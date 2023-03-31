JT2_6467 Jane Hoffman.jpg

Jane Hoffman

 Jon Thaler Photo

With a 16-10 win, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team started the season exactly the way it had hoped on March 24.

“There were definitely a lot of first game jitters, but all positive things,” senior Riley Iasiello said. “There was a lot of good energy — everyone was excited to be there and to come away with a win for our first game definitely put us in a good spot going forward. It was exciting to put things together and put what we were learning in practice into the game.”

JT2_6527 Claudia Rosenberg.jpg

Claudia Rosenberg
JT2_6563 Kamila El Moselhy.jpg

Kamila El Moselhy

