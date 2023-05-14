Junior Sabrina Katz became Scarsdale’s second player to score her 100th goal of the girls lacrosse season when she joined fellow junior Claudia Rosenberg with a milestone goal of her own in an 18-13 senior night win over Byram Hills on May 8.
Katz scored six goals in the senior night victory that celebrated Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello and Mackenzie Kiley.
“It was really exciting to win and really exciting to get my 100th goal,” Katz said. “I’ve been working really hard for it and I’m really happy. It’s definitely something I can build on. I’ve been building towards it since my freshman year. I love playing with my teammates. They’re all so supportive and caring and I’m lucky.”
Katz, who also played on the state semifinals field hockey team in the fall, has been playing lacrosse since as long as she can remember.
“My dad played in college, so I grew up playing with him in the backyard,” she said. “I’ve grown to love the sport. I just love being on the field with my team. That’s so important to me. I love connecting with each other and feeding off each other’s energy on the field.”
Coach Kaitlin Nolan was thrilled to see another hard worker achieve something memorable this spring, continuing a “standout season.”
“It’s been nice to watch her grow and form into her own type of player,” Nolan said. “It’s been great each year since freshman year to watch her grow and develop. Every season she climbs that ladder. There’s improvement and that means she has not peaked yet. That’s great because she continues to put in the work. She puts in so much work on this field, off this field and it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
Katz has “great hands,” “great vision of the field” and puts her teammates first.
“She’ll set them up,” Nolan said. “She’s very selfless in the way she plays. With having great hands she’s able to get some great shots off that might normally be difficult.”
Like Rosenberg, Katz has bigger goals than wracking up points — she wants to help her team improve and win.
“It’s an honor and something to celebrate and now we set the next goal for the team,” Nolan said. “You set the bar higher every time you reach a goal. That’s been our philosophy with all of them.”
The 6-10 Raiders split their final four games, losing to Rye 22-10 on May 3, beating Clarkstown South 11-8 on May 5, topping Byram Hills 18-13 on May 8 and falling 16-7 to Bronxville the next day.
“We have definitely shown some improvement since the beginning of the season,” Katz said. “I think that our mindset has changed. I think we’re working a lot harder on the field and although we’re not always coming out with the win our energy is there and we’re working with each other a lot more.”
Against Rye, Sabrina Katz and Skylar Katz each scored three goals, Jane Hoffman two, Iasiello and Rosenberg one each. Gabbi Weiner had three assists, Iasiello, Hoffman and the Katzes one each. Kamila El Moselhy made five saves.
Sabrina led the way with eight points against Clarkstown South, scoring five goals and assisting three. Skylar Katz scored three goals, while Weiner, Rosenberg and Lexie Kiley each scored one. Iasiello and Hoffman each had two assists, Weiner and Rosenberg one each. El Moselhy made three saves.
On senior night against Byram Hills, Sabrina Katz scored six goals, Rosenberg four, Skylar Katz and Hoffman three each, Weiner and Iasiello one each. Weiner had five assists, Hoffman four, Rosenberg two, Lexie Kiley one. El Moselhy had five saves.
In the finale against Bronxville, Sabrina Katz scored three goals, Rosenberg two, Skylar Katz and Weiner had one each. Rosenberg had two assists, Weiner and Hoffman one each. El Moselhy made nine saves.
“With each game we play, whether it’s a win or a loss, we take valuable things away from it and we try and adjust for the next game,” Nolan said. “They’ve done a nice job of making adjustments, putting in the work and earning those wins. Today [against Bronxville] doesn’t feel like a setback. It is a little more of a reality check of the bigger idea of this is what we’re facing and we’re going to see stuff like this in the playoffs. We need to get ourselves ready now.
“I’m not disappointed in the way they played. There were pockets of greatness on the field, but we just didn’t connect as a full team. At this point in the season you want to be filling in those gaps and firing on all cylinders. We need to be better and hold ourselves accountable and figure out how we can adjust and move on from here.”
If the Raiders are the seventh seed they will open the tournament in the quarterfinals at No. 2 North Rockland on Friday, May 19, with the semifinals on May 22 and the finals at Nyack on May 25.
“It’s a whole new season,” Nolan said. “Playoffs we get to start anew and it’s anybody’s game. The beauty of our schedule and how we work our schedule, even though mentally and physically it can be a battle to stay in it, we do it for a reason and we do it so that when we get to playoffs we’re prepared for anything. We’re prepared for any skill level, any defense, any offense, any goalie that’s out there. We set ourselves up for a good opportunity to make a run in playoffs.”
Sabrina Katz is looking forward to time to recover from a long season, watch film and get ready to play “some hard teams.”
“We definitely had a tough schedule so we will be prepared for the postseason,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.