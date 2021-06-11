After a one-win regular season, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team needed a sign that even through the struggles they were headed in the right direction. That went for both the seniors and the returning players.
And the No. 10 Raiders got that sign with a 19-6 win over No. 7 Ossining in the opening round of the Section 1 Class A tournament.
“We played almost every top 5 team, a bunch of great teams, so we were ranked low going into playoffs,” senior captain Victoria Wilson said. “Today was nice. We played the best competition we could, so coming out here was good to be able to work together better because we had faced so much adversity over the season.”
Senior captain Emily Felder credited new head coach Kaitlin Nolan for challenging the team all season and not letting a 1-11 record define them.
“Nolan purposely did it that way and I think it was really hard at times and it paid off,” Felder said. “We know how to handle pressure and the game experience of a harder schedule helped that. I didn’t expect this goal differential, but we came out ready and we were like, ‘We’re gonna win this,’ so it was good.”
This was the first postseason win for the senior class, so it was a momentous way to close out senior year, despite going on to fall 15-4 to No. 2 North Rockland in the quarterfinals.
“The main thing that stood out this whole game was just the teamwork,” Wilson said. “Whenever we had that and we worked together we saw such good passes and one-twos and all these cuts. That really made the game and solidified it for us.”
Though they knew North Rockland was going to be a major challenge, even getting to the point of being able to play a top seed was the real victory.
“I’m very excited to move on,” senior captain Maddie Seltzer said. “Looking back in September I didn’t even know if we were having a season, let alone playoffs and a chance to get this far. It feels great to be able to have a big win like this.”
Seltzer credited the team’s “heart and hustle despite the heat.” The fast breaks were key, as were the crisp passes and perfect cuts. “We weren’t just ball watching and taking drives,” she said.
Seltzer and Wilson each scored three goals, while the freshmen stepped up once again with Sabrina Katz scoring six, Maxine Silverman four, Claudia Rosenberg two. Junior Haley Matusz also added two. Eleven of the 19 goals were assisted by seven different players: Katz, Silverman, Haley Matusz, Rosenberg, Nina Franco, Maddie Greco and Skylar Matusz.
Angela Hoey made five saves in goal as she and the defense led by seniors Felder, Abigail Talish, junior Olivia Franco and freshman Nina Franco kept Ossining at bay.
“Defensively I think we knew exactly who the players on their team to look out for were,” Seltzer said. “We did a really good job of keeping them isolated and without opportunities. Everyone did their part and the defense worked really well together.”
Nolan called it “a full team win.”
“It feels really good not only to get the win, but it’s knowing that the team earned it together by setting goals and accomplishing them,” she said. “It feels good to be moving into round 2 and hopefully they keep this going, this all-inclusive team energy, playing for each other, playing for the community.”
The Raiders put aside the frustration of a difficult regular season and turned it into mental toughness, which is something Nolan preaches.
“The season was a rollercoaster of emotions, but I think it was just validation for them to break it open today,” Nolan said. “When the gates opened up and they started connecting with passes and goals and transition and shutting them down on D, they were able to reach their full potential of what they’re capable of doing. It was a relief, but the game wasn’t over until the game was over and we made that clear every mask break, every timeout, at the half. One of our goals was playing a full 50-minute game and they did that today. They kept their heads up and played to their own level, not anyone else’s.”
Nolan believes the tone has been set for the future, especially with an overwhelming majority of the team returning, including the six freshmen.
“I appreciate the girls who are making sacrifices to be here,” she said. “We’ve never had to play into June before, so this is all new. Their sacrifices aren’t going unnoticed. They’re putting the team before themselves and you can see it on the field. They wanted to be here and they did the job.”
