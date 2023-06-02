Before enjoying Memorial Day Weekend, Scarsdale’s boys’ lacrosse had some business to take care of on Butler Field. The top-seeded Raiders took on fourth-seeded Carmel on May 26, hoping to return to the Section 1 Class A finals for the third year in a row. The Raiders dominated Carmel, beating them 16-8, moving them one step closer to a three-peat.
Fresh off a massive 15-1 victory over Wappingers High School in the quarterfinals on May 23, the Raiders were feeling good. Moreover, as the No. 1 seed in Section 1, the Raiders had homefield advantage for the semifinals for the first time in their three-year run.
“Making it this far is always special, but this is the first season that we have been fortunate enough to be the one seed and host a home game in the semifinal,” coach James Synoweiz said. “I think it means a lot to the seniors that get to play one more time here and go out on a high note.”
Going into this game, the Raiders stuck to what got them here. “I don’t think we changed anything,” senior Luke Tepper said. “I think we stayed consistent with what we’ve done throughout the season, since it has gotten us to this point.”
For the Raiders that means hard work and grit. “Everything’s all about effort and just playing harder than they do,” senior Daniel Love said. “We focus on whatever we can do better than them.”
The Raiders jumped ahead to an early lead and never gave it up, outscoring the opposition two-to-one. Jared Hoffman earned a hat trick, scoring three goals. Colby Baldwin and Jake Goldstein each scored two goals and had three assists. Baldwin only lost one faceoff, winning 16 of 17. In goal, Andrew Lehrman had an incredible 15 saves as he was constantly challenged by a hungry Carmel team.
“Andrew Lehrman played lights-out today with 15 saves and Colby [Baldwin] lost one faceoff today,” Synowiez said. “That’s not anything that’s unexpected either. Those two individuals propelled everybody else to play a great game as well. When we started playing unselfishly, we started having a little more fun.”
The Raiders’ early lead over Carmel allowed everyone to get opportunities to score and contribute to the victory. “When we’re winning by more than a few goals and some of their teammates that are on the bench to start the game are getting opportunities to score, it continues to build a culture that everybody on our team matters and we play the game together,” coach Synoweiz said.
While Scarsdale was playing Carmel, rival Mamaroneck was looking to punch their ticket to the Section 1 finals. Sure enough, Mamaroneck beat North Rockland 12-7, meaning that, for the third year in a row, Scarsdale and Mamaroneck would face off in the Section 1 finals.
Though the Raiders are the two-time defending champions, they are looking for some revenge for a 13-10 regular season loss to Mamo from back on May 10. It was their sixth loss of the season and their last loss heading into the finals.
“Losing twice in Colorado, losing to John Jay, and losing to Mamo were all big wake-up calls to us,” Love said. “We had to reflect and think ‘What do we need to do differently? What can we do as a team to beat the teams coming up?’”
The Raiders aren’t shying away from the opportunity to take on rival Mamaroneck. In the 2021 finals they won 8-7 in double overtime and last year it was a 12-7 win.
“We’re all excited [to play Mamaroneck],” Love said. “There are some nerves, but it’s just exciting for the team because we all want to get revenge for the regular season.”
As the finals game looms, the Raiders aren’t going to change a thing. “[We’re] just going to treat it like it’s any other game even though the stakes may be a little bit higher,” Synoweiz said. “The stakes have been high in the past two games as well, so we just need to make sure our minds and our hearts are in the right place and the effort is exactly where it needs to be.”
Added Tepper, “As big as it is for everyone, we just got to think about it as the same game. Maybe there’s a little extra fire with this game, since we’ve been looking forward to this all season, but now that we’re here we’ve got to capitalize on this.”
