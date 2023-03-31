With a 16-10 win, the Scarsdale girls lacrosse team started the season exactly the way it had hoped on March 24.
“There were definitely a lot of first game jitters, but all positive things,” senior Riley Iasiello said. “There was a lot of good energy — everyone was excited to be there and to come away with a win for our first game definitely put us in a good spot going forward. It was exciting to put things together and put what we were learning in practice into the game.”
Junior Claudia Rosenberg put six goals in the net to lead the offense, and also had an assist. Sophomore Jane Hoffman scored four and assisted two, while junior Sabrina Katz had three goals and four assists. Skylar Katz made her debut as a freshman with three goals and an assist. Junior Gabbi Wiener had two assists, senior Maddie Greco one.
Sophomore Kamila El Moselhy made eight saves.
“They played with a lot of heart and a lot of hustle and they played for one another,” coach Kaitlin Nolan said. “They played together for a full game and that’s all we can ask. They did a nice job there to work hard and put it together. They were excited to be out there. You could tell by their energy. The opening game can bring first-day jitters, but for them they were able to turn it on.”
Many of Scarsdale’s returning players are veteran contributors, allowing them to start the season with confidence. At the same time there are only three seniors and four freshmen, so it’s a relatively young team.
“We had a lot of mids, a lot of defense and we definitely got a lot of girls that just came up, a lot of young girls,” Iasiello said. “We have a pretty young team with only three seniors and a couple of juniors, but we have most of the team back and the first two games we’re getting into the swing of the season and adjusting.”
The team is going through an adjustment period and building chemistry and trust, according to Iasiello and senior Mackenzie Kiley, who like what they see so far.
“We really want to work on trying to trust each other,” Kiley said. “That’s really important for the chemistry on the team because we lost a lot of girls since last year. We had three people go to different schools and we lost four seniors. We have Kamila in goal and it’s her first year on varsity. We’re just trying to work together and be a team.”
The Raiders struggled in their second game, a 19-8 loss to Nyack on March 28. Claudia Rosenberg scored four goals, Sabrina Katz had two goals and an assist, Wiener a goal and two assists, Skylar Katz a goal and an assist, Hoffman two assists.
The team was down 8-3 at halftime, got to within 11-7, but Nyack broke the game open down the stretch.
“They were definitely a very talented team, a young team,” Iasiello said. “I think we could have played a closer game. Toward the end we fell apart a little bit just mentally. Physically it was a game we could have beaten them, but once we dug ourselves that hole it was hard to get out of it. It’s hard to be down at halftime and come back from that.”
While they were disappointed with the loss, the Raiders felt it was good to have it happen early on to help them learn how best to move forward.
“We get to learn what we need to work on and that’s really nice early in the season,” Kiley said. “Teams that aren’t challenged early in the season don’t know what hit them later on, so it’s good we’re playing challenging teams in the beginning, especially because it really helps us during practice.”
Iasiello said the team has a lot of different sets and plays they are working on and it’s all about getting everyone on the same page in practice so they can execute in games. Communication is also a key for the team.
“Everything is a lesson,” Nolan said. “Everything is an experience. We want to take something away from everything. Everything we do is done with a purpose, so we want to make sure we take something away from it, whether it’s a practice or a game, a win, a loss, there’s a lot to take away. We’re taking small victories with us, focusing on the positives and seeing how we can grow from our mistakes.”
Nolan said the starting lineup is never set and the spots have to be earned every day. She likes mixing up the lineup to keep things fresh. She’s been impressed by the returning players and some of the younger players who have shown they are ready to step up. She sees a team effort, with all of the girls “playing for each other.”
“I’m proud of the effort that we’re seeing so far, I’m proud of the girls that are here,” she said. “We’re committed to the girls who are committed to us and we’re excited for our season. We treat each season like a new one. We’re not looking too much in the past, just keeping our eyes forward and looking to the future and the growth of this program and the growth of this team.”
The Raiders likely would have made the Section 1 finals last year if they had their full roster for postseason, so this year is another chance to prove they can be an elite team.
“We’re definitely looking towards building that foundation, building that chemistry and with that comes winning games,” Iasiello said. “We definitely have those high expectations and those goals set for later in the season.”
