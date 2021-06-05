Every success story needs a setback.
The Scarsdale boys lax team started off hot, dominating 10 straight opponents for an undefeated start to the season before hitting what they knew would be their toughest stretch of the season for the final four games.
After losing their first game of the season 11-3 to Briarcliff on May 24, the Raiders then lost 14-8 to Mamaroneck and 10-6 to Rye before winning their final regular season game 10-2 over North Rockland on June 2.
The Raiders hope the 11 wins are more representative of their efforts than the three losses when sectionals begin Monday, June 7. They are the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Arlington.
“The key to getting back on track is putting a full 48 minutes together,” coach James Synowiez said. “We had some letdowns in our losses. Those are the top teams in the section — they’re all top five — and those are the teams we want to play before playoffs. It was a good warmup for us. It allowed us to see where we’re at.”
Beating Nyack handily in the finale was a good way to not only celebrate seniors Charles Sargio, Alex Coeytaux, Noah Ebner Borst, Eddie Eforo, Julian Higgins, Michael Jamesley, James Klein, Jason Koch, Trevor Koch, Paul Lamonaca, Ben Miller, Matthew Ostow and Adam Wasserman, but to get back on the winning side before postseason.
“Momentum is absolutely huge,” Synowiez said. “We spoke about it after the tough game against Rye. Getting back in the driver’s seat of our season and taking care of business hopefully will propel us through the playoffs and allow us to gain confidence.”
Seniors Trevor Koch and Miller know what it takes for the team in the long run. Before last season was canceled due to the pandemic, both were already seasoned players as sophomores.
“The best takeaway from the three losses is that we can compete with some of the best teams in Section 1,” Miller said. “Our problem was that we couldn’t do it for a whole game, resulting in games getting away from us. When we play our brand of Scarsdale lacrosse, we’re unstoppable.”
Koch had a very similar tone to his teammate: “We’ve made a few lineup adjustments and have a better understanding that we can’t take any rep for granted. Losing sucks, but we know we can compete with anyone and are eager to win some games.”
With the regular season gone but not forgotten, the seniors are preparing for the last week of high school lacrosse for their careers and they want it to last as long as possible. With 13 seniors on the roster, their presence has definitely been felt by the entire organization, especially Coach Synowiez.
“The seniors on this team have set the expectation that anything less than your best is not acceptable, and that is exactly what we’ve been trying to do here since [assistant coach John Felix] and I became coaches here,” Synowiez said. “It’s very special for us because they’ve been with us for a full four years, we had some of them as freshmen and some of them as sophomores. They’re a really special group and I’m really proud of them. They set the tone and the expectation for their teammates.”
Although Scarsdale will have home field advantage and a higher seed in the first round of playoffs, the veterans on the team know all too well the agony of elimination and are sharing messages of working together as a unit rather than as individual players, as well as leading by example.
“Every one of us goes 100% every play and the rest of the team feeds off it,” Miller said. “There is nothing more exciting for our team than a great hustle play and this senior class created that culture.”
Koch added that the seniors’ collective goal of “building a winning culture” at Scarsdale will come to its ultimate test in the postseason, and it’s up to them to set the standard for the future of the Scarsdale lacrosse program.
