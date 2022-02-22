Max Siegel is an unlikely hero for the Scarsdale ice hockey team.
After the sophomore was cut from the team this winter, he knew he had one more option, to fill the vacancy of backup goalie. Despite never having played goalie before, Siegel got all new equipment and began learning a brand new position.
“I said I would do it for the team,” Siegel said. “I feel like I always have to be doing a sport. I can’t be sitting around doing nothing for an entire season with football, hockey and lacrosse. I needed to do something and I knew this could help the team.”
In No. 5 Scarsdale’s first Section 1 Division 1 game against No. 12 Carmel on Feb. 18, the Raiders won 6-2 behind 22 saves from Siegel.
“He showed resiliency, not getting upset when a goal does go in, and stopping one of the best players in the section on the breakaway is a pretty big deal, too,” coach James Synowiez said. “I think he gained from that game today.”
Siegel came off the bench in a pair of lopsided games in early December and early January and got his first start on Jan. 17 against Suffern. After splitting time in goal the next game against Rivertowns, Siegel had 18 saves in a 4-3 win over John Jay-Cross River, split time in losses to ETBE and Horace Greeley, beat Mamaroneck 6-4 with 22 saves and split time in the final two games of the regular season.
“Max is the guy right now,” Synowiez said. “Down the stretch he was able to be between the pipes against John Jay when it was a big W and Mamaroneck when it was a big W and we told them both before this week we were watching them both in practice pretty heavily and we played both of them against Monroe-Woodbury, but any day it could be the other one. It’s making sure they’re competing with each other to figure out who is the best guy between the pipes for the team.”
Siegel knew he was getting better each day, “whether it’s covering the puck more or grabbing the puck out of the air,” but was “shocked” to get his first start and took advantage of his chance.
“It’s a completely different sport than being a skater,” Siegel said. “Different skates, different gear, much bulkier, I’m going on my knees instead of skating on the ice. It’s really different, but putting practice in and doing work off the ice put me in shape and led me to be able to stand in the net. It’s definitely fun. I love to play hockey. It’s my favorite sport, so anything to be on the ice.”
The Raiders also got the job done offensively, initially sparked by three first-period goals by junior Ian Silberstein. His first goal with 9:44 left in the first period broke a scoreless tie, but he later did the impossible by scoring with 12 seconds and 1.4 seconds left to give his team a commanding 3-0 lead.
“I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence lately and it’s not just me — it’s the whole team,” Silberstein said. “We pressured them that whole period. We were pressuring them and that last goal with 1.4 seconds left in the first period I ended up in the right spot with really hard work from my teammates. We were putting pressure on and it just clicked.
“It’s always good to set the tone. We came out flying 3-0 in the first. You’ve got to show other teams that we can win at any time, that we can play with anyone.”
As the team’s second leading scorer this season, Silberstein’s performance didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.
“The way his motor has been going, he’s been keeping his legs going throughout the play, he consistently is racing to the puck and winning those foot battles, which is then leading to power plays for our team or leading to an opportunity for him,” Synowiez said. “He’s figured out that if he goes 110 miles an hour all the time good things are going to happen whether it’s for himself or the team. He did that tonight right off the bat and it led to a lot of opportunities for him.”
Junior Freddy Kushnick, the team’s third major scoring threat, scored quickly in the second to make it 4-1 and then the two teams traded goals the rest of the way with Kushnick scoring late in the second.
“Freddy, regardless of those two goals he scored, he played such a gritty game today,” Synowiez said. “He was eating pucks, playing great defense for us at times, blocking shots with his body, with his stick, diving in front of things, digging pucks out of the corner. That grit, that edge he brings to the game is something you wish you could replicate 10 times over.
“He’s been a great contributor and I was happy to see him put a couple in the back of the net tonight for his confidence as well, but all those intangibles that aren’t on the score sheet that we honor in the locker room are really huge for the program.”
Sophomore Jack Greco had an empty net goal with just under five minutes left to play and also had a pair of assists. Junior Sam Horner had a pair of assists and Kushnick and Silberstein each had one.
Synowiez said another “pretty fantastic” performance came from junior Kyle Kahan.
“You won’t always see what he does on the score sheet, but leading rushes from the defensive zone off the boards, again he’s another guy who keeps those legs going, so it’s really difficult for someone to slow him down or put a body on him,” Synowiez said. “He developed a couple of two-on-ones just with his speed alone.”
The Raiders were without junior scoring leader Brian Nicholas, who has 25 goals and 29 assists in 12 games, in addition to injured underclassmen Taj Grewal and Andrew Mullin, but displayed depth as many players had a solid game for Scarsdale. Nearly everyone on the roster has scored this season, so Synowiez hopes that experience gives the team the confidence to be comfortable taking on any role.
“‘Believe’ has been our team’s motto from the beginning of the season,” Synowiez said. “I’ve seen this team transform from a lot of individuals to a group that figured out what their roles are, whether that’s contributing on the bench and hooting and hollering if you’re not playing or telling a teammate something you saw out there when he was on his last shift. It’s developing those roles and helping each other out.”
Scarsdale had an up-and-down regular season. They were 9-8 with some big wins and disappointing losses.
“We made sure we felt every emotion possible with the rollercoaster ride that was our season,” Synowiez said. “But in all seriousness trying to get kids to feel comfortable playing with each other is the biggest part. One day someone can feel a little off and you can tell the way they’re playing their game and the next day they can be the one who puts three goals in the back of the net and that’s kind of how our team has been.”
The Raiders got a bonus home game for the quarterfinals when No. 13 North Rockland upset No. 4 Mount Pleasant in the opening round. Scarsdale and North Rockland face off at Murrays on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. The winner will play the No. 1 Suffern-No. 8 Rivertowns winner in the semifinals on Feb. 24.
“I’m hoping a playoff win builds some confidence within them but that they understand that just because we won today doesn’t mean we’re going to win the next game,” Synowiez said. “We want to gain some consistency and not just be satisfied with an opening round win. We really want to do something special. I hope that’s what this means to them because we’ve had a couple of early exits the past few years and that’s not something we want to continue going forward.”
The Raiders are hoping to ride the momentum from Carmel.
“It’s everything we learned like skating 100% to every puck today,” Siegel said. “Maybe we can make it deep in the playoffs and make it to states hopefully. It’s really all about heart. If we have all the heart we need, we can beat any team.”
