SHS boys lax rhett needleman by jon thaler.jpg
Rhett Needleman

 Jon Thaler Photo

With a long layoff between the end of the regular season and the Section 1 Class A quarterfinals, the Scarsdale boys’ lacrosse team focused more on itself than its upcoming opponent by taking rest days, scrimmaging with fellow powerhouses Bronxville and Yorktown, and working on “the little things,” according to coach James Synowiez.

It paid off early for the No. 1 seed with a 15-1 home win over No. 8 Wappingers on Tuesday, May 23.

shs boys lax box 5-26 issue.jpg
SHS boys lax nate seslowe by jon thaler.jpg

Nate Seslowe

