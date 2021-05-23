Though they let up more than five goals for the first time this season — six to Byram Hills in a 9-6 win — the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team continues to show it has the offensive firepower to match its already tenacious veteran defensive unit.
Despite having 13 seniors, there are many young emerging stars on the team this year that are not only helping the team stay undefeated at 9-0, but building for a promising future.
A big strategy for the Raiders this season comes from utilizing their many weapons on the attack. With key players like freshman Jake Goldstein, who continues to rack up goals and assists during each game, leading the way, it’s a very good sign.
Goldstein shows that he is unfazed by the jump right into varsity lacrosse from middle school. He said he admires the great chemistry the program is cultivating this season with a barrage of new players.
“We’re a very young team,” Goldstein said. “We’re really clicking and coming together as a unit.”
In an 8-1 win over White Plains on May 13, Goldstein led the team with three goals and three assists.
Goldstein’s offensive contribution has not gone unnoticed. Coach James Synowiez has admired Goldstein’s quick adaptation to high level of play. “Jake has made an incredible transition to high school lacrosse,” Synowiez said. “He has impressive vision when scanning the field for teammates and is slippery when he dodges. Jake has shown veteran understanding of small nuances of the game at an early age which is exciting for our program.”
Other great performances from the game include sophomore Matt Surin’s two goals, plus sophomore Nate Seslowe, junior Graydon Diamond and senior Jason Koch each scoring with seniors Ben Miller and Michael Jamesley and sophomore Ryan Ornstein having assists.
On Friday night, May 14, in front of a packed student section, the Raiders faced off against Byram Hills on their home turf. In one of the closest matches yet, they were able to earn a 9-6 victory, with nine different players, including more underclassmen like sophomores Freddy Kushnick and Colby Baldwin, also netting goals.
Monday late afternoon was a slightly different story, with the Raiders dusting Nyack 17-2 in an absolute blowout. This time 11 players were able to put at least one goal in the net, proving there really is no weakness to this offense-heavy squad.
Senior Paul Lamonaca is a tremendous fan of the offensive scheme this lacrosse program has built. In his eyes, the Raiders’ winning ways comes down to teamwork. “I think our offensive approach is to move off the ball as much as possible,” Lamonaca said. “Having people dodge through multiple defenders has not been successful for us, so seeing guys cut to the goal is how we score the most.”
When asked what makes this game plan so effective, Lamonaca echoed a theme of unselfishness among the players: “There’s no one No. 1 player on our team, no No. 1 option. I think that’s what makes us really good — it’s that we don’t care who’s scoring the goals, as long as they’re going in the net, as long as the defense is playing well. All we care about is winning.”
Synowiez elaborated on the common theme Lamonaca has noticed. “Our unselfishness with the ball and ability to move our feet without the ball makes all six guys on our offensive end a threat at all times,” Synowiez said. “This season it is challenging for opponents to scout us because much of our scoring is spread so evenly.”
Lamonaca and Baldwin have been integral pieces of the Raiders’ face-off team, consistently winning a majority of their reps at the midfield. Baldwin won 7 of 7 against Byram Hills, Lamonaca 5 of 8.
In Synowiez’s eyes, these possession wins make it significantly easier for Scarsdale to see increased time on offense, ultimately allowing more players to take shots.
“There is no doubt that Paul Lamonaca and Colby Baldwin are a large reason for our team’s overall success,” Synowiez said. “Earning frequent possessions means more opportunities for us to score and substitute properly.”
Goldstein shares Lamonaca’s confidence in this high-powered Raider offense. With a well-rounded, young squad, he doesn’t see anyone stopping Scarsdale. “I think we can definitely beat anyone talentwise,” Goldstein shared. “We have an incredible amount of talent on our team and I think as long as we put the effort in every game and play as hard as possible, I don’t think there’s many teams that can really beat us.”
