Last year was last year, but this year has a chance to be a lot like last year as the defending champion Scarsdale boys lacrosse team is going back to the Section 1 Class A finals. Against Mamaroneck.
Scarsdale won its first title in the sport last spring 8-7 in double overtime as then-sophomore goalie Andrew Lehrman made key save after key save before then-junior Graydon Diamond could net the game-winner, after having also broken Mamo’s streak of three goals to start the game by getting his team on the board.
Last year the Raiders and Mamo were tied at halftime in the regular season before Mamo went on to win 14-8. This year they lost to Mamo by one goal in overtime while man down — their lone penalty of the game.
After struggling to put Carmel away in the first round of sectionals — tied 3-3 at the half — before coming out strong in the second half en route to a 13-4 win, the Raiders bested North Rockland 11-6 in the semifinals. Last year they topped North in the semis 9-8. And both years they had crushed North in the regular season by about 10 goals.
But this is the playoffs. And the finals could be another classic between two all-sport rivals.
This season the Raiders have a reputation as a second half team, a fourth quarter team. The downside is that they’ve been slow starters, which while it hasn’t caught up to them yet, is surely something Mamo will look to take advantage of on Friday, May 27, at Lakeland at 6:30. (Unlike last year’s final at Mamo, this will be a neutral site and the winner will advance to the state tournament.)
As the coaches are preaching that last year’s team was last year’s team and this year’s journey is new, coach James Synowiez doesn’t see this as a rematch from last year’s finals. He sees it as a rematch of this year’s overtime game between two fierce teams.
“In life you don’t always get a second chance and we earned this by winning a lot of games down the stretch after that game,” he said. “We’re just happy to have another chance to compete against them and everybody knows the rivalry, but we have a lot of work to do before then and we’ve got to play our best game of the season when it’s the most important time to do so.”
The Raiders prepared for North Rockland by practicing on a grass field after being used to playing on turf all season long. It took them some time to get acclimated to the field, but once they did they had a solid game.
“A little sloppy start on our end,” Synowiez said. “I would have liked to have seen us come a little bit harder out of the gate, but we did go up early and we were never down in the game. There were some errors we wanted to clean up at the midpoint of the game and in the third quarter and then the fourth was our best quarter of the day. That continues to be our mantra that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We want to make sure we’re finishing on a strong note not only in every game, but the season as well.”
Junior goalie Lehrman anchored the defense once again. “Andrew Lehrman played the best out of anybody on our team yesterday,” Synowiez said.
His 18 saves brought him to 215 on the season through 18 games. “That’s pretty incredible,” Synowiez said.
Though the Raiders did prepare Lehrman for playing bounces off the grass, North Rockland didn’t try to use the surface to its advantage. “He had a lot of saves he needed to make one-on-one in tight and that’s something we’ve done a lot of in practice as well, so he was prepared for it,” Synowiez said. “He saved a lot more than I would expect anybody to yesterday.”
The Raiders continued to show a deep attack with senior Diamond, junior Nate Seslowe, sophomore Jake Goldstein, junior Colby Baldwin, junior Ryan Ornstein and sophomore Rhett Needleman continuing to put the ball in the net.
“My favorite part of the teams I’ve been able to coach here the past couple of seasons that we’ve established is that there’s not one guy scoring five or six goals a game,” Synowiez said. “I think we’ve had four at most this season, maybe five, but no one is putting up six or eight apiece. The scoring is so spread out that it talks to the character of the boys and them buying into the systems that we’re trying to run on offense and sharing the ball or looking for assists, looking for each other. It’s great we can have so many threats on offense. Having that many guys contributing has been awesome for our offense.”
Diamond led the team with three goals, all coming in the fourth quarter.
“Graydon Diamond didn’t have his best start to the game, but he finished with a fantastic effort of three goals and two assists and all three goals came in the fourth quarter,” Synowiez said. “That’s a big deal that when the game is on the line and when your season’s on the line he steps up and was able to finish.”
