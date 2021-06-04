Scarsdale girls lacrosse coach Kaitlin Nolan has seen the bond that sister duos like the Felders, the Francos and the Matuszes have on and off the field. She wants everyone on the team to have that sort of connection.
“It’s a special thing to play with your sister and I think they bring out the best in each other,” Nolan said. “That’s what sisters do. They’re by blood, but this team we want to have that family mentality. You’re stuck with them or whatever it is and you make the best of it and you build. We’re trying to create that kind of mentality of sisterhood, blood or not.”
Junior Olivia Franco got to play with her older sister Sofia freshman year and this year she’s playing with her younger sister, Nina, a freshman. The sisters also play field hockey together in the fall.
“Playing field hockey and lacrosse with Sofia was so fun,” Olivia said. “She’s an amazing player and the dynamic between us is just so strong. Now with Nina I hope to redo that. Playing on defense with her is so fun in lacrosse. We encourage each other and I love it.”
Nina has enjoyed the additional time spent with Olivia this school year.
“Being with her basically almost every single day creates a really great bond with her,” she said. “We’ve gotten a lot closer and it creates a nice relationship both at home and on the field.”
As part of rebuilding the program, Nolan’s focus is both on lacrosse and relationships, building a strong mentality in achieving success at both.
“We’re trying as a program to build a culture on mental toughness and accountability,” Nolan said. “Each day, whether it’s a win or a loss, it’s taking things from those games, finding the growth from it individually and as a program and continuing to climb that ladder in whatever it is we need to work on.”
Nina is part of a large freshman class that has really helped spark the team along with Sabrina Katz, Skylar Matusz and Claudia Rosenberg, plus call-ups Cami Brosgol and Maxine Silverman.
“All the people on the team that are freshmen are my friends, so it’s nice having them and being with older people,” Nina said. “We’re all learning this new experience of being on this team together. I think it creates a good bond for all of us. Supporting each other as freshmen creates a nice environment that will help us next year.”
The veterans have also enjoyed the newcomers and the energy and talent they bring to the field as they learn the system at a higher level.
“They really did step it up,” junior goalie Angela Hoey said. “All of our freshmen are killing it. They’re killing it and they’re the reason we’re able to have these spurts because they’re so energetic. It’s a matter of the discipline. They have the energy, they have the effort, so it’s now learning how to play on the team because they are so new. The upperclassmen are doing a good job of showing them how it’s supposed to be.”
Though the Raiders were 1-11, their second-to-last game of the regular season really stood out to them, even though it was a 14-11 loss to Mahopac. The Raiders were led by six goals from Rosenberg and 16 saves by Hoey.
“Our intensity and encouragement for everyone on the field just showed,” Olivia said. “Even though we lost by three I was still proud of everyone and their performances.”
There haven’t been too many tight games this season, so just feeling like they were in the game by playing hard to put themselves in that position was a boost to the team’s morale.
“The girls played hard and they hustled,” Nolan said. “They made mental mistakes and that’s what ultimately killed them in the end, some of the decision-making, but we have youth that we’re expecting to make these seasoned decisions and that’s hard. But it was a good game, competitive, which is all we can ask. That was a great game to really look back and check the growth, to see how far they’ve come and how they are setting goals and achieving them.”
Nolan described the season as “a bit of rollercoaster” in terms of the team’s trouble with inconsistency, but knows all of the experiences of the season — both positive and negative — will help the program grow.
“You can not grow without failure and that’s emphasized to the girls and we just continue to build upon that,” Nolan said. “We want to learn from our experiences, grow from the failures and not make the same mistakes twice. We don’t make excuses — we just keep pushing forward and learning with every day.”
The Raiders have spent the entire season learning and they’ve had to do it in a condensed time frame due to the pandemic. It will certainly pay dividends next spring when the team adapts after losing seniors Jojo Denion, Emily Felder, Dylan Gross, Maddie Seltzer, Katie Smyth, Abigail Talish and Victoria Wilson.
“It’s about being together and working as a team,” Hoey said. “We only have each other out there. You can’t do it by yourself and take it on yourself. You have to hold your teammates responsible. You have to hold yourself responsible. We’re doing that and it’s a matter of listening to and being there for each other.”
Certainly no one expected a one-win regular season, but the team is looking forward to the chance to compete in sectionals as the No. 10 seed on June 4 at No. 7 Ossining.
“As a team I think we’ve done well,” said Olivia, who missed the first five games due to an offseason injury. “Even though our record doesn’t show it we don’t keep our heads down and we’re really powering through the season. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to play with these girls and to get a postseason. It’s amazing.”
Hoey hopes to see the “bursts of teamwork” the team showed throughout the season all come together against Ossining. Advancing in the tournament would be a victory on multiple levels.
“It’s a fresh start, a clean slate,” Hoey said. “Anything could happen.”
