It was a similar situation as last year for the Scarsdale boys’ varsity lacrosse team as the Raiders found themselves Thursday, May 5 on the road at rival Mamaroneck heading into overtime.
However, a few minutes later and it was an entirely different feeling for Scarsdale, and it was not a good one.
Last year, the Raiders walked off the field celebrating as they defeated the Tigers in sudden-death overtime in the Section 1 Class A championship game.
This time it was Mamaroneck celebrating as the Tigers pulled out a 9-8 victory with Alex Martin scoring the game-winning goal just two minutes into overtime.
“I liked it a lot less this time,” admitted Scarsdale coach James Synowiez coming off the field after another OT at Mamaroneck. “The boys stepped up, Mamo is a team everybody talks about. They have this guy going to this D-1 school, him going to that D-1 school, we just have a bunch of boys who step up and play together as a team. They worked so hard today, and to lose on a man-down goal in OT just crushed us. I’m proud of the effort and how they battled. Now we just have to get over the hump in a one-goal game.”
This one was a tight game right from the start as expected as the two rivals left it all on the field. After falling behind 1-0, Scarsdale rallied back to take a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period behind goals from Wade Massey and Ryan Ornstein.
Mamaroneck tied it up at the start of the second period, but Scarsdale answered back with a goal by Rhett Needleman and another by Matt Reyman less than a minute later to make it 4-2.
The host Tigers scored to cut the lead down to one goal, but Colby Baldwin answered back for the Raiders as he scored to make it 5-3 at the end of the first half.
Scarsdale was in control as Reyman scored his second goal of the game to give the Raiders a three-goal lead at 6-3, but the Tigers were able to reel off three straight goals to tie it up. The Raiders answered with a goal by Nate Seslowe with just 28 seconds left in the quarter. Baldwin then made it a two-goal lead as he won the ensuing faceoff and raced up the field to score a goal with just 13 seconds left in the quarter.
That momentum was short-lived as Mamaroneck answered back with a goal at the buzzer to end the third period trailing by one at 8-7.
The rest of the game belonged to Mamaroneck with the Tigers scoring the only goal of the fourth period to tie it up, and then getting the game winner in overtime.
Baldwin dominated on faceoffs for Scarsdale as he won 15 out of 20 draws to give the Raiders a lot of possessions.
“Colby is incredible, that doesn’t hurt when we have the ball,” Synowiez said of Baldwin. “He works so hard, day in and day out to be so good at his craft and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Scarsdale goalie Andrew Lehrman also had a big game as he finished with 15 saves in goal for the Raiders. Synowiez credited him and the defense in front of him for playing a good game to give the Raiders a chance to win.
“Andrew always comes up big in goal,” Synowiez said. “Julian Glantz and Asher Krohn did a nice job on defense against some of their D-1 players. Freddy Kushnick and Trevor Knopp, our short stick defensive middies bought into their role and did a nice job.”
It didn’t take long for Scarsdale to have a chance to get over the hump and win a one-goal game. Two days later on Saturday, Scarsdale hosted Stepinac and the Raiders held on for a 10-9 victory.
Jake Goldstein led the way with three goals and an assist for John Jay. Baldwin scored a goal and added two assists, while Graydon Diamond and Ornstein each scored a goal and added an assist.
Next up was Harrison on the road Monday, May 9, and Scarsdale jumped all over the host Huskies and pulled away with a 15-1 victory.
Ornstein and Goldstein each finished with a hat trick and also added an assist. Wade Massey scored twice and added an assist. Kushnick and Seslowe each scored a goal and added two assists. Reyman and Anders Burrows each scored a goal and had one assist. Luke Tepper scored a goal and Needleman finished with three assists.
Sam Wetzstein and Campbell Killian both scored their first-ever varsity goal as the Raiders dominated.
Scarsdale closed out the regular season with a home game Wednesday, May 11, as the Raiders hosted White Plains and pulled away for a 13-3 victory.
Goldstein had another big game with three goals and four assists to lead the way. Diamond also shined as he finished with three goals and two assists. Ornstein scored a pair of goals and assisted on another. Baldwin once again dominated on the faceoffs as he won 14 of 17.
That balanced attack on offense will be a key for the Raiders if they hope to advance far in the playoffs.
“We continue to say every game could be anybody’s day,” Synowiez said. “That’s why I love this team, because I’ve seen every one of them step up in a different moment. Whether it’s scoring your first varsity goal or putting in three against a team you weren’t even expecting to play. We rotate guys in to give them an opportunity. I trust these guys and their decision making.”
With the three wins and one loss, Scarsdale finished up the regular season with a record of 9-7 overall as the Raiders get ready for the playoffs and a chance to defend their Section 1 title. The Raiders earned the No. 3 seed in the Class A sectionals and will host No. 6 Carmel on Friday, May 20. Rival Mamaroneck received the top seed and the Raiders could end up meeting them in the championship game with a chance to rewrite the ending.