Baldwin remains nearly untouchable and won 16 of 19 faceoffs, and yet again scored off a faceoff like he did against Carmel.
“When we needed a spark in the past few games it’s been Colby Baldwin that’s stepped up,” Synowiez said. “He continues to win faceoffs and he pushes to the goal and scores a goal every single time he feels like the team needs a spark and he did that in the quarterfinals and the semifinals.”
With nine assists in the game from Diamond, Seslowe, Goldstein, Ornstein and junior Wade Massey, the Raiders are working as a team on offense.
“We don’t want one guy trying to run through the entire defense because No. 1, that’s how injuries happen and No. 2, it’s not how the game is meant to be played,” Synowiez said. “It’s meant to be played by moving the ball quickly and looking for each other. I’m glad we’ve established that.”
Junior Will Del Guercio also scored for the Raiders. “With a long pole he had a goal and he’s someone we mentioned in the quarterfinals,” Synowiez said. “He’s really stepping up as a first-year varsity kid who is doing a great job for us.”
Once again the Raiders benefited from a tough schedule and showed their grit in bouncing back from a 2-6 start. Lehrman said the second half of the season has been “a lot more fun now,” but appreciated the process even when things were looking bleak early on.
“We played really good teams and played a lot of them close,” he said. “I think it was good to get those opportunities to play those good teams. It was a good experience because we know what it takes. We know we can beat Mamaroneck — we went to overtime with them a couple of weeks ago.”
The tight games early where the team “choked” late in games — that’s Lehrman’s phrasing — are now games where the Raiders succeed late.
“When it’s been close in the second half, now we’ve pulled away against North Rockland, we won by like four in the fourth, and Carmel we blew them out and they only scored one in the second half,” he said.
Baldwin credited coaches Synowiez and John Felix for helping the program keep the momentum from last year and not settling for a one-and-done.
“I think it always starts with coaching,” he said. “We have great coaches who can really flip a team around and we’ve seen that this year. We as a team have realized that if our competition level is at the max and we are working as hard as we can then we can beat any team in the section.”
The key in the finals, Baldwin said, is to “outwork” Mamo and “stick to our game plan.”
No matter the result, whether it’s considered a rematch of last year’s finals or not, the Raiders have built something not seen in Scarsdale in a long time and the Raiders are enjoying it on and off the field.
“These couple of months playing lacrosse in the spring are the best,” Lehrman said. “We’ve all known each other forever and we are all really good friends. Playing a sport on top of it and seeing each other every day for a couple of hours is a cherry on top.”
Now, the Raiders have a chance to add chocolate syrup, sprinkles and whipped cream.
Raiders rebound from slow start in quarters
A 1-0 lead after the first quarter. A 3-3 tie at halftime. This wasn’t exactly how the No. 3 Scarsdale boys lacrosse team pictured its quarterfinal match against No. 6 Carmel going on Friday night, May 20.
“We started off the game very slow,” Massey said. “We weren’t playing our version of lacrosse — we weren’t moving the ball like we usually do, we were playing selfish and we weren’t valuing our possessions on the offensive end. Our defense played well. They were getting turnovers, but we just couldn’t get that rhythm in our offense.”
With three goals in the first 2:18 of the second half by Baldwin off the opening faceoff, senior Matt Reyman and Diamond, however, the Raiders were off and running en route to a 13-4 win.
“It was a whole team effort,” Massey said. “We really rallied at half. Before the coaches came over we all sat down in the corner and we talked about what we wanted from the rest of our season, what we needed to see in the second half. We all made that commitment to one another that we weren’t going to let our season end here.”
Coach Synowiez credited Massey and fellow juniors Guercio and Baldwin for keeping the team in the game in the first half.
“In the first half I saw a team that might have been overlooking this game,” Synowiez said. “I saw a team that had some guys at prom last night. And I saw a team that wasn’t hungry to win. A few fantastic individual efforts in the first half kept us relevant in that first half.”
