were happy — obviously we want our full team whenever we can get it — that right away we were hit with a little bit of adversity and we had to respond to that and really fight through.”

