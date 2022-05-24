A 1-0 lead after the first quarter. A 3-3 tie at halftime. This wasn’t exactly how the No. 3 Scarsdale boys lacrosse team pictured its quarterfinal match against No. 6 Carmel going on Friday night, May 20.
“We started off the game very slow,” junior Wade Massey said. “We weren’t playing our version of lacrosse — we weren’t moving the ball like we usually do, we were playing selfish and we weren’t valuing our possessions on the offensive end. Our defense played well. They were getting turnovers, but we just couldn’t get that rhythm in our offense.”
With three goals in the first 2:18 of the second half by junior captain Colby Baldwin off the opening face-off, senior Matt Reyman and senior Graydon Diamond, however, the Raiders were off and running en route to a 13-4 win.
“It was a whole team effort,” Massey said. “We really rallied at half. Before the coaches came over we all sat down in the corner and we talked about what we wanted from the rest of our season, what we needed to see in the second half. We all made that commitment to one another that we weren’t going to let our season end here.”
Coach James Synowiez credited Massey and fellow juniors Will Del Guercio and Baldwin for keeping the team in the game in the first half.
“In the first half I saw a team that might have been overlooking this game,” Synowiez said. “I saw a team that had some guys at prom last night. And I saw a team that wasn’t hungry to win. A few fantastic individual efforts in the first half kept us relevant in that first half.”
Del Guercio caused three turnovers and had four ground balls. “His stick was in the lane picking passes off, exactly what we talked about before the game that we needed him to,” Synowiez said. “We were talking all week about how any day can be anybody’s day. It could be Carmel’s day if they show up with all the effort and energy or it could be an individual day for someone who’s not a starter and goes out there and has his best game.”
Massey had his first career hat trick… in a playoff game. “That’s really special for someone who didn’t start today,” Synowiez said.
Baldwin remains one of if not the finest face-off man in Section 1. He won 14 of 15 in the game.
“He lost one draw and he was super consistent and taking his craft so serious that no one can hang with him,” Synowiez said. “He’s the one picking his teammates up when they’re making mistakes and expecting more from them. That’s what a captain does.”
The defense also was on its game for the full 48 minutes in front of junior goalie Andrew Lehrman, who made 12 saves. He got support from Del Guercio and senior captain Julian Glantz.
“The defense in the first half played really well,” Synowiez said. “Every time they got the ball down here there weren’t many opportunities and there were a handful of turnovers that were caused by our defensemen. As a collective unit they played very well.”
The team picked up the communication in the second half, which led to finding open teammates and sharing the ball to be more productive. The way the team opened the second half is the way Synowiez would like to see them open the game.
“That’s how we want to start every game,” Synowiez said. “We just had a talk in the corner about it being playoffs and we can’t give anybody time to hang with us or time to get a lead or anything like that. We wanted to start the game that way, but coming out in the second half after a come-together talk at halftime was exactly how we wanted our boys to respond. We talked about our culture and what we’ve established this season. That first half wasn’t that, but the second half clearly showed what we’re about.”
The Raiders graduated 13 seniors and returned 11 from last year’s 25-man roster and the coaches have been stressing that this year’s team, which features only three seniors and remains a powerhouse, is not last year’s team.
“Obviously we want to make it back to the section championship, but coach really emphasized that this isn’t the team from last year,” Massey said. “This is a new team, a new identity. We aren’t trying to live up to any standard. We’re just trying to play our best version of lacrosse.”
This is the first Scarsdale team ever to return as Section 1 defending champs in boys lacrosse, so it was new territory for everyone to navigate.
“I think it’s been a season-long struggle, to be honest, because we’ve never had this,” Synowiez said. “No one knows what this is like, so it’s constantly reminding them that last season’s over, our 16 games we already played are over and it’s a clean slate in the locker room.
“Our record is now 0-0, whereas the entire season we were adding numbers. I told them in the corner we’re 1-0 right now and tomorrow we’re going to be 0-0 again. It’s the mindset of we haven’t done anything. There are returners from the team last year, but it’s a new season and a new opportunity, so we’re trying to hammer that home.”
The coaches, however, put together a defending Section 1 champion schedule, which the team struggled with through eight games, starting out 2-6 against fierce competition.
“The first eight games I think we had a record of 2-6 and it was kind of demoralizing,” Massey said. “We were losing a lot. We had a big losing streak. Then before the John Jay game we had a meeting after practice and we sat down and talked with the captains about what we want from the season, what we want to change to be better. I think that made a huge difference and I think we wouldn’t have had the success in the second half of the season if we didn’t have the first half of the season and all that loss and defeat.”
The quarterfinal game against Carmel was a mirror image of the team’s regular season, which ended with a 9-7 record — a slow start, followed by finishing with a bang.
“We definitely started off slow tonight, just like the season,” junior Will Del Guercio said. “Each day in practice we were working harder each time, each rep. That’s all we could do.”
Del Guercio wasn’t on varsity last year, so he’s looking to earn that title along with 11 other newcomers to the team.
“It’s very exciting knowing they won the section championship last year and we’re trying to do everything we can in practice, working hard to repeat,” Del Guercio said. “The guys who were here last year are great leaders and they just push us in practice each day.”
Scarsdale heads to No. 2 North Rockland in the Class A semifinals Tuesday, May 24. The Raiders had topped North by 10 goals in the regular season, but last year they did the same and held on for a one-goal playoff win. The defending Section 1 champion Raiders hope for a healthier victory this year to make it back to the finals.
Del Guercio summed it up perfectly: “It’s not how you start — it’s all about how you finish.”
