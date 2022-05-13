For seven seasons of field hockey and lacrosse over four years — the lone exception being the spring of 2020 when there was no lax season — Angela Hoey has been Scarsdale’s starting goalie and pretty much finished every game she started. Monday, May 9, was different.
The girls lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day and their annual pink game on the final day of the regular season, a night game against Harrison that resulted in an 11-4 victory to bring the team to 6-10. Instead of mobbing Hoey at the end of the game, senior Chinasa Ohajekwe was the center of the celebration as she played the second half of the game, making four saves in the win.
Ohajekwe called the opportunity to close out the win against Harrison “definitely surreal.” It took her a couple of minutes to shake off the nerves and get her racing heart under control. Trusting the rotation of defenders in front of her — Olivia Franco, Haley Matusz, Lexi Kiley, McKenzie Kiley, Maddie Greco, Maxine Silverman and Claudia Rosenberg — was the key to her success, as was all the faith her coaches and Hoey put in her, she said.
“I’ve been with these players throughout my four years, some even longer than that since elementary school,” Ohajekwe said. “It wasn’t really anything different because I knew I had my team behind me if we won or lost. I knew they were there to support me, especially the defensive line.”
Ohajekwe was brought up to varsity field hockey as a freshman and lacrosse as a junior and was always playing behind Hoey.
“Chinasa is more than a backup,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “We don’t define her and the team doesn’t define her as a backup. She is a critical part of this team. Whatever that role is on the field she steps up and she 100% gives effort day in, day out and it was awesome to see her step up today and get the start in the second half and make some big saves and support her teammates on the field. It was great.”
To Ohajekwe, she and Hoey were always partners working to better each other and the team.
“Even though we’re the same age she definitely teaches me a lot of things and it’s kind of this two-way thing where she can give me advice on positioning or how to have my stick in either sport and if I’m behind the cage I can see where she went wrong in a certain spot,” Ohajekwe said. “We give each other advice and uplift each other. That’s the relationship we have.”
Against Harrison, Maxine Silverman led the offense with five goals, while Alessia Schettino scored three and assisted another. Sabrina Katz, Haley Matusz and Olivia Franco each scored one goal, while Jane Hoffman, Katz and Claudia Rosenberg each had an assist. Hoey allowed one goal and had three saves.
“There’s always so much to play for and today was a really nice opportunity to honor our seniors and play for our seniors and to play for a cure,” Nolan said. “There’s nothing better. The girls were excited and they let that energy fuel them for all the right reasons. They played for something bigger than themselves today and that’s the biggest takeaway.”
In the previous game the Raiders dominated New Rochelle 17-3. Silverman scored five, Schettino four, Hoffman three, Rosenberg two, Matusz and Riley Iasiello one each. Schettino had two assists, Katz and Silverman one each. Hoey made nine saves.
The Raiders had a tough 12-11 loss to Mamaroneck before that as Clara Sosa put up six goals for Mamo and Shannon Gallagher made seven saves. Hoey also made seven stops in the tight game. Rosenberg scored three, Silverman, Hoffman and Matusz two each, Katz and Schettino one each. Silverman had three assists.
Ohajekwe said the biggest thing the Raiders gained late in the season after a slow start is confidence.
“Especially these past two games we know we can hang with big teams,” she said. “A lot of times we’ll get stuck in a hole in the beginning, but after the half we come back with more energy and more confidence. Sometimes it’s just enough to get us to the win and sometimes it’s not, but we’ve learned to really believe in ourselves.”
Though the Raiders don’t harp on last year’s 2-12 season, they do remember well winning their first round playoff game on the road, which was a sure sign of how far they’d progressed. Schettino sees playoffs as “a little bit of a restart.”
“We didn’t have the best record last year, so we took that anger, the girls who were on the team took that drive, and really put it to this year,” she said. “We want that for playoffs and we’re hungry.”
Nolan said this is “a different group” from her first year as head coach last spring. “We’re a new team and that’s evident this year,” she said. “We play with a different speed and we’ve had a lot more close games. Even though we landed at 6-10 we played a competitive schedule and we were competitive in those games. That’s what we wanted. Now we buck up for the postseason and see what card we’re dealt and go with it. We’re excited to have an opportunity to play.”
The growth the team has shown has been “evident” for Nolan.
“They are trusting the process and just enjoying the journey,” she said. “They’re not looking at things as failures, but more of experiences and learning from them, coming out and being the best versions of themselves every game, every practice. That’s all we can ask for and it’s been good.”
With only four seniors — Franco, Matusz and the goalies — and five juniors, the Raiders are still a relatively young team with a bright future.
Junior Schettino said “teamwork” has been the key. “If you see our clears we ping it to five different players to get a goal,” she said.” It’s a lot of ball movement, getting everyone a touch on the ball.”
It took the Raiders a year and a half to find themselves closer to where they want to be, but they are happy to be here.
“We finally got working together in practices, having a lot of fun, being really competitive day in, day out,” Schettino said. “We’ve improved so much and you can see it in the way we play.”
