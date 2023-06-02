Sc boys semis Nate Seslowe.jpg
Nate Seslowe

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Before enjoying Memorial Day Weekend, Scarsdale’s boys’ lacrosse had some business to take care of on Butler Field. The top-seeded Raiders took on fourth-seeded Carmel on May 26, hoping to return to the Section 1 Class A finals for the third year in a row. The Raiders dominated Carmel, beating them 16-8, moving them one step closer to a three-peat.

Fresh off a massive 15-1 victory over Wappingers High School in the quarterfinals on May 23, the Raiders were feeling good. Moreover, as the No. 1 seed in Section 1, the Raiders had homefield advantage for the semifinals for the first time in their three-year run.

shs boys lax SEMIS box 6-2 issue.jpg
Sc boys semis Tommy Iasiello.jpg
Tommy Iasiello

