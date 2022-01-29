Scarsdale hockey coach James Synowiez is constantly preaching to his team one word — believe.
After the Raiders lost their fifth straight game to drop to 2-5 on the season a few weeks ago, some teams may have stopped believing. But Scarsdale has persevered, winning four consecutive games to turn the ship around and get their record over .500 at 6-5.
The biggest victory over that stretch was a 4-3 come-from-behind overtime win over an always gritty John Jay-Cross River squad Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Brewster Ice Arena.
“Before overtime we spoke about what made us successful up to that point, outworking our opponent and beating them to loose pucks,” Synowiez said of the message he relayed to the Raiders. “After that we focused on the team we all believe we can be, but we have to go out and prove it.”
The Raiders proved it just 34 seconds into overtime when junior captain Freddy Kushnick scored the game winner and his second goal of the game. Following a face-off won by junior Ian Silberstein, fellow junior Brian Nicholas sent in a shot that deflected off John Jay goalie Dylan Rogers. Silberstein got a stick on it and it bounced off Rogers again. Kushnick pounced on the rebound to send the Raiders home happy.
The game was tied 2-2 after two periods and Scarsdale found itself trailing when the Wolves scored with 10:08 left in regulation. The Raiders, however, didn’t take long to answer when senior defenseman Zakir Amin tied the game up at 3-3 with 6:13 on the clock. It was Amin’s first varsity goal and, on top of that, it was also his birthday.
Scarsdale gained a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Nicholas fed Kushnick on the doorstep with 2:02 on the clock.
John Jay was the aggressor in the second period and built a 2-1 lead, scoring two goals over a five-minute span with the second one coming with 11:10 left in the period.
The Raiders responded with a goal from Silberstein to tie it up at 2-2 with 1:48 left in the second period. Nicholas, who had three assists in the game, also set this one up as he won the face-off, slid a pass over to Silberstein and the junior did the rest.
“When trailing in a game we continue to focus on our team mantra, which is ‘believe,’ and last night the boys truly embodied what that word means,” Synowiez said. “After a random whistle or out of a timeout, the guys who were not on the ice were banging their sticks on the boards, shouting to their teammates and contributing in any way that they could. It was truly a team effort and I couldn’t be more proud of their selflessness in that game.”
Max Siegel made 18 saves in net for the Raiders.
Following a five-goal loss to Mamaroneck back in December, Scarsdale didn’t take the ice again for nearly a month.
The rust showed when they finally returned to action as they lost to Iona Prep 9-2 on Jan. 10. Three more losses to Pelham, North Rockland and Suffern had the Raiders’ losing streak at five games. Suffern and Pelham are the section title favorites in Division 1 and 2, respectively.
The turnaround began for the Raiders in a game where they allowed 12 goals. But they scored 15 to pick up the win over the Rivertown Legends on Jan. 19.
Next up was Mount Pleasant and the Raiders pulled out a 6-4 win over the visiting IceCats at Murray’s Ice Rink Friday, Jan. 21.
“The boys started to understand their roles on the team and played a defense-first style that we believe will lead to success,” Synowiez said of the win. “We were playing unselfishly and were excited about what our teammates were doing on the ice.”
Nicholas (2 goals, 1 assist), Kushnick (1 goal, 2 assists), Silberstein (1 goal, 1 assist), Jack Lattman (1 goal), Sam Horner (1 goal), Ian Bishop (1 assist), Zev Glassman (1 assist) and Siegel (26 saves, 1st varsity win) led the Raiders.
Scarsdale followed up the overtime win over John Jay with another thriller the next evening as the Raiders climbed out of a 5-0 hole to defeat the Rivertown Legends 9-6 at Westchester Skating Academy.
The Raiders, who won their fourth straight game, rattled off eight straight goals after falling into the five-goal hole.
Nicholas tallied five goals and two assists and attained the 100th point of his career. Silberstein added two goals and three assists while Kushnick had two goals and two assists. Kyle Kahan passed for two assists while Amin and Horner had one assist apiece.
The schedule doesn’t slow down for the Raiders as they were slated to take on Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont on Jan. 27. They then host Horace Greeley at 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 28 at Murray’s for their fourth game in four days.
“Over the last week our team has made a transformation that we’re very proud of, but not satisfied with,” Synowiez said. “There is still much work to be done before playoffs, but the boys are beginning to understand what it’s all about.”
