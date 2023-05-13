With its sixth loss in 15 games so far this season, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team kept up a season-long trend of not losing to an elite team by more than three goals. With one regular season game left, the time is now for the Raiders to put it all together in order to become three-time Section 1 champions in Class A.
With a 13-10 home loss to rival Mamaroneck on Wednesday, May 10, the Raiders lost the league title, their favorite status, and are the underdogs once again, a position they thrived in for the championship seasons of 2021 and 2022.
The takeaway from the game for coach James Synowiez was, “We’re not invincible, that you’ve got to play with a chip on your shoulder no matter who the opponent is, no matter what day it is and pretty soon if we don’t that’s it. They have to realize the magnitude of a loss.”
Senior Colby Baldwin won 23 of 25 face-offs and senior Andrew Lehrman made 14 saves.
“Our goalie played a helluva game on an individual level, same with our face-off guy, but I thought energy was there, effort was there,” senior Nate Seslowe said. “I don’t think that was our problem. Offensively there were some turnovers and we never really got a feel for the game and we couldn’t really get our heads in the game.”
What’s frustrating is that Baldwin lost only two draws in the game, so the Raiders should have dominated possession and scoring opportunities. He’s had several performances like that this season that the team lost by one or three goals.
“Turnovers were the name of today’s game and when you play against a good team they’re going to capitalize on the turnovers and take care of the mistakes you made,” Synowiez said. “That’s exactly what we ran into today.
“With the amount of draws he wins we should be controlling possessions and making smart decisions with the ball. Usually those decisions wind up in the back of the net, but today we struggled to find it.”
Baldwin and Seslowe scored three goals each, junior Rhett Needleman two, junior Jared Hoffman and sophomore Anders Burrows one each. Junior Jake Goldstein had two assists, Needleman one.
“Jared Hoffman has done a nice job playing his role as a starting lefty attackman for the first time this season, wracking up some big points for us and finding some loose balls,” Synowiez said. “Nate Seslowe is starting to find the back of the net and playing with some confidence late in the season. We definitely need him. And Campbell Killian is playing with the energy and edge our team needs on the defensive end.”
Scarsdale, 9-6, will host top seed North Rockland, 12-2, Saturday, May 13, in the regular season finale, though if Mamaroneck, also 9-6, and Scarsdale hold the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively, they will likely be playing a championship-caliber match in the semifinals.
“Despite the loss we know we’ll see them later in the season, so it’s nice to see them now, to see what we couldn’t capitalize on and what we could capitalize on later on in postseason,” Seslowe said. “We’re definitely going to learn from this and use it for fuel.”
With the top five seeds getting a bye, the Raiders would open up sectionals at home Tuesday, May 23, with the semifinals May 26 and the finals at Yorktown on May 31.
“I think we’re at a point where we understand that the only team that can really beat us is us,” senior Noah Chappell said. “We’re talented, but all we really need to do is put out effort on the field, keep working hard in practice. That’s our whole mindset from now on.
“We don’t really get too high on the wins or too low on the losses. All we really think about is we got to this step in the journey and we either won or lost. We learn from it, win or lose, and we’re going to keep moving on. We have our end goal and that’s really all that matters, so we’re going to keep working hard into the end of the season.”
The Raiders had their biggest win of the second half of the season 12-11 over nationally ranked Stepinac on April 27 and followed that up with a dominant 12-6 win over Ramapo (New Jersey) on May 5.
“We were getting some momentum, playing with confidence, all those things against two tough opponents,” Synowiez said. “When you put together this schedule you’re hoping to get a few of them down the line, so we were really pleased with the way the boys battled against Stepinac and a team like Ramapo, who played Don Bosco to a two-goal game. That was huge for us.”
In those games the Raiders were sharing the ball, getting ground balls and focusing on rides and clears. “It’s doing the little things, everything we talk about,” Synowiez said.
Seslowe said a hot start in the two games was key and it transferred over into practices. “The way you practice leads to the way you play in the game,” he said. “We were having hard practices and I want to say the practices were even harder than the game, so that was also helping us.”
Against Ramapo, Baldwin won all 21 face-offs, while Lehrman made 11 saves.
Senior Ryan Ornstein scored four goals, Goldstein, Hoffman and Baldwin two each, Needleman and Seslowe one each. Goldstein and Needleman each had two assists, Seslowe and Freddy Kushnick one each.
Goldstein racked up his 200th career point in the game (85 goals, 116 assists through 53 games), impressive for such a high scorer to have more assists than goals.
“He’s a super special player in regard to how smart he is on the field and that’s why he’s able to find guys when they’re open,” Synowiez said. “He’s always dodging with his head up and looking to pass before he shoots. There’s not a lot of guys like that in high school. He’s important in that regard and to hit 200 points and be our leading scorer freshman, sophomore and now junior year says a lot about his character and stepping in as a freshman and doing his thing and gaining confidence along the way.”
Goldstein isn’t just a leader on the field — he leads off the field as well.
“He’s one of those guys who when he speaks to the team everybody quiets down so they can listen,” Synowiez said. “He’s a quiet leader for us and he plays the game in a really unselfish way. That’s led to a lot of his success and success for our team.”
The senior class of 13 — Baldwin, Chappell, Will DelGuercio, Kyle Kahan, Campbell Killian, Asher Krohn, Kushnick, Lehrman, Daniel Love, Ornstein, Seslowe, Luke Tepper and Sam Wetzstein — which was honored before the Mamo game, has two playoff runs and a state semifinals experience, in addition to success in other sports, to draw upon going forward.
“I feel like we all have a winning mindset,” Chappell said. “It’s a team effort and everyone needs to put in that effort. It’s really all about holding each other accountable from practices to games, everywhere on and off the field. I think that’s the difference between a championship team and a talented team.”
Synowiez was clear on what he needs to see from his team: “More grit, more heart. That’s about it.”
