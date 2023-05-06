Following a heartbreaking 10-8 loss to Mamaroneck on April 27, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team won a thrilling 10-9 game against Harrison on May 1.

Against Mamaroneck, junior Claudia Rosenberg had three goals and two assists, while sophomore Jane Hoffman scored three goals. Sabrina Katz aided the Raiders’ offense by netting two goals, while Gabbi Wiener, Skylar Katz and Riley Iasello each had one assist.

