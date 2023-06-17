world lax games Sc boys lax vs CN Brandon Bank 2014.jpg
Brandon Bank played three years of varsity for Scarsdale High School, graduating in 2015.

While the current generation of high school boys’ lacrosse players put Scarsdale on the local and national maps by competing well against out-of-state competition and winning three straight Section 1 titles, two former Raiders will find themselves on the world stage starting next week at the 30-team Men’s World Lacrosse Championship in San Diego June 21 to July 1.

2015 Scarsdale High School graduate Brandon Bank will play for Team Israel, while former SHS student and transfer Will Cabrera will represent Team Mexico in the games (https://bit.ly/3Nv9eST).

