With its sixth loss in 15 games so far this season, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team kept up a season-long trend of not losing to an elite team by more than three goals. With one regular season game left, the time is now for the Raiders to put it all together in order to become three-time Section 1 champions in Class A.

With a 13-10 home loss to rival Mamaroneck on Wednesday, May 10, the Raiders lost the league title, their favorite status, and are the underdogs once again, a position they thrived in for the championship seasons of 2021 and 2022.

Sc Colby Baldwin 3.jpg
Buy Now

Colby Baldwin
Sc boys lax Andrew Lehrman.jpg
Buy Now

Andrew Lehrman
Sc boys lax Anders Burrows.jpg
Buy Now

Anders Burrows
Sc boys lax Campbell Killian.jpg
Buy Now

Campbell Killian

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.