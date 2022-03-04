To put Scarsdale’s 6-0 — empty net and late power play goals included — Section 1 Division 1 semifinals ice hockey loss to Suffern in perspective, Suffern beat its quarterfinal’s opponent 12-0 and its final’s opponent 11-1.
Scarsdale had not been to the semifinals since 2016, and proved that it was worthy of making the finals this year had the Raiders been on the other side of the bracket. The team also topped Mamaroneck for the first time since the 2014-15 season in the regular season.
“A lot of heart and effort,” coach James Synowiez said. “We had a few milestones that the past few teams [assistant coach] John [Felix] and I coached together weren’t able to accomplish and a couple of the seniors mentioned making memories that will last forever, like beating Mamaroneck, which hasn’t happened for a long time. When the season starts you don’t know what you’re going to get out of a team, but at the end of the day this is a group that bought into the coaches’ philosophy and that ‘Believe’ motto.”
With one of the best players in the country in Brian Nicholas, a solid lineup on both sides of the puck and a goalie brand new to the position, the No. 5 Raiders represented themselves well in the postseason with a 6-2 win over No. 12 Carmel, an 8-0 win over No. 13 North Rockland and made No. 1 Suffern, the favorite to win the state title, fight for every goal, even the final two in the last two minutes of the game.
“For this game we’ve been able to develop a lot as a team, we’ve built a lot of chemistry,” senior Jack Lattman said. “We watched film on our last game [against Suffern, a 9-1 loss] and we’re a totally different team. This game we came out hustling. Last game we were getting beat to loose pucks. It was all about us working together, communicating and it’s all about heart. It’s about believing, hustling. We just couldn’t finish it.”
After Suffern went up 1-0 just 53 seconds into the game, the Raiders, despite having trouble clearing the puck, held the Mounties scoreless the rest of the first period. Goalie Max Siegel stepped up in a big way once again, making 13 saves.
“As a kid who wasn’t a goaltender to start the season, he just played the best game he has all season in the most important game he played all season, so what more can you ask of a teenage kid than that?” Synowiez said. “He played absolutely out of his mind. The boys are proud of him, we’re proud of him and we’re very pleased with that effort.”
Suffern never let up, taking 45 shots throughout the game, with Siegel making 40 saves.
“He was just phenomenal,” junior Lee Kleinman said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better performance than that. He was the glue that kept us in there 100 percent. After we saw how well he played in the first, that carried into the second and third. Just watching him and knowing he’s someone that doesn’t normally play goalie was inspiring to show that if he’s doing something out of his comfort box and doing it so well, why can’t we? It was definitely empowering.”
On the other side, the Raiders only managed 17 shots against goalie Ty Levy, who shut the team out.
Even being down 3-0 after two periods was a remarkable showing. The final two goals late in the third period came on an empty net — the Raiders pulled Siegel with 4:12 left and the goal came with 1:48 left — and then on a power play with 1:03 left to go.
Though Scarsdale had several strong players who could take over a game as they showed throughout the season, the team lacked the depth and talent to overpower a team like Suffern.
“We had a lotta, lotta heart,” Kleinman said. “We may not have been the most talented, but ‘Believe’ was our slogan day-in, day-out and we put our heads down and believed and when you believe you can make anything happen. Obviously we fell short here, but I’m looking forward to next season when we’ll come out stronger, faster and better than ever.”
The Raiders were disappointed in the loss, but not the achievements of the season and the bonds they formed with each other.
“It took a lot from 6 a.m. practices to after school to off-ice practices to running to film sessions,” Kleinman said. “It was just a lot, a whole team effort. We couldn’t have done it without anybody on the team — coaches, players, managers, fans, the whole school. It was a joint effort.”
The senior class of Zakir Amin, Aaron Reich, Zev Glassman and Lattman was anything but typical, with Glassman, an assistant captain, the biggest day-to-day contributor on the ice.
“Zev had the best season he’s had with us on the varsity team,” Synowiez said. “He’s very quiet, but he leads by example. Always someone who is willing to do what’s best for the team, whether that’s sit on the bench or whether that’s go out there and keep his feet moving for a full two-minute shift, Zev showed up in a huge way this season.”
At the start of the season the coaches talked about roles and Synowiez said the seniors “bought into their roles” to help the team the best they could on and off the ice.
“They understood their role and they stepped into that role with no complaints and understood that it’s about the team more than themselves,” Synowiez said. “As a few 18-year-olds leaving us, what more in terms of character do you want them to leave with?”
Reich was a first-year varsity player whom Synowiez said “did an incredible job for us when he was called upon,” as did the undersized Lattman, who “threw that whole 100 pounds at every single kid he was going up against all season long, whether they were 6-3 or the same size as him.” Amin wasn’t at the playoff game, but “led by example and was always a great teammate by picking someone up if they made a mistake, trying to help them out as best he could. Whether he was seeing the game or being one of the defensemen in our rotation, he did a nice job this season as well.”
Another talent the Raiders are losing is junior Brian Nicholas (72 goals, 53 assists in his shortened varsity career), who will play full time for the Sioux City Musketeers in Iowa in the United States Hockey League and then the following year at University of Michigan. He won’t get a final shot at a Section 1 title — his brothers and sister won two in 2014 and 2015 — but he’s on his own path toward greatness.
“He’s played Scarsdale Youth Hockey since he was able to walk and he dreamed of a section championship and unfortunately he didn’t get to deliver that, but he took this team to places where his brothers were able to take the team and that’s really special in itself,” Synowiez said, adding, “It’s the end of one chapter in his book and he’s got a lot ahead of him.”
In addition to two now experienced starting goalies in sophomores Siegel and Tyler Pierro, the Raiders will return juniors Kyle Kahan, Sam Horner, Freddy Kushnick (15 goals, 22 assists), Ian Silberstein (24 goals, 23 assists), Charlie Stemerman, Ryan Philips and Lee Kleinman and sophomores Jack Greco and Lev Mizukovski from the starting rotations.
“The junior class is one of the larger classes in terms of numbers and a few of these guys have been with us for a few seasons, so I’m super excited about the leadership, with two of our captains coming back, so that’s huge. And down the stretch Freddy Kushnick really separated himself as a leader on this team, a few other guys are going to step up and do the same,” Synowiez said. “I’m really excited about the junior class and the future.”
Lattman is also pumped to see what the 2022-23 season has in store for the program.
“I think we’re leaving this program in great hands,” Lattman said. “I think we have a great team, a lot of our guys are juniors, and a lot of them know each other and they’re good friends. I think next year they’ll be able to work together well and build a lot more chemistry. We made the semifinals this year and we hadn’t done that in years, so I think they’ll be going for finals next year and they want to win.”
