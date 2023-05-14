Junior Sabrina Katz became Scarsdale’s second player to score her 100th goal of the girls lacrosse season when she joined fellow junior Claudia Rosenberg with a milestone goal of her own in an 18-13 senior night win over Byram Hills on May 8.

Katz scored six goals in the senior night victory that celebrated Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello and Mackenzie Kiley.

Emma Greenberg
Emma Greenberg
Kamila El Moselhy
Kamila El Moselhy
Claudia Rosenberg
Claudia Rosenberg