Del Guercio caused three turnovers and had four ground balls. “His stick was in the lane picking passes off, exactly what we talked about before the game that we needed him to,” Synowiez said. “We were talking all week about how any day can be anybody’s day. It could be Carmel’s day if they show up with all the effort and energy or it could be an individual day for someone who’s not a starter and goes out there and has his best game.”
Massey had his first career hat trick… in a playoff game. “That’s really special for someone who didn’t start today,” Synowiez said.
Baldwin remains one of if not the finest faceoff man in Section 1. He won 14 of 15 in the game.
“He lost one draw and he was super consistent and taking his craft so serious that no one can hang with him,” Synowiez said. “He’s the one picking his teammates up when they’re making mistakes and expecting more from them. That’s what a captain does.”
The defense also was on its game for the full 48 minutes in front of goalie Lehrman, who made 12 saves. He got support from Del Guercio and senior captain Julian Glantz.
“The defense in the first half played really well,” Synowiez said. “Every time they got the ball down here there weren’t many opportunities and there were a handful of turnovers that were caused by our defensemen. As a collective unit they played very well.”
The team picked up the communication in the second half, which led to finding open teammates and sharing the ball to be more productive. The way the team opened the second half is the way Synowiez would like to see them open the game.
“That’s how we want to start every game,” Synowiez said. “We just had a talk in the corner about it being playoffs and we can’t give anybody time to hang with us or time to get a lead or anything like that. We wanted to start the game that way, but coming out in the second half after a come-together talk at halftime was exactly how we wanted our boys to respond. We talked about our culture and what we’ve established this season. That first half wasn’t that, but the second half clearly showed what we’re about.”
The Raiders graduated 13 seniors and returned 11 from last year’s 25-man roster and the coaches have been stressing that this year’s team, which features only three seniors and remains a powerhouse, is not last year’s team.
“Obviously we want to make it back to the section championship, but coach really emphasized that this isn’t the team from last year,” Massey said. “This is a new team, a new identity. We aren’t trying to live up to any standard. We’re just trying to play our best version of lacrosse.”
This is the first Scarsdale team ever to return as Section 1 defending champs in boys lacrosse, so it was new territory for everyone to navigate.
“I think it’s been a season-long struggle, to be honest, because we’ve never had this,” Synowiez said. “No one knows what this is like, so it’s constantly reminding them that last season’s over, our 16 games we already played are over and it’s a clean slate in the locker room.
“Our record is now 0-0, whereas the entire season we were adding numbers. I told them in the corner we’re 1-0 right now and tomorrow we’re going to be 0-0 again. It’s the mindset of we haven’t done anything. There are returners from the team last year, but it’s a new season and a new opportunity, so we’re trying to hammer that home.”
The coaches, however, put together a defending Section 1 champion schedule, which the team struggled with through eight games, starting out 2-6 against fierce competition.
“The first eight games I think we had a record of 2-6 and it was kind of demoralizing,” Massey said. “We were losing a lot. We had a big losing streak. Then before the John Jay game we had a meeting after practice and we sat down and talked with the captains about what we want from the season, what we want to change to be better. I think that made a huge difference and I think we wouldn’t have had the success in the second half of the season if we didn’t have the first half of the season and all that loss and defeat.”
The quarterfinal game against Carmel was a mirror image of the team’s regular season, which ended with a 9-7 record — a slow start, followed by finishing with a bang.
“We definitely started off slow tonight, just like the season,” Del Guercio said. “Each day in practice we were working harder each time, each rep. That’s all we could do.”
Del Guercio wasn’t on varsity last year, so he’s looking to earn that title along with 11 other newcomers to the team.
“It’s very exciting knowing they won the section championship last year and we’re trying to do everything we can in practice, working hard to repeat,” Del Guercio said. “The guys who were here last year are great leaders and they just push us in practice each day.”
