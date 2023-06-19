Down 5-1 midway through the second quarter of the New York State Class A semifinals against Farmingdale, the Scarsdale boys’ lacrosse team made a run and trailed only 5-4 with 7:39 left in the third quarter. It was shades of the regional final when they trailed Shenendehowa 9-4 and went on to win 10-9.
“We all have 100% belief in each other,” senior Noah Chappell said. “One major thing of our identity this whole year is that we battle as hard as we can the entire game and we have faith in each other. We fought our hardest until the end. We were prepared for this moment. We wanted this moment. Last year we weren’t ready for this stage, but this year it’s all we thought about.”
Despite Scarsdale’s best efforts, Farmingdale took over the fourth quarter for a 4-0 run of its own en route to a 9-5 victory over the Raiders.
“I don’t think we played our best game,” junior Rhett Needleman said. “We never got into our flow of the game. We allowed them to dictate the game, too many unforced turnovers, never got into the flow of our offense.”
Scarsdale has been a deep team scoring-wise all season with six main scorers, but it was senior two-time All-American Colby Baldwin winning 12 of 16 face-offs, senior All-American Andrew Lehrman making 14 saves and senior Ryan Ornstein scoring four of the team’s five goals keeping Scarsdale in the mix.
“Those are the guys that continue to step up when the game’s on the line and shine when the lights are bright,” coach James Synowiez said.
Losing by four goals was the biggest margin of defeat the team faced all season, having lost to elite teams from around the country by three or fewer goals up until that point.
“They showed heart, they showed pride and they showed exactly what they’ve done for this program in putting us on the map,” Synowiez said. “We have seniors that are graduating that have never lost a section final. We have two seniors that are the most All-Americans we’ve had. I think if you ask those two kids if they would trade that they would 1,000% trade that to win today’s game. That just talks about their character and the great young men that they are.”
The Raiders battled hard for ground balls and played physical the entire game.
“There wasn’t one ground ball where I was like, ‘Oh, we really should have been in there,’” Synowiez said. “They put their heads down and knew how much we valued the possessions, how much we care about ground balls more than anything else. It takes a tough kid to know he’s going to get hit when he goes into that pile and still come out with the ball and that’s exactly what we got to see today.”
Synowiez said the team needed to play a “cleaner lacrosse game” with fewer turnovers.
“We continue to preach about when you’re at this level and there are four teams left in the state when you make a mistake to really try to really make you pay for it and that’s exactly what they did,” he said. “We threw the ball away a couple of times, we struggled to clear a couple of times and that gives them another possession. Make no doubt they have college kids up and down their roster and we got a couple of those guys, too, but we have kids that just play for each other and battle. I wouldn’t trade any of them for anyone else.”
The Raiders’ camouflage T-shirts for the season said “Non sibi” on the front, “Together” on the back and “Hunt” on the sleeve and until the end of the season they played selflessly as a unit while aimed at claiming victory.
Lehrman, Chappell, senior Asher Krohn, senior Will DelGuercio, senior Campbell Killian, Baldwin, senior Freddy Kushnick, junior Jake Goldstein, junior Jared Hoffman and junior Needleman took the field at SUNY Albany and the defense stepped up right away in the first few minutes. Goldstein found Ornstein for the first goal of the game with 8:24 left in the first quarter.
Farmingdale scored the next two goals to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second quarter. After Farmingdale’s goalie nearly scored in the first quarter, this time when he sprinted up the middle the defense collapsed on him and sent him back to the other side of the field.
Soon after within 47 seconds of each other, Farmingdale scored twice and then scored with 6.5 minutes left in the half to take a 5-1 lead.
Ornstein responded with an unassisted goal about 45 seconds later and Lehrman had a couple of saves to spark the team defensively.
After the Raiders threw the ball out of bounds with 1:39 left to play, DelGuercio scooped a ground ball and passed it to Kushnick, who sprinted down the field. After calling for a timeout with 27 left in the half, Baldwin assisted Ornstein for a buzzer-beater and the gap was narrowed to 5-3 in Farmingdale’s favor.
The first four minutes of the second half were back and forth until the Raiders got on the board as Baldwin scored unassisted with 7:39 left. The score was 5-4.
Lehrman made several key deflections and the Raiders brought in secret weapon Anders Burrows, a sophomore, hoping for another spark like in the previous two games, but he wasn’t able to convert this time around. When the quarter ended, it remained a one-goal game.
The Raiders threatened early in the fourth quarter, but it was Farmingdale getting back on the board with 9:29 and 7:58 left for a 7-4 lead. Scarsdale kept firing, but couldn’t convert and another goal against at 4:29 put them in an 8-4 hole.
With 3.5 minutes left to play, Lehrman came out of the crease to field a ball and was leveled. In the aftermath of the melee, Kushnick got a one-minute penalty and Krohn was thrown out of the game for a late shove.
Each team scored one more goal, Farmingdale with 1:57 left and Ornstein from Seslowe with 51.7 seconds left to play.
“With the group of kids we’ve got we never gave up,” Seslowe said. “We’ve been in situations like this before where we’re down, but that doesn’t really mean anything to us. We’re going to play to the final whistle and that’s because of the group of kids we have.”
Just getting the game in was a journey. The team went up to Albany a night before the game that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. With the wildfires from Canada causing air quality issues in New York State, the game was first pushed to Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m. and then Friday, June 9, at 3 p.m. The team returned home late Wednesday evening and headed back up to Albany Friday only to have a three-hour, 15-minute weather delay. The game finally started at 6:15 p.m.
