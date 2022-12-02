With 13 of 18 players available for the first game of the season, the Scarsdale ice hockey team didn’t falter. Despite being short-handed, the two forward lines, two defensive pairings and two goalies took care of business in a 7-0 win over Stepinac on Nov. 22.
“We obviously had the support of everyone on the bench all dressed up, but unfortunately not everyone was able to play,” senior captain Freddy Kushnick said. “I think it’s kind of a message for our team moving forward that there’s going to be adversity and a lot of us were happy — obviously we want our full team whenever we can get it — that right away we were hit with a little bit of adversity and we had to respond to that and really fight through.”
The Raiders are a veteran group this year with 11 seniors and only three new players compared to last year’s team, and they handled the situation with poise.
Due to a field trip and some injuries, the Raiders were short-handed, playing on the seventh day when each player needed six practices to compete. Coach James Synowiez said some “contributors” were definitely missing, but he’s also hoping that everyone will be contributing sooner rather than later to provide depth to the team.
“We’re hopeful that everyone in the lineups can help propel us to a win and do their part and do what they do really well to make sure we’re firing on all cylinders,” Synowiez said. “I’m looking forward to our first game with a full roster, but right now we’re kind of plagued with the flu, so we have some guys who were out of school and missing practices so we’re going to be short-handed for our second game, too.”
The Raiders ran lines of seniors Ryan Phillips, Sam Horner and Ian Silberstein, and senior Charlie Stemerman, junior Jack Greco and Kushnick, with junior Lev Mizukovski rotating in. Defensively the Raiders paired up senior Kyle Kahan and sophomore Harry Wolf, and junior Joe Sharpe and senior Ian Bishop, while junior goalies Tyler Pierro and Max Siegel split time for the shutout.
Synowiez credited the entire lineup for hustling and working hard the entire game.
“Our defense really limited the opportunities for the opposing team, which was huge for us,” Synowiez said. “The defense also stepped up and provided some offense for us as well. We had offensive guys backchecking and doing their job and worrying about the defensive zone first, so the things we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the season really came to fruition that first game, so we hope we can keep that going.”
Pierro made 11 saves, Siegel seven. Just like last year, the goalies will battle for the starting spot.
“Whoever shows they want it more will be the guy,” Synowiez said. “We split time in the first game, they both played equal minutes and neither let up a goal, so that makes our job a little more challenging, but in a good way. We’ll see how the next game goes.”
The scoring was spread out with Wolf, Silberstein and Philips each scoring two goals and Stemerman netting one. Greco had two assists, Kushnick, Bishop, Mizukovski and Sharpe one each.
With Brian Nicholas playing in the United States Hockey League for Sioux City this year, the Raiders biggest returning points scorers are Silberstein and Kushnick, so Synowiez was pleased to see other players who hadn’t done much damage on the scoreboard in the past step up early. Phillips, for example, had eight points all of last year, so Synowiez was pleased with his “hot start.”
Perhaps most impressive was defenseman Harry Wolf, a sophomore.
“He was a freshman on our team last year and he had one goal and no assists last season and he had two goals his first game now,” Synowiez said. “A lot of these guys like Kyle and Harry and Lee and Sam, to name a few, they were in the fitness center from the time our season ended last year all the way through spring and summer and fall. They’ve been lifting and getting stronger and I was really able to see that in our first game.”
Sharpe was a bright new addition having transferred into Scarsdale and helped the boys volleyball team win the Section 1 title in the fall. He’s now showing his chops on the ice.
“He’s pretty good at both, I have to say that, but it’s tough to say this early in the season [if he’s as good at hockey as he is at volleyball],” Synowiez said. “His decision-making on the ice, you can tell where his IQ is and he’s a very, very unselfish player in ice hockey, so that’s something we’re really excited about.”
The other new players, senior Maddie Greco and freshman Daniel Zhu, hope to debut soon. Greco will be the seventh girl to play on the boys team. Last winter she played for the Section 1 East girls team that went to states and this past fall she helped the field hockey team to the New York State semifinals.
“She’s coming off an injury right now, so we haven’t seen her really at full strength yet,” Synowiez said. “We’re hopeful that she can be in the rotation on defense for us.” He added, “She’s back playing with her brother, which is cool.”
In doing so well as an incomplete team, Kushnick believes the Raiders showed that they are a “complete team.”
“We have goal-tending, we have offense, we have defense and guys might be in, guys might be out, but there’s always going to be a guy, when their name is called they’re going to be able to step up and contribute to the team,” he said. “From top to bottom we were playing well, every line, every D pair and we showed the completeness of our team.”
Kushnick is excited for the team on and off the ice. The players have been working hard since losing to Suffern in sectionals last year.
“This is the most consistent, the closest and the most hardworking group we’ve had,” Kushnick said. “We’ve never been more in touch in an offseason. Throughout the summer and the fall we’ve been in the weight room, getting on the ice together. It’s easy to lose touch and it’s easy to pick back up once winter starts again, but that’s not what we’ve done. This really isn’t the start of the season, it’s really a continuation of last year.”
With the largest senior class Synowiez and assistant coach John Felix have seen, the expectations are “pretty high” this winter.
“We have a really good, tough schedule for a good reason and I think every game is going to be a test,” Synowiez said. “There’s no game you can look at and say, ‘Here’s a layup,’ or, ‘Here’s a gimme,’ so I’m hopeful that we show up each game, we play hard and have a great season.”
Synowiez had trouble scheduling out-of-section teams this winter, but Scarsdale is playing all of the top local teams this winter, including longtime rivals Mamaroneck, Suffern and Pelham.
“I said, ‘Well, if we want to go out of section we just have to have a really great season and make states,’” Synowiez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.