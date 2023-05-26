With a long layoff between the end of the regular season and the Section 1 Class A quarterfinals, the Scarsdale boys’ lacrosse team focused more on itself than its upcoming opponent by taking rest days, scrimmaging with fellow powerhouses Bronxville and Yorktown, and working on “the little things,” according to coach James Synowiez.
It paid off early for the No. 1 seed with a 15-1 home win over No. 8 Wappingers on Tuesday, May 23.
“We just worried about us and took the focus off our opponent,” Synowiez said. “We worried about being our best version of ourselves and talking about what we’ve learned this season about team and where we’ve come mentally and physically and how we’ve grown from dropping some one-goal games that were tough early on to getting over that and playing our best lacrosse at the most important time of the year.”
While the Raiders got off to a bit of a slow start in the first quarter, once they picked up the energy and got in a rhythm the team was unstoppable.
“Some kids, it was their first time in a playoff game and other kids know the drill so maybe they watched the film and saw the scouting reporting that we were the superior team,” Synowiez said. “But we didn’t show that right from the start. As the game progressed we started doing the little things right and they showed how good we really can be.”
The team’s top six goal scorers got on the board in the game, led by Jake Goldstein, Rhett Needleman and Nate Seslowe with three goals each, Jared Hoffman two, and Colby Baldwin and Ryan Ornstein with one each. Finn Miller and Jackson Starr also scored.
Seslowe remains hot at the right time of the season. “Nate Seslowe is playing his best lacrosse at the most important time of the year, so we’re hopeful that trend continues,” Synowiez said. “And when you look up and down our lineup there’s a lot of guys we’re comfortable putting on the field, so that’s a good feeling as a coach.”
Having everyone ready to fire off quality shots is key, but Synowiez appreciates those “little things” more than anything.
“It’s great when you see them have a successful game, but it was more the little things they did that impressed me more, whether it was backing up a shot, Andrew Lehrman getting out of the net to set us up for the next possession or Jared Hoffman sprinting the ball out of bounds and then it’s one pass from out of bounds and then it goes into the back of the net for us,” Synowiez said. “Or Jake Goldstein coming over the midline to help clear the ball and then taking a guy to the cage one on one. It’s the little things leading to big opportunities for us that I was most proud of.”
As always, Baldwin set the tone, winning 12 of 13 face-offs, and the defense was stellar in protecting Andrew Lehrman, who only needed to make four saves, and Nick Ebner-Borst, who made one save.
“Just as important as the offense taking good shots and having good possessions, if we can get some stops it’s going to give us more opportunities on the other end,” Synowiez said. “Defensively they have to work together as a unit and work with each other and when they do we’re a force.”
Noah Chappell was a force for the Raiders. “I thought in the defensive mindset Noah Chappell had one of the best games of his career,” Synowiez said. “He just looked like he was tenacious and really ready for playoff lacrosse, which was awesome for us to see.”
Coaches Synowiez and John Felix called two players, junior Spencer Rosen and sophomore Ryan Gilligan, up from junior varsity. “They were both able to get into the game, which was important for them to get comfortable and be part of the team,” Synowiez said. “They’ve been practicing hard and worked hard this season.”
The Raiders host Carmel in their first semifinals home game of the century Friday, May 26, at 1 p.m. Carmel is the No. 4 seed.
“We played them last year in a playoff game at home in the quarters,” Synowiez said. “They’re having a great season. I watched a little bit of their film along the way from teams we’ve played against, but they’re tough kids that value the right things in terms of getting ground balls. I’ve coached a couple of them in travel lacrosse and they have some real nice players. They’re really well coached and it’s going to be a battle, but that’s what playoffs should be.”
The winner plays in the finals Wednesday, May 31, at Yorktown. It could be the third straight year two-time defending champ Scarsdale faces off against Mamaroneck, whom they lost to 13-10 late in the regular season.
