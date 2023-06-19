Scarsdale boys lacrosse semis photo 1
It was an emotional end to a thrilling season.

Down 5-1 midway through the second quarter of the New York State Class A semifinals against Farmingdale, the Scarsdale boys’ lacrosse team made a run and trailed only 5-4 with 7:39 left in the third quarter. It was shades of the regional final when they trailed Shenendehowa 9-4 and went on to win 10-9.

“We all have 100% belief in each other,” senior Noah Chappell said. “One major thing of our identity this whole year is that we battle as hard as we can the entire game and we have faith in each other. We fought our hardest until the end. We were prepared for this moment. We wanted this moment. Last year we weren’t ready for this stage, but this year it’s all we thought about.”

Jared Hoffman
Freddy Kushnick
Ryan Ornstein and Andrew Lehrman
Anders Burrows
Andrew Lehrman took a hit late in the game.
The coaches react as the game winds down.
Coach James Synowiez shares a moment with Colby Baldwin.

