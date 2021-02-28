You won’t find a tougher ice hockey schedule to start the season than Mamaroneck, Suffern and Eastchester/Bronxville/Tuckahoe/Edgemont, all Section 1 Division 1 semifinalists last winter, over a four-day span. They were Scarsdale’s first three opponents this year.
That’s a tall order for any team, but one the Raiders hope will make them stronger in the end when it comes time for postseason. Even tougher, Mamaroneck and Suffern were on back-to-back nights last weekend.
“To play what I consider the two top teams in the section back to back is tough, but I want it to be tough, I want it to be challenging,” coach James Synowiez said. “At the end of the day if we can’t play another game after this weekend, my seniors can say they played the top two teams in the season. We see them again, back to back, at the end of the season and I’m happy that’s the way the schedule worked out. It’s definitely a wake-up call.”
Scarsdale, playing without All-Section sophomore Brian Nicholas in the opener, began the season with a 3-1 loss to Mamo, with the second goal being on a power play, the third on an empty net in the final minute of the game.
“Obviously the score is not what we wanted it to be, but after the first five minutes getting the jitters out and that first shift it’s their first time playing on the ice against a different team,” Synowiez said. “If we had another game before this it would have been nice — I tried, but unfortunately we couldn’t make it happen... I’m proud of the way they played tonight.”
Synowiez and assistant John Felix are preaching a short memory more than ever before. “It’s the way the schedule is,” Synowiez said. “We have six practices for the rest of the season, maybe, assuming it doesn’t snow or whatever.”
Newcomers Zakir Amin, a junior, and Charlie Stemmerman, a sophomore, stood out for the Raiders in the opener.
“Zakir played awesome tonight, getting a regular shift on defense, doing a really nice job,” Synowiez said. “Just solid defensively, had a scoring opportunity and played great in our zone, picking up everybody in front of our net, just making sure there were no second shot opportunities on rebounds, clearing the puck.
“Charlie as a sophomore, that was his first varsity game and he got a handful of shifts and did a nice job throwing the body around, playing much bigger than his size is.”
Sophomore Freddie Kushnick scored the game-tying goal for Scarsdale and his senior captain brother Max Kushnick stopped 21 shots in keeping his team in the game.
“After we went down 1-0 early it was a bit deflating, but I definitely think that goal helped the team out a lot,” Freddie Kushnick said. “It gave the team a lot of energy and let us all know that we were in the game and we could easily win. It definitely brought the team together.
“We don’t think we should have lost this one and tomorrow is a day for a comeback, another chance to win a good game.”
Max Kushnick said he could tell there were some nerves — “a little on edge” — something he’s not used to seeing from his team, but he was proud that the team settled down and fought hard in the second period and later dominated play in the final period trying to tie the game up.
“We’ve got to start off stronger,” Max Kushnick said. “We’ve got to realize we know how to play and we know how to control the puck and we struggled with that for a little bit to start. We have to play the hockey we know how to play when it comes to keeping possession, playing good D-zone hockey, keeping the front of the net clear from defensemen and keeping a good net front presence in our offensive zone. If we do all those things and just crash the net and get a lot more shots I know these guys can shoot. If we keep doing what we’ve been practicing we should have some different results.”
Max Kushnick was also in the process of finding his groove in front of the net. “For me it was my first time really playing a full three periods since September,” he said. “Things got shut down, I had to deal with a concussion that took me out for a little bit, but it was a feeling I missed for a very long time and I’m thankful to be out there. The next time I’m hoping we can have a different feeling after those three periods.”
The Raiders went on to lose 5-0 to Suffern and 5-1 to ETBE, with Nicholas scoring the lone goal unassisted.
Synowiez called the offseason “a rollercoaster of emotions” that eventually landed the team in a position to have a condensed season.
“The fact that we’re here at all we’re continually trying to preach to them you’ve got to play like it’s your last period, like it’s your last game because it can be,” he said. “Especially for the seniors we lost the spring season last year for a lot of athletes, so you’ve got to treat it like it’s your last.”
The team is enjoying the calm that the season provides.
“When you’re in the moment, when the adrenaline is just rushing you’re not really thinking about the mask, you’re not really thinking about COVID, which is nice to have that sense of normalcy when you’re out there,” Max Kushnick said. “It’s kind of a freeing feeling. You’re not thinking about it, but everyone is still staying safe, which is nice.”
Freddie Kushnick called all the “ups and downs” worth it in the end.
“It was a bit confusing, but we’ve been practicing, we’ve been working out off the ice at the turf, conditioning since November,” he said. “We’ve been really preparing all years. As a team we were ready to go.”
