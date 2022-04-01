It was not the start they wanted for the game or for the season as the Scarsdale boys varsity lacrosse team hosted Briarcliff in the season opener Saturday, March 26.
Lacrosse fans were anticipating a battle between two section champions from 2021, as Scarsdale is the defending Section 1 Class A champions while Briarcliff won the Section 1 Class C title last season. However, that was last year and the Raiders were a different team out on the field after losing 13 seniors to graduation from that championship team.
Briarcliff has most of its starters returning, and it was clear from the start that the Bears have a lot of talent back on the roster. Briarcliff scored the first goal of the game less than a minute after the opening faceoff and the Bears never let up.
By the eight-minute mark of the second period, Briarcliff had stormed out to a 9-0 lead and they never looked back on their way to a 15-4 victory.
“As expected, they’re very good, that’s the way we designed the schedule to play the top teams in the section,” explained Scarsdale coach James Synowiez. “Obviously, losing by 11 is not the way you want to play. We had a lot of failed clears that hurt us and we didn’t win the ground ball battles. That is what hurt the most because that led to so many more possessions for a team that is that dangerous on offense.”
The Bears showed how dangerous that offense is with many weapons as they opened up a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, including a goal with just eight seconds left. They kept up the pressure and scored two more for an 8-0 lead before Jake Goldstein was finally able to break the ice and score the first goal of the game for Scarsdale.
Synowiez knew it would be a tough game to open the season with so many new faces on the roster and only three seniors overall.
“We return only one defenseman, so we had some growing pains today,” Synowiez said. “Having the ball on our sticks more and working together as a team is one thing we need to do more of. The turnaround this year from when tryouts started to play our first game against a team like Briarcliff was quick, but we want to be tested every opportunity to prepare us for the league games and playoffs.”
At the half it was 9-1 and Briarcliff picked up where it left off, scoring the first two goals of the second half for an 11-1 lead.
Anders Burrows stopped the run as the freshman scored his first varsity goal for Scarsdale at the 4:16 mark of the third period to make it 11-2.
Briarcliff scored with one second left on the clock to end the third period with a 12-2 lead.
Graydon Diamond then gave the Raiders some hope at the start of the fourth quarter. Diamond scored off an assist from Colby Baldwin to make it 12-3, and a minute later Diamond was able to score again with his second goal of the game to make it 12-5, but that was as close as the Raiders could get.
Briarcliff closed out the game with three-straight goals as the Bears had three different players score three goals or more. Matt Waterhouse had four goals and two assists, Brandon Rispoli had three goals and three assists, and Elliot Jones also had a hat trick with three goals.
It added up to a busy day between the pipes facing a lot of shots at close range for Scarsdale goalie Andrew Lehrman, as he finished with 15 saves.
“He saw a lot of rubber today, that’s for sure, can’t ask much more of him than to stand on his head stuffing some guys in tight and stopping some hard shots from outside,” Synowiez said of Lehrman. “I’m really proud of Andrew and the progress he continues to make.”
Diamond led the way for the Raiders on offense as he finished with two goals and two assists.
Another returning starter for Scarsdale is Baldwin, and he did his job winning the faceoffs.
“Have to help him out more, he’s doing a lot for us taking draws and we want him on offense,” Synowiez said of Baldwin. “Our wing play has to be a little sharper and we’ll focus on those battles, pushing each other to go a little harder for those ground balls.”
It doesn’t get much easier for Scarsdale as the Raiders will face a tough schedule against the top teams all year long.
Next up was a game scheduled at Hendrick Hudson on March 30 and the Raiders then host Massapequa from Long Island on Saturday, April 2, and Rye on Tuesday, April 5.
“No steps back, everything forward. We made a lot of mistakes and have to grow from that and pick each other up and win more ground balls,” Synowiez said. “The practice has to be harder. If practice is the hardest day of the week, then the games will be easier. It’s a good group, they’re committed to the process. It’s only the first game so we’re not going to mail it in yet and we’ll keep working to get better.”
