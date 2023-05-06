Following a heartbreaking 10-8 loss to Mamaroneck on April 27, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team won a thrilling 10-9 game against Harrison on May 1.
Against Mamaroneck, junior Claudia Rosenberg had three goals and two assists, while sophomore Jane Hoffman scored three goals. Sabrina Katz aided the Raiders’ offense by netting two goals, while Gabbi Wiener, Skylar Katz and Riley Iasello each had one assist.
On defense, Kamila El Moselhy had five saves in goal.
Coach Kaitlin Nolan said “a few things were changed around” in the days leading up to the Harrison game, the game plan “to set the tone early and throw the first punch,” didn’t change. Though the Raiders fell into a 2-0 hole early on, a streak of five unanswered goals shifted the momentum in Scarsdale’s favor.
Scarsdale’s offensive surge was made possible by the emphasis placed on “valuing the possession of the ball and trying to avoid as many turnovers as possible,” according to senior Mackenzie Kiley. She added, “Last game, I think we had a lot of unnecessary turnovers, and a lot of emphasis was put on preventing those turnovers in this week’s game.”
In addition to trying to avoid turnovers, Scarsdale’s offensive surge was enabled by players having more trust in each other, which allowed for a selfless style of lacrosse.
“We trusted each other a lot more today,” Kiley said. “A lot more balls were being passed to people who might not usually get passed the ball. I want to keep that going because that really helps the whole team.”
Nolan also expressed praise for the selfless play demonstrated by her players. “It was so nice to see that offensively we were super unselfish, and most [goals] were off of assists,” she said. “The girls played well and played together.”
By the end of the first half, the Raiders and Huskies each added two more goals to make the score 7-4.
In the early part of the second half, it looked as if the momentum was on the Huskies’ side as they added two early goals to cut the Raiders’ lead down to one at 7-6.
The rest of the game was a back-and-forth battle, with three goals being scored by each team. Towards the end of the second half, it was the Raiders’ defense that stepped up to secure the win.
“Defensively, we made some big stops,” Nolan said. “The girls worked together to create some big turnovers on defense.”
Another noteworthy aspect of the Raiders’ performance was the transition game. “I think we were really good on transition,” sophomore Hoffman said. “When we check the ball and then take it downfield to get shots on goal, it really brings up the team’s energy.”
Sabrina Katz, Skylar Katz, Hoffman and Wiener each scored two goals, Iasiello and Rosenberg one each. Sabrina Katz had three assists, Skylar Katz, Hoffman and Lexie Kiley one each.
El Moselhy made six critical saves in the win.
Although the strategic adjustments may seem like the catalyst for Scarsdale’s performance, Coach Nolan thinks that the younger players adapting and the team as a whole evolving has been key.
“We have a younger group of girls, so it has been nice to watch them evolve, develop, find their style of play, and get supported by the upperclassmen,” she said.
Equally important was the players’ ability to move on from mistakes. “When we made a mistake, we focused on the next play rather than dwelling on our mistakes,” Hoffman said. “We hit that reset button, which motivated us to have positive attitudes and work hard until the last whistle.”
Nolan still sees room for improvement and a lot of promise for the team. “Although this was a great win, the girls didn’t make it easy,” she said. “There are some things we need to be better at and be more disciplined about so we don’t put ourselves in this situation again. Luckily today they were able to close it out, but we are looking to get better and improve with each game.”
The win put the girls at 4-8 with four games left in the regular season against Rye, Clarkstown South, Byram Hills and Bronxville.
