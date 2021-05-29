James Synowiez was extremely impressed with Eddie Eforo’s statline against New Rochelle on May 19: one goal, 1/1 on the face-off and two saves.
It was a god day indeed for the backup goalie as the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team ran its winning streak to 10 games with a 13-5 victory.
For the Raiders, with a comfortable lead, it was about trying new things, and Eforo is no stranger to that. While his main sport is football and he comes from a swimming family and took up diving, Eforo played lacrosse as a freshman, took sophomore year off to lift for football and had been planning to return to lacrosse last spring when COVID-19 shut down the season. When he approached Synowiez about coming back as a senior this spring, Synowiez identified a need that Eforo could fill as backup goalie to sophomore Andrew Lehrman, who had more experience in the net, though not all that much more. Coming in, Eforo had no guaranteed playing time and he knew that.
Eforo played some minutes in a few games during the season mostly when Lehrman got hurt or took a penalty. Then came the New Ro game.
“We asked if he wanted an opportunity to play out of the cage and he said, ‘Why not?’ and on his first dodge he took his first shot and scored his first goal,” Synowiez said. “Then we had him take a face-off and he won the face-off and the last 10 minutes of the game we put him in net and he made two saves. Two saves, a face-off win and a goal in a game is pretty unique.”
“It was amazing,” Eforo said of the goal. “The sideline got loud.”
Eforo had only played some defense as a freshman. “I wasn’t going to be the best defenseman anyway since we already had some absolutely amazing guys,” he said. “They’re all pros at defense.”
The main goal was to be there for his friends and teammates in any way he could and that meant putting himself in harm’s way in front of the cage. It’s been pure joy as he is likely done playing competitive sports after this season.
“I’m enjoying winning and we had our first loss this week and it sucks, but losing is an important part of sports and it’s a memory that I will eventually miss,” he said. “Losing helps you get better.”
Stepping on the field was “scary” to Eforo at first. There were nerves and pressure, but in the end it’s been fun contributing on and off the field.
Synowiez knew he was asking a lot of Eforo to play goalie after never having played before. He said the No. 1 thing is “mindset,” and Eforo certainly showed he had the right one.
“It’s not being afraid of the ball, which is easier said than done, but he’s risen to the occasion from the first day that he started practicing,” Synowiez said. “I know some of the guys had him practicing in net even before lacrosse started. That was helpful to kind of get him comfortable. He’s done a nice job coming along and he’s a great communicator. That’s one of his biggest assets. He loves to talk when he’s in net and tell people where the ball is. He’s a really great kid.”
Eforo’s biggest role, however, has been as a leader on the bench.
“He’s been really, really great, vocal on the bench and really helping keep our team in every single game in terms of keeping the bench excited about everything and he stepped up and wanted to try something new and went out there and did a nice job for us,” Synowiez said.
Both goalies have relied on the veteran defense of Ben Miller, Adam Wasserman, Trevor Koch, Julian Glantz and Noah Ebner Borst.
Lehrman started playing goalie in eighth grade on modified, but didn’t really see playing time until club last summer and admittedly he wasn’t seeing “the best competition.” To prepare for this season, knowing the team had lost Ben Friedman and Sam Silverman to private schools the last couple of years, Lehrman worked with Ryan Ornstein, a fellow sophomore who has been a force on the team this spring.
“First of all I don’t like running,” Lehrman said of his decision to take up the position. “That’s the main thing. And I always liked playing goal. I was really nervous because I was actually a lot worse at the beginning of the year than I am now. I just really didn’t want to let anyone down, so like three months before the season started I played like every day.”
Lehrman worked hard on improving his technique and found himself in the middle of intense games, including the team’s big 7-3 win over John Jay-Cross River early in the season. Starting 10-0 was something the team never could have imagined coming in and it took all hands on deck to make it happen.
“That was super fun,” Lehrman said. “The schedule was definitely weaker, but it got my confidence up. Before the season I thought I would be a lot worse than a lot of other goalies and a lot of other players, but this made me feel like I was at their level or maybe a little higher.”
Experiencing the first loss of the season to 11-3 to Briarcliff following the New Ro game actually made Lehrman more confident in his ability.
“It might seem arrogant, but I think I played pretty well up until the end where a kid hit me and I had to sit out for a quarter and a half,” he said. “The kids on the other team, like the ones going to Division I colleges, they didn’t impress me as much as I thought they would. You shouldn’t worry about that. It doesn’t matter.”
The first loss was a new experience for everyone on the team. Allowing more goals than an opponent for the first time was rough for Lehrman, who took a hit and had to come out for the final quarter-plus after making eight saves and helping keep the game tight early on.
“He played tough, but you could see the frustration in his body language,” Synowiez said. “As a sophomore to win 10 games in a row your first varsity season is memorable and he still made some incredible saves against Briarcliff, saves we don’t expect him to make, so he continues to impress us every time he straps his helmet on.”
Overall, Synowiez said Lehrman has been “incredible as a sophomore” and contributed to “holding our defense together.”
Against Briarcliff, the Raiders gave up more than six goals for the first time and scored fewer than five for the first time.
“We showed our youth a little bit in terms of our offensive side of the field,” Synowiez said. “A little nervousness, a few hesitations here and there and we just didn’t play up to our capability in my opinion. Just some errors on passing and catching, a little sloppiness, and when you play against the team who is maybe the top team in the section they’re going to make you pay for it. They use your mistakes as an advantage for them, they take care of the ball and put it in the back of the net.”
The Raiders knew the final stretch of the season was going to be the most challenging and Synowiez thought it was a good experience for his team to get that taste of the truly elite as playoffs approach.
“We want to be challenged before playoffs,” he said. “I look forward to these games more than a lot of the other ones because it is a test and it does show us where we’re at vs. where we think we are.”
Synowiez said his team matched Briarcliff with hustle on ground balls and riding.
“I was particularly proud because those are two heart plays,” he said. “It doesn’t take much skill at all — it takes what’s inside of you. We were proud of the effort on those fronts, but just some youthful mistakes we made and a little nervousness when the game’s pace was higher than we’re used to.”
With Mamaroneck, Lakeland, Rye and North Rockland remaining, the end of the regular season is a true test for the 10-1 Raiders.
“We want to stay healthy,” Synowiez said. “We got banged up a little bit yesterday, so we’re waiting on some of the evaluations there. I’m excited for the boys to step up and raise their level of competition and understand the games are limited and there’s not much left for our seniors. We need to raise the level of our practices and because of the teams we’re going to see and when playoffs roll around I’m hopeful that we get a home field advantage, but we have to win some more games.”
With two increasingly confident goalies, the Raiders are ready for anything.
