While the current generation of high school boys’ lacrosse players put Scarsdale on the local and national maps by competing well against out-of-state competition and winning three straight Section 1 titles, two former Raiders will find themselves on the world stage starting next week at the 30-team Men’s World Lacrosse Championship in San Diego June 21 to July 1.
2015 Scarsdale High School graduate Brandon Bank will play for Team Israel, while former SHS student and transfer Will Cabrera will represent Team Mexico in the games (https://bit.ly/3Nv9eST).
“Looking at lacrosse when I was at Scarsdale wasn’t very great and to see that someone else from Scarsdale is still playing and growing the sport is awesome to see,” Bank said. “Also seeing Scarsdale High School lacrosse doing as well as they are winning their third section championships, it’s everything you can wish for. Also my little brother plays at Ithaca College, too, so it’s awesome to see that Scarsdale is a lacrosse town now.”
Prior to Memorial Day weekend 2022, Team Israel reached out to Bank about playing in the Heritage Cup in preparation for the World Championships this year. He had previously turned down an opportunity to represent Israel due to conflicts, but this time accepted the offer and tried out in Maryland.
“I found a group of guys and I figured out I loved it and it was something that was bigger than myself after college,” Bank said. “Everybody wants to be part of something that’s bigger than themselves and I loved it.”
Bank is 1 of 4 players exempt from becoming a dual citizen of Israel, though most of his teammates live in the United States. The team played another Heritage Cup over Memorial Day weekend, winning against Jamaica, Cuba and Italy under coach Max Silberlicht.
“I think the cool thing about playing for Israel is it’s not like just playing for the U.S.,” Bank said. “You play for the U.S. and you know every guy who is going to make the team pretty much and it’s the best players and you’re representing your country. For Israel you’re not only representing Israel as a country, but you’re representing your religion and Judaism. That’s a really cool aspect of it.
“Another important thing is Coach Silberlicht obviously chooses good players, but he’s going to choose the players that are the right fit. He was saying the other day he felt like he was Herb Brooks when he was forming that Miracle on Ice team — he wanted the right guys, not just the really good players. It’s a really good space, a really good environment to be in. I’m very excited to play again.”
Ranked No. 7 in the world and No. 2 in Europe, Israel is looking to take its momentum into San Diego.
“The World Games are going to be really exciting because you’re going to San Diego and playing at San Diego State University and you get to compete at a high level of lacrosse,” Bank said. “The rules are different. There’s no shot clock and no time frame to get the ball over the midline. It’s a slower, but a faster-paced game as well.”
Representing Team Israel has also given Bank a newfound appreciation for his Jewish heritage. “Growing up playing lacrosse, it wasn’t always mostly a Jewish sport, I’d say, so I never really thought about my religion in lacrosse and I kind of kept it quiet when I was at Furman in South Carolina playing lacrosse, I wasn’t so proud to be Jewish, but now I’m proud to be Jewish and represent Israel,” Bank said.
Though they didn’t play against each other, Bank was thrilled to run into former teammate Cabrera at the Heritage Cup in 2022. Israel is in Pool C with Philippines, Czech Republic, Sweden and Puerto Rico, while Mexico is in Pool E with Scotland, Hong Kong, Italy and Austria.
Cabrera, who attended several high schools, finally transferred to The Lawrenceville School and helped lead the team to the New Jersey Prep-A State title in 2017. He played for Yale, but missed out on most of his early career due to an injury and COVID-19.
Cabrera, who was not available for an interview, capped his collegiate career in 2022 by starting five of 12 games, scoring nine goals, assisting four and scooping eight ground balls.
Bank’s journey
Growing up, lacrosse was never a priority for Bank — he wanted to play college soccer, but also focused on ice hockey, basketball and football. When he was entering high school his dad told him he had to whittle down his list based on the three seasons and he initially settled on soccer, ice hockey and lacrosse, though after the first day of junior varsity lax tryouts as a freshman he opted not to go back the next day.
What followed next was the first in a series of coaches who would go on to change Bank’s life forever. JV coach Kevin Blake called Bank’s mom and asked where he was. Bank opted to return and enjoyed the season.
Sophomore year then-head coach Tim Weir had a truly monumental impact when he switched bank to long-stick middie.
“It was something new and lacrosse has that creativeness to it,” Bank said. “I got to be kind of my own master and develop my own skills and style and it took off from there.”
As an upperclassman Bank played for then-head coach Tim Curran and his love of the game continued to grow.
“I enjoyed playing for Scarsdale and it was a sport that, coming off of hockey season, which was more intense, it was more free will and just play and be yourself for lacrosse,” Bank said. “I enjoyed that aspect of it. By that time I’d played soccer and ice hockey so seriously growing up that when I changed positions in lacrosse, it was something new and I took it and I ran with it.”
After junior year Bank decided he wanted to play lacrosse in college as he was getting recognition from better schools with his newfound passion.
Bank, after serving as a captain for the Raiders, opted to do a post-graduate year at Trinity Pawling, graduating in 2016, and then moving on to play at Division I Furman in South Carolina.
At Trinity Pawling, Bank played for coach Nicolas Bell, now the head coach at Taft.
“He was great,” Bank said. “He opened up my eyes to higher intensity lacrosse competition and I got to play with kids from Canada, with guys from all over the country who wanted to take their skills to the next level and that was pretty awesome. From there I built up confidence. We actually won the Co-Founders that year, the big conference with Avon and Choate.”
Coach Richie Meade at Furman was next to spark Bank. The former Navy coach was “big into military mindset and mental toughness” and Bank was a freshman All-American on defense, playing every game for Furman, which won the Southern Conference.
Every year Meade would schedule Furman against the best teams in the country — Duke, UNC, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan — prior to conference play against teams like Jacksonville, Air Force, Mercer, High Point and Richmond. In March of 2020 the team was about to play Air Force, but instead got back on the plane, packed their bags and left school as COVID-19 was sweeping the globe.
After the remainder of senior season was canceled due to the pandemic, the NCAA offered spring athletes another year of eligibility, so instead of heading to work, Bank, with Furman permanently shuttering its men’s lacrosse (and baseball) program, enrolled in a two-year MBA program at Manhattan College and played another year of DI in 2021, finishing up his master’s degree in 2022.
At Manhattan College, where Blake and current Scarsdale head coach James Synowiez played, Bank played for coach Drew Kelleher, who had recruited him previously when he was at Boston University. Bank loved playing locally while living at home and attending online classes. The team lost in the MAAC finals to Monmouth that season.
Bank’s lone regret in college is never having the chance to play in an NCAA tournament.
Bank is in the aerospace/defense technology mergers and acquisitions world with Booz Allen Hamilton after previously working for Nextfed.
With youngest Bank brother Josh, who played three years at Scarsdale before transferring to Salisbury Preparatory School to repeat his junior year, finishing up his freshman year at Ithaca and 2012 SHS grad Jake, the oldest, having played at Connecticut College, the Bank family went 3 for 3 in having college lacrosse players. Bank had also followed in Jake’s footsteps playing high school hockey and won back-to-back Section 1 titles junior and senior years under then-coaches Jim Mancuso and Blake. He also enjoyed his time playing soccer for former head coaches Joe Cipriano and Paul Brooks.