“It was just craziness trying to keep the boys focused and stay the course, but when things are changing minute by minute it’s a little tough on all of us,” Synowiez said. “I have to give them credit. I complimented them on the bus ride home after we got back to Scarsdale at 11:30 Wednesday night and said I appreciated them rolling with the punches knowing we’re trying to change things on the fly. They were so flexible and I appreciated that from them. Then same thing today when the game kept getting pushed back, but everybody’s dealing with it.”
For the second straight year, the three-time Section 1 champion Raiders ended their season in the state semifinals (last year 13-9 after falling behind 4-0 against Northport). They didn’t reach their goal of making — and winning — the finals, but will look back at the season with pride.
“I feel like all of us, ever since last year, have dreamed of making the state championship and every single day we spent in between that time all we’ve been doing is preparing and working for this day,” Chappell said. “We worked blood, sweat and tears the entire year and being here means the world to us.”
Scarsdale beat Mamaroneck three years in a row in the finals. In 2021 it was the team’s first sectional title in the sport and they never slowed down.
“I think it really showed how legitimate of a program we are and it’s all because of the work we put in each and every day and how much of a family we are,” Seslowe said. “Every person, whether you’re on the bench or you’re the best player on the team, it doesn’t really matter. Everyone plays a role and we’ve all accepted our role and that’s why we’ve had a successful season and had the run we did.”
The seven players who have been on varsity through the entire three-year run are seniors Baldwin, Kushnick, Lehrman, Ornstein and Seslowe and Goldstein and Needleman, the backbone of the program during that time. Goldstein and Needleman still have another shot at glory.
“We’re going to work and do everything we can to get back here and get past this game next year,” Needleman said. “I’ve grown up with these seniors. Myself and Jake came in with them together my freshman year and changed the culture of this whole program along with the seniors and juniors back then. We gotta keep building on it next year. The seniors mean the world to me. I’ve been playing lacrosse with them since Day One and it sucks that we couldn’t get it done for them.”
Needleman credited the entire coaching staff of the program — Synowiez, John Felix, Kevin Blake, Bryan Bagala, Dylan Wit and Paul Lamonaca — with putting the team in a position to succeed.
“They’re the best, the best coaches in the country,” he said. “They do everything for us. We were stuck in the locker room for two or three hours and I was saying how no one does a better job than them. There’s no one that has a better team culture than us and that’s a large part due to our coaches. They’re amazing.”
The Raiders graduate defensive starters/key subs Chappell, DelGuercio, Killian and Krohn, midfielders Baldwin and Kushnick, attackmen Ornstein and Seslowe, and goalie Lehrman, along with Kyle Kahan, Daniel Love, Luke Tepper and Sam Wetzstein.
“It’s been some of the best times of my life,” Seslowe said. “I’m going to remember all the memories we’ve created and I’ve really made my best friends on this team. I think we showed the younger kids what it takes. Our ultimate goal was to win a state championship and even though we didn’t accomplish that I feel like my time at Scarsdale is ultimately successful. We’ve put the program back where it should be — three sectional championships, two regional championships. It’s been a successful time here.”
Scarsdale returns starters/key subs Burrows, Goldstein, Jack Greco, Jared Hoffman, Tommy Iasiello, Trevor Knopp and Needleman next spring. Three of the team’s top six scorers will return in Goldstein, Needleman and Hoffman.
Goldstein led the team with 90 points. He was third on the team with 29 goals, but his 61 assists were more points than anyone else on the team. Having a player like that coming back is key for Scarsdale.
Ornstein was the team’s leading goal-scorer with 44, while amassing 60 points with 16 assists. Baldwin was next with 32 goals and 19 assists. Needleman scored 28 and had 18 assists, Seslowe 25 and 11, Hoffman 28 and seven. Burrows and Tepper each had eight goals and three assists.
Baldwin led with 248 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers. Kushnick was second in ground balls with 83, then Ornstein 81, Goldstein 61, DelGuercio 32, Needleman 29, Seslowe 26, Hoffman 25, Krohn 21. Goldstein and Ornstein each had five caused turnovers.
Baldwin won 88% of his face-offs, going 314 of 357 for the season. Baldwin won 752 face-offs, had 529 ground balls, 64 goals and 39 assists in his career.
Lehrman made 252 saves, a .666 save percentage. He had 676 career saves.
Ornstein graduates with 95 goals, 49 assists and 145 ground balls, Seslowe with 62 goals, 32 assists and 77 ground balls.
Next year Goldstein will add to his 94 goals, 134 and 132 ground balls, as will Needleman to his 47 goals, 24 assists and 56 ground balls.
“The future is bright with the other group and as we just said in the huddle on the field, in the state semifinal loss if you want to be back in this position just talk to these seniors and they’ll tell you it starts tomorrow,” Synowiez said. “You have to start training for next year starting tomorrow.
“It was Ryan Ornstein getting a bunch of guys going to a shooting clinic in the off-season, it’s Colby and Ryan and Rhett and Jake and Nate, all those guys lifting together in the off-season. It’s them asking me to start morning practices in January. Back in the day when I first started I’m begging kids to come in the morning and now they’re asking me when we’re going to start. That just says exactly what I want it to say about the program.”
